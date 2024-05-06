Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Betting

What is Spread Betting and How Does it Work?

We explain how to take part in spread betting as an alternative to standard fixed odds betting
Last Updated: 6th of May 2024
Paul Millward
·
Betting Writer
What is Spread Betting and How Does it Work?
Sign up to our betting newsletter

Spread betting is an alternative way of betting on the outcome of any sporting event rather than fixed odds on betting sites

Although spread betting can baffle the newcomer, it is quite a simple form of betting once you get your head around it. 

As soon as you learn the basics, 'beating the spread' can be an entertaining and rewarding way of betting.

However, it's crucial to approach spread betting with caution. If a bettor makes significant errors in judgment, losses can mount rapidly. 

The golden rule when betting on ‘the spread’ is to meticulously calculate potential losses and consider the initial stake carefully.

Spreadex Betting
Established 1999
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

The Basics of Spread Betting

Spread betting offers thousands of markets on hundreds of sporting events, considerably different from fixed odds betting. The spread is a set of two numbers, and bettors must decide whether the outcome will be higher or lower than the spread.

A simple example is a spread betting market on a horse race. A standard spread market will be set at 50-25-10, meaning that 50 points will be awarded to the winner, 25 for the second, and 10 for the third. All other places are worth zero points.

For instance, the ‘spread’ for the favourite may be set at 16-19. You can choose to ‘Buy’ (go higher) or ‘Sell’ (go lower). If you place a £10 Buy spread bet at the higher figure (19) on the favourite and he wins (50 points), you win 31 times the stake (50-19 x 10) so that the bet would return £310.

If the favourite is unplaced, you will lose 19 times the stake, so £190 in this example. 

Sporting Index Sports
Established
Bet £10, Get £20 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
Place a qualifying £10 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. A first free £10 fixed odds bet will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet. The second free £10 fixed odds bets will be added to your account on the following day. Free bets must be claimed within 28 days of opening. Free bet stake not included in any winnings. Ts&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

If you did not rate the favourite's chances, you could Sell it for £10 at the lower figure (16). If it is unplaced, the return will be £160 (16 x 10). If he finishes third (10 points), the return would be £60 (16-10 x 10).

If the favourite wins, the bet would result in a loss of £340 (50-16 x 10).

From the above example, it is clear that spread betting can potentially be more lucrative than having a normal wager on fixed-odds horse racing betting sites

That is, of course, only if the results are favourable, as spread betting can be very costly when they are not.

Newcomers to spread betting should only play for small stakes until they are certain they fully understand how it works.

Spreadex Betting
Established 1999
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Spread Betting on Football

Football is prevalent in spread betting and SpreadEx, a trusted and leading online sports spread betting website, is committed to providing a secure gambling experience and offers many spread markets on football. 

There are hundreds of spread markets available for all professional football matches. Many are highly volatile, and newcomers to spread betting should use caution until they are fully conversant with the implications of betting on such markets.

SpreadEx are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and can therefore be considered a safe betting site

They provide detailed explanations for how each spread market works, which should be fully read and understood before placing a bet.

Spreadex Betting
Established 1999
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Spread Betting on Other Sports

In addition to horse racing and football betting, practically every other major professional sport will offer spread betting on various outcomes.

These include cricket, rugby, American football, darts, greyhound racing, tennis, snooker, ice hockey, golf, motor racing, basketball, e-sports, politics and virtual sports.

Another attribute of spread betting is the ability to take a profit or limit a loss while an event is in progress - otherwise known as in-play spread betting.

Cricket betting is a prime example of this. 

Suppose England are playing in The Ashes against Australia and are first to bat. The spread for England’s first innings total runs may be 320 - 340. If a buy bet (higher) is struck at £1 per run, for instance, the bet would win £1 for every run England score over 340.

Should England enjoy a century-building opening partnership, the spread will change accordingly. It may move up to 390 - 410. This means that you could place a £1 sell bet (lower) at 390, which would lock in a guaranteed profit of £50 (390 - 340) no matter the outcome.

Equally, if England gets off to a poor start and you feel it will not be their day, you can use similar tactics and close out the bet by reversing the above method.

Sporting Index Sports
Established
Bet £10, Get £20 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
Place a qualifying £10 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. A first free £10 fixed odds bet will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet. The second free £10 fixed odds bets will be added to your account on the following day. Free bets must be claimed within 28 days of opening. Free bet stake not included in any winnings. Ts&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Practice Before You Play

The best way to fully understand spread betting is to practice before making actual bets. This allows the newcomer to get a feel for how the various markets work and their financial implications.

It is wise to stick with sports that you have a good knowledge of. Decide how you would bet on any chosen market and note down your ‘paper’ transactions. 

Once the events are complete, calculate what your spread bets would have won or lost had you made a cash investment.

Using this method will teach you invaluable lessons and help you decide whether or not to invest in spread betting. 

If your ‘paper’ losses are high, you may feel it is best to stick with fixed odds betting. If your ‘paper’ profits are good, you may feel ready to make your first cash investment on a spread market.

