Best Free Bet Clubs: Top Betting Sites with Free Bet Clubs

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Stake not returned. T&Cs Apply.

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers Only. Max one £20 Free Bet. Qualifying bets at Odds of 1/1(2.00) or greater. Paid as Bonus Token with Min 4/5(180) Odds Req. Skrill, Neteller & Paypal not eligible.BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs Apply

18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

In this article we highlight the top five offering Free Bet Clubs this month, detailing their perks and requirements to help you make an informed choice.

Many offer Free Bet Clubs to attract new customers and reward their existing customers’ loyalty. Here is our breakdown of the best on the market. Top 5 Bookmakers for Free Bet Clubs in April 2024 1. Betway The Betway £10 Free Bet Club allows customers to land two free £5 bets, one on Saturday and one on Monday. Users must opt in to take advantage of this concession, which only takes a few seconds. To qualify for the free bets, customers must place a minimum of £25 on accumulators the preceding week, which can be split between multiple bets. The minimum odds on each , which can be on any sport covered by Betway, must be 2/1 or greater. Betway Free Bet Club Details: Opt into Betway Free Bet Club

Stake £25 or more on accumulators (minimum odds 2/1)

Receive a free £5 bet at 10am on Saturday, valid for 30 days

Receive a free £5 bet at 10am on Monday, valid for 30 days

Free Bet Club stakes not returned on winning bets Betway new customer welcome offer – £30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses

Established 2006 £30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + 100 Bonus Spins on Gold Blitz VISIT SITE *New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.

2. BetMGM The Free Bet Club at BetMGM, one of the best , is centred around football, which may not suit everyone. However, football fans can take advantage by placing a £10 four-fold accumulator with a minimum of four selections and £10 on a football bet builder. Once both bets have been settled, a free £5 bet on any sport, valid for seven days, will be credited to qualifying accounts. BetMGM Free Bet Club Details: Opt into the Weekly £5 Free Bet via the ‘My Offers’ tab

Place a £10 bet on a football four-fold plus accumulator at minimum odds of evens (2.0)

Place a £10 bet builder on a football match

Receive a free £5 bet on any sport, valid for seven days

Free Bet Club stakes not returned on winning bets BetMGM new customer welcome offer – bet £10 and get £40 in free bets.

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £40 VISIT SITE New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

3. BetVictor The BetVictor Free Bet Club allows users to receive a free bet of up to £25 every week. New and existing customers must opt into the BetVictor Loyalty Club via the offers tab on the website or app. To qualify for the bonus, you must place at least five bets of £5 or more at odds of 1/2 or greater. The weekly can be used on any sports market as one bet or several smaller bets up to the total bonus attained. BetVictor Loyalty Club Details: Opt into BetVictor Loyalty Club

Place five bets of £5 or more at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater

Receive a free bet of between £1 and £25, valid for seven days

Free Bet Club stakes not returned on winning bets BetVictor new customer welcome offer – in free bets.

Established 1946 Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10 VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

4. BzeeBet Bzeebet is a offering a Free Bet Club and offers a wide range of alternative betting markets too. Their Free Bet Thursdays promotion rewards customers with up to two free £5 at midday every Thursday. Qualifying bets can be split as long as the bets total £20 or £50. The free bets must be placed on any sport with a bet builder option. BzeeBet Free Bet Club Details: Place single, combination or bet builder bets of £20+ in the preceding week, receive a £5 bet builder free bet at midday on Thursday

Place single, combination or bet builder bets of £50+ in the preceding week, receive two £5 bet builder free bets at midday on Thursday

Free Bet Club stakes not returned on winning bets

Free bets are valid for three days Bzeebet new customer welcome offer – bet £20 and get a £20 free bet.

Established 2022 Bet £20, Get £20 Free Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers Only. Max one £20 Free Bet. Qualifying bets at Odds of 1/1(2.00) or greater. Paid as Bonus Token with Min 4/5(180) Odds Req. Skrill, Neteller & Paypal not eligible.BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs Apply

5. BetUK BetUK’s Free Bet Club offers weekly free bets across three areas. fans can take advantage of two £3 free bets, while football fans can land two £5 free bet builder bets and a £5 free bet on a football accumulator. BetUK Free Bet Club Details: Opt in to Free Bet Club, Free Bet Builder and Acca Club via the ‘My Offers’ tab

Bet £15 or more on horse racing at minimum odds of 1/2

Receive a £3 horse racing free bet for each £15 wagered up to a maximum of two, valid for seven days

Stake £10 on any football market at a minimum combined odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater

Receive a free £5 bet builder bet for each £10 wagered up to a maximum of two, valid for seven days

Place a bet of £20 on accumulators with five legs or more (each leg must have minimum odds of 1/5 (1.2) or more)

Receive a £5 free bet upon settlement, valid for seven days BetUK new customer welcome offer – in free bets.

