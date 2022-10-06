At least 31 killed in mass shooting at Thailand daycare centre
Suspect is believed to be former police personnel
At least 31 people have been killed in a mass shooting at a daycare centre in northern Thailand, police say, with children and adults among the casualties.
The shooting took place on Thursday afternoon at a centre for children in Nong Bua Lamphu province, police said.
The suspect is believed to be a former member of police personnel.
A manhunt for the shooter has been launched. The prime minister has alerted all agencies to take action and apprehend the culprit, a government spokesperson said.
Thailand has a relatively higher rate of gun ownership compared to other nations in the region. However, mass shooting incidents are rare in the country.
More follows