Spreadex Betting
Established 1999
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Responsible gambling

All gambling operators licensed by the UK Gambling Commission are required to provide customers with useful tools to help them stay in control of their activity. 

Gambling can be addictive and spread betting losses can spiral quickly if great care is not taken. 

Thus, you should only choose a spread betting site if they provide responsible gambling tools such as:

  • Reality checks - notifications to prompt customers to be mindful of how long they've been active
  • Profit/loss indicators - instant access to win/loss margins to provide transparency on a customer's success rate
  • Time outs - so users can self-impose a cooling off period if they're concerned about their betting habits

All licensed gambling sites must give users the option to self-exclude, which should be utilised the moment a customer realises their gambling has become problematic. 

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related harm, there are several charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information:

Paul Millward for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Paul Millward

Kevin Walsh for independent.co.uk

Editorially reviewed by

Kevin Walsh

Last Updated: 6th May 2024, 09:00 AM

Share:

You might also like

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd prediction: Eagles to maintain impressive form
Football
Crystal Palace vs Man Utd prediction: Eagles to maintain impressive form
Bally Casino Welcome Offer: Bet £10 Get 30 Free Spins When You Sign Up
Casino
Bally Casino Welcome Offer: Bet £10 Get 30 Free Spins When You Sign Up
Newmarket Racing Tips: James Boyle's best bets for 1000 Guineas Day
Horse Racing
Newmarket Racing Tips: James Boyle's best bets for 1000 Guineas Day
Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction: Reds to get back to winning ways
Football
Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction: Reds to get back to winning ways
Chelsea vs West Ham prediction: Blues to keep top six push alive
Football
Chelsea vs West Ham prediction: Blues to keep top six push alive
1,000 Guineas tips: Newmarket predictions, best bets and racing odds
Horse Racing
1,000 Guineas tips: Newmarket predictions, best bets and racing odds
Newmarket Racing Tips: James Boyle's best bets for 2000 Guineas Day
Horse Racing
Newmarket Racing Tips: James Boyle's best bets for 2000 Guineas Day
European Champions Cup semi-final predictions, betting tips & rugby odds
Rugby
European Champions Cup semi-final predictions, betting tips & rugby odds
Kentucky Derby tips: Prediction, best bets and racing odds
Horse Racing
Kentucky Derby tips: Prediction, best bets and racing odds
Man City vs Wolves prediction: No let up from title favourites
Football
Man City vs Wolves prediction: No let up from title favourites
Arsenal vs Bournemouth prediction: Gunners face title test from vibrant Cherries
Football
Arsenal vs Bournemouth prediction: Gunners face title test from vibrant Cherries
Ipswich vs Huddersfield prediction: Tractor Boys to go up in style
Football
Ipswich vs Huddersfield prediction: Tractor Boys to go up in style
Leeds vs Southampton prediction: Can the Whites do their job on final day?
Football
Leeds vs Southampton prediction: Can the Whites do their job on final day?
2024 Giro d'Italia predictions: Betting preview with cycling odds and free bets
Cycling
2024 Giro d'Italia predictions: Betting preview with cycling odds and free bets
Birmingham vs Norwich prediction: Will the Blues save themselves on final day?
Football
Birmingham vs Norwich prediction: Will the Blues save themselves on final day?
Saturday's accumulator prediction: Premier League betting tips, 86/1 acca and football odds
Football
Saturday's accumulator prediction: Premier League betting tips, 86/1 acca and football odds
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday
2024 Punchestown Festival betting tips, best bets and racing odds
Horse Racing
2024 Punchestown Festival betting tips, best bets and racing odds
2,000 Guineas betting tips, Newmarket predictions & best racing odds
Horse Racing
2,000 Guineas betting tips, Newmarket predictions & best racing odds
Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia prediction, betting tips and boxing odds
Boxing
Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia prediction, betting tips and boxing odds
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday
2024 World Snooker Championship semi-final predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets
Snooker
2024 World Snooker Championship semi-final predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets
Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction: 9/1 fancy for chaotic Bridge encounter
Football
Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction: 9/1 fancy for chaotic Bridge encounter
Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction: Will Italian side end Bundesliga champions' record?
Football
Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction: Will Italian side end Bundesliga champions' record?
Aston Villa vs Olympiacos prediction: Emery's men to take control at Villa Park
Football
Aston Villa vs Olympiacos prediction: Emery's men to take control at Villa Park
Miami Grand Prix prediction: F1 betting tips, best odds & free bets
Formula 1
Miami Grand Prix prediction: F1 betting tips, best odds & free bets
Premier League Darts Night 14 prediction, betting tips and darts odds
Darts
Premier League Darts Night 14 prediction, betting tips and darts odds
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday at Ascot
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday at Ascot
This content was created in association with Gambling.com Group. We aim to offer every online gambler and reader of The Independent a safe and fair platform through unbiased reviews of the UK's best online gambling companies. The Independent editorial team fact-checks and diligently sub-edits each article published in Independent Betting. Read more about our partnership with the world's leading online gambling affiliate and our review process.
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.