Established 2012 Bet £10, Get £30 Free Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Stake not returned. T&Cs Apply.

How Free Bet Clubs Work A Free Bet Club gives customers one or more weekly free bets. Customers must bet a qualifying amount on specific sports betting markets to receive these free bets. All Free Bet Clubs should be easy to understand, and the rewards are credited to accounts as free credit. Some bookmakers restrict their Free Bet Clubs to just one sport but the allow flexibility. Free Bet Clubs will offer different promotions, so having the most comprehensive choice available and ready to use is sensible so long as it applies to the sports you intend to bet on.

Established 2006 Get £10 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

How to Claim a Weekly Free Bet Offer To join a weekly Free Bet Club with a , you should first of all ensure you meet any eligibility criteria specified by the bookmaker. Eligibility criteria to look out for include residing in a specific region (some UK bookies exclude Northern Ireland from their promotions, for example) while you might have to opt in to the promotion before placing your qualifying bets. Once you're satisfied you are eligible, navigate to the bookmaker's promotions or offers page and locate the Free Bet Club or loyalty promo. Follow any instructions provided, which typically involve meeting specific deposit or wagering requirements. Once you've fulfilled the criteria, the free bet(s) will usually be credited to your account automatically in accordance with the terms. Remember to check the full terms and conditions for any restrictions or expiry dates associated with the free bet tokens.

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £40 VISIT SITE New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

How to Choose the Best Weekly Free Bet Offers Minimum Bet Requirements Online betting sites that offer Free Bet Club promotions generally have minimum stake requirements that qualify customers for weekly free bets. The majority require only a modest outlay and are easily understood. However, when choosing a Free Bet Club, use one that suits your budget and never bet more than usual to qualify for weekly free bets. Ensure the Free Bet Clubs allow you to bet on your preferred sporting events. If football is your passion, use the Free Bet Clubs where the qualifying and free bets centre on football accumulators.

Bonus Conditions All of our recommended Free Bet Club bookmakers provide clear terms and conditions, which should be read and understood before choosing a Free Bet Club. The significant conditions are the amount customers must wager to qualify for free bets and the number of days that the weekly free bets can be used before expiry. Odds Restrictions Nearly all Free Bet Clubs will set minimum odds requirements for qualifying bets, and it is essential to note them. They are displayed in the terms and conditions. If, for example, you are placing a football multiple with an , the Free Bet Club will stipulate the minimum odds each leg must be. A football four-fold or more accumulator at minimum odds of evens (2.0) would be a typical requirement for a qualifying bet.

Established 2012 Bet £10, Get £30 Free Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Stake not returned. T&Cs Apply.

Free Bet Club Terms and Conditions Online betting sites and apps will have different Free Bet Club terms and conditions. It is essential to read and fully understand them before placing bets. The terms and conditions regarding Free Bet Club qualifying bets are invariably straightforward. Not all Free Bet Club offers will suit all customers though. Ensure you understand what sports the weekly free bets can be used for, as there are sometimes restrictions. For instance, these may be restricted to , football free bets, or a particular form of bet, such as an accumulator. It is also important to note the amount of time the free bets are available. The time limits vary depending on the bookmaker but generally range from three days to 30.

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £40 VISIT SITE New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Gamble Responsibly Gambling can easily get out of control if great care it not taken when you join a Free Bet Club. Never gamble more than you can comfortably afford to lose, and seek help if your betting activities are causing problems or stress. The Independent’s recommended Free Bet Club bookmakers all have a safer gaming section that allows customers to set betting account restrictions. They also have self-exclusion options which allow customers to restrict their access for a set period if they are concerned that their gambling is getting out of hand. For further information on responsible gambling, see The Independent’s guide to gambling responsibly. To seek independent help for gambling-related concerns, there are UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice, and information: GamCare

GambleAware

Gamblers Anonymous

NHS

Best Free Bet Clubs: The Independent View All of our recommended Free Bet Club betting sites reward customer loyalty with free bet credit. The free bet offers vary from bookmaker to bookmaker, but there is generally something for every type of bettor. New and existing customers are advised to find which bookmakers offer the best free bets on their favourite sports. The terms and conditions are clearly explained on our recommended betting sites, enabling users to find exactly what they are looking for. The recommended Free Bet Club betting sites and apps in this article are licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission and can legally operate in the UK.