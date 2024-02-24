Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

If you are new to betting or you're looking for an introductory offer to sign up with a different online bookmaker then look no further than the popular 'Bet 10 Get 40' promo. This common offer, available to new customers only, involves registering with the bookie’s website and placing a £10 bet on a sporting event to receive £40 in free bets providing you meet certain requirements.

Best Bet 10 Get 40 Betting Sites The terms and conditions vary considerably on , so The Independent has examined some of the best gambling sites to provide you with a handy guide to the latest Bet 10 Get 40 bonuses. We’ll take you through the process of opening accounts with the likes of BetMGM, Betfred, BetVictor, Parimatch and Unibet, highlighting how to get your hands on those free bets.

How Bet 10 Get 40 Offers Work BetMGM Good mixture of football bet types

Also includes a £10 single on horse racing - ideal for and markets for other big meetings The process: is one of the new betting sites to join the UK market from the United States and is a welcome addition judging by its Bet £10 Get £40 introductory offer. Once you have opened an account and deposited £10, simply select the Sports Welcome Offer which you can see in Claimed Offers. Make a £10 qualifying bet within seven days of registering with odds of at least evens and you will be able to claim four free £10 bets to place on the below: £10 free bet on horse racing (singles or more with minimum odds of evens or 2.0) £10 Bet Builder (minimum odds of 3/1 or 4.0) £10 free single bet on football (minimum odds of evens) £10 acca (minimum three selections at total odds of evens or above)

Betfred Bet 10 Get 40 New customers can use their free bets on any sport

No wagering requirements, so winnings from free spins are paid in cash The process: To avail of this , you will need to use the promo code WELCOME40 and then place the first £10 bet on a sport with cumulative odds of evens or higher within seven days of registration. You will then receive £30 in free bets to be used on any sport and £10 in free spins (50x20p) on four selected within 10 hours of the qualifying bet being settled.

BetVictor Bet 10 Get 40 All four free bets are football-related

Bonuses can either be singles or split into smaller bets

Allows new customers to explore different bet types such as in-play, Bet Builders, and Accumulators The process: is one of the industry’s established betting sites and its Bet £10 Get £40 offer is perfect for football fans. Once you’ve created your account and deposited at least £10, head to the offers tab and opt into the promotion. Place a £10 bet on any football market at evens or higher within 10 days of registration to qualify for the four free bets below which can be used as one single or numerous smaller bets. £10 football acca (minimum four selections) £10 Bet Builder on any football market £10 in-play free bet credited 24 hours after placing qualifying bet £10 free bet on any football market credited 48 hours after placing qualifying bet As one of the best around, there are numerous available to new and existing customers.

Parimatch Bet 10 Get 40 The process: Parimatch launched in the UK in 2020 and hopes to attract more customers with its free bets offer. To claim their Bet £10 Get £40, create an account here, opt into the promotion, and with a debit card or Apple Pay make a £10 deposit which you must use on any football market within seven days of registration. Once your qualifying bet has been placed you are entitled to the below: 1 x £10 free football acca (minimum five selections at odds of evens/2.00 or higher)

1 x £10 free bet on any NBA basketball market (minimum odds of evens/2.00) 48 hours after bets are settled, you will also receive: 1 x £10 free bet on horse racing market (minimum odds 2/1 or 3.00+)

1 x £10 free slots bonus to be used on Big Bass Splash Any unused free bets will expire after 10 days.

Unibet Bet 10 Get 40 Minimum odds of 2/5 for qualifying bet instead of evens

Free bets are three parts sportsbook and one casino

Insurance policy of up to £40 in free bets if the qualifying bet loses The process: There are several , including for casino and poker, but the one we’re interested in relates to sports which comes with an insurance policy. Once you’ve registered with the website, deposited £10 or more, and placed at least that figure on a sports bet at minimum odds of 2/5 which goes on to lose, then Unibet will refund it up to £40. Additionally, you will receive a £10 bonus to use on casino within 24 hours of your original deposit - with wagering requirements of x50 - and any unused free bets will expire after seven days. Unibet also have a wealth of further betting offers on horse racing, including their for the 2024 Festival.

Bet £10 Get £40 T&Cs As you would expect from all bookmakers, are not included in any returns and there are also time limits on opting in for the new customer offer once you have registered, so make sure you don’t miss out. Additionally, bonuses from all of the above bookmakers have an expiry date of 7-10 days. Also, remember that will not count as a qualifying bet if you wish to take advantage of these special offers and there are maximum pay-outs for welcome offers, so any winnings that exceed the limit will be forfeited.

Benefits of Bet 10 Get 40 Offers Bookmakers are always keen to attract new customers, so the Bet £10 Get £40 promotion is certainly a generous one as long as you remember to use it up before the expiry date. The obvious advantage of this offer is that should your £10 qualifying bet be a winner, the new customer is already in profit because the stake is returned as part of the promotion. Even if it loses, you still have four opportunities to get back into the red with your free £10 bets. Don’t forget the minimum odds are set at evens for most welcome offers - and occasionally lower - so the bar is quite low for finding a winner or two.

Tips for Maximising Bet 10 Get 40 Offers Everyone will have their own strategy for getting the most out of their Bet £10 Get £40 welcome offer, but the key to success is not wasting them in a gung-ho fashion. Treat free bets as if they were your own money, so spend a bit of time researching stats on or horse racing form as those are generally the sports covered by the new customer offers. The temptation is to casually throw away these bonuses on long shots in the hope of a major pay-out in the knowledge it’s not real money, but the best way to maximise your return is to keep your selections realistic and get the most out of these great offers. If you’re lucky enough to pick a winner from your first free bet, only then consider looking at increasing the odds slightly to generate a bigger payout, but should your initial wager flop, stay on the same course.

Tips for using free bets Just as you would be careful with your own money, choose wisely by concentrating on those sports with which you are most familiar. If that happens to be football, spend a little bit of time researching the two teams, paying special attention to recent form, head-to-head, and team news before deciding which market or markets to select. From the start, we’d recommend opting for a single bet rather than multiples as there’s nothing like getting off to a flyer and with the promise of more to come. The and offer free bets, so make sure you check the minimum number of legs and pick statistically realistic outcomes. Four or five legs can stack up to a decent price even if some of the markets you choose are odds-on. Should you have a couple of successful free bets, avoid adding those winnings to your next selection and risk losing it all. Manage that bankroll sensibly and maximise potential returns.

Remember to bet responsibly Gambling can be addictive and betting can quickly become compulsive if great care is not taken. As such, bettors are advised to make use of the tools betting sites offer, such as: Deposit limits - users have the ability to limit the amount they can deposit

- users have the ability to limit the amount they can deposit Reality checks - set up notifications to prompt you to be mindful of how long you've been active

- set up notifications to prompt you to be mindful of how long you've been active Time outs - users can self impose a cooling off period if they're concerned about their betting habits All regulated by the UK Gambling Commission must give users the option to self-exclude and the bookmakers listed on this page are no different. The self exclusion tool should be utilised the moment a customer realises their gambling has become problematic. Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information: GamCare

GambleAware

Gamblers Anonymous

NHS Best Bet 10 Get 40 Betting Offers - The Independent View On this page we have highlighted five bookmakers promoting the Bet £10 Get £40 offer and it’s worth exploring each of them in detail to find those that are right for you. BetMGM, Betfred, BetVictor, Parimatch and Unibet all have the Bet £10 Get £40 welcome offer, so if you're in the market for a they will reward your initial custom with free bets. All of the sites recommended by The Independent are fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.