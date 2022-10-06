At least 31 killed in mass shooting at Thailand daycare centre

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

At least 31 people have been killed in a mass shooting at a daycare centre in northern Thailand, police say, with children and adults among the casualties.

The shooting took place on Thursday afternoon at a centre for children in Nong Bua Lamphu province, police said.

The suspect is believed to be a former member of police personnel.

A manhunt for the shooter has been launched. The prime minister has alerted all agencies to take action and apprehend the culprit, a government spokesperson said.

Thailand has a relatively higher rate of gun ownership compared to other nations in the region. However, mass shooting incidents are rare in the country.

More follows