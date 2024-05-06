What is Spread Betting and How Does it Work?

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Spread betting is an alternative way of betting on the outcome of any sporting event rather than fixed odds on . Although spread betting can baffle the newcomer, it is quite a simple form of betting once you get your head around it. As soon as you learn the basics, 'beating the spread' can be an entertaining and rewarding way of betting. However, it's crucial to approach spread betting with caution. If a bettor makes significant errors in judgment, losses can mount rapidly. The golden rule when betting on ‘the spread’ is to meticulously calculate potential losses and consider the initial stake carefully.

The Basics of Spread Betting Spread betting offers thousands of markets on hundreds of sporting events, considerably different from fixed odds betting. The spread is a set of two numbers, and bettors must decide whether the outcome will be higher or lower than the spread. A simple example is a spread betting market on a horse race. A standard spread market will be set at 50-25-10, meaning that 50 points will be awarded to the winner, 25 for the second, and 10 for the third. All other places are worth zero points. For instance, the ‘spread’ for the favourite may be set at 16-19. You can choose to ‘Buy’ (go higher) or ‘Sell’ (go lower). If you place a £10 Buy spread bet at the higher figure (19) on the favourite and he wins (50 points), you win 31 times the stake (50-19 x 10) so that the bet would return £310. If the favourite is unplaced, you will lose 19 times the stake, so £190 in this example.

If you did not rate the favourite's chances, you could Sell it for £10 at the lower figure (16). If it is unplaced, the return will be £160 (16 x 10). If he finishes third (10 points), the return would be £60 (16-10 x 10). If the favourite wins, the bet would result in a loss of £340 (50-16 x 10). From the above example, it is clear that spread betting can potentially be more lucrative than having a normal wager on fixed-odds . That is, of course, only if the results are favourable, as spread betting can be very costly when they are not. Newcomers to spread betting should only play for small stakes until they are certain they fully understand how it works.

Spread Betting on Football Football is prevalent in spread betting and , a trusted and leading online sports spread betting website, is committed to providing a secure gambling experience and offers many spread markets on football. There are hundreds of spread markets available for all professional football matches. Many are highly volatile, and newcomers to spread betting should use caution until they are fully conversant with the implications of betting on such markets. SpreadEx are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and can therefore be considered a . They provide detailed explanations for how each spread market works, which should be fully read and understood before placing a bet.

Spread Betting on Other Sports In addition to horse racing and , practically every other major professional sport will offer spread betting on various outcomes. These include cricket, rugby, American football, darts, greyhound racing, tennis, snooker, ice hockey, golf, motor racing, basketball, e-sports, politics and virtual sports. Another attribute of spread betting is the ability to take a profit or limit a loss while an event is in progress - otherwise known as in-play spread betting. is a prime example of this. Suppose England are playing in The Ashes against Australia and are first to bat. The spread for England’s first innings total runs may be 320 - 340. If a buy bet (higher) is struck at £1 per run, for instance, the bet would win £1 for every run England score over 340. Should England enjoy a century-building opening partnership, the spread will change accordingly. It may move up to 390 - 410. This means that you could place a £1 sell bet (lower) at 390, which would lock in a guaranteed profit of £50 (390 - 340) no matter the outcome. Equally, if England gets off to a poor start and you feel it will not be their day, you can use similar tactics and close out the bet by reversing the above method.

Practice Before You Play The best way to fully understand spread betting is to practice before making actual bets. This allows the newcomer to get a feel for how the various markets work and their financial implications. It is wise to stick with sports that you have a good knowledge of. Decide how you would bet on any chosen market and note down your ‘paper’ transactions. Once the events are complete, calculate what your spread bets would have won or lost had you made a cash investment. Using this method will teach you invaluable lessons and help you decide whether or not to invest in spread betting. If your ‘paper’ losses are high, you may feel it is best to stick with fixed odds betting. If your ‘paper’ profits are good, you may feel ready to make your first cash investment on a spread market.

