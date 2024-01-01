Blackjack Split: What it is and when to do it

Blackjack is one of the most popular table games at . Cards are assigned their face values with face cards being worth 10 points and the Ace worth one or 11. The player is dealt two cards and has the option to draw further cards from the deck to obtain a total that is higher than the dealer’s hand, but without exceeding a score of 21. The player has the option to stand or draw a card on any combined total score, but the dealer is obliged to draw until they have a score of 17-21 or go bust (scoring 22 or more). The players act before the dealer and have the option to double their bet and only receive