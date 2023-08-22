For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thailand’s former prime ministerThaksin Shinawatra was immediately arrested and taken to the court as he arrived in the country after more than 15 years in exile.

Telecoms tycoon Mr Shinawatra, 74, set foot in Bangkok from Singapore after flying in on a private jet on Tuesday despite the clear possibility of his arrest for criminal penalties.

He was briefly welcomed by his family members at Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport as he smiled and waved at hundreds of people who had gathered there to welcome him, before returning to the terminal.

The police had said Mr Shinawatra would be arrested and taken directly to the Supreme Court for a hearing, before being transferred to a prison.

He was handed an eight-year prison term, according to a statement by the Supreme Court, covering three different cases for abuse of power and malfeasance, illegally ordering a state-run bank to issue a foreign loan, and illegally holding shares via nominees.

The arrival of Mr Shinawatra, who is seen as Thailand’s most famous politician and a fugitive figurehead of the populist Pheu Thai movement, coincided with a crucial parliamentary vote that is expected to resolve a three-month-long political impasse.

On Tuesday, the lower house and the military-appointed Senate were convening to vote on prime ministerial candidate Srettha Thavisin, a real estate tycoon who recently entered the political arena through the efforts of the Pheu Thai party, despite having joined politics only a few months ago.

In 2008, Mr Thaksin went into exile overseas in order to evade a prison term related to abuse of power. It happened two years after he was ousted by the military on grounds of alleged corruption and perceived disloyalty to the monarchy. Mr Thaksin strongly denied these accusations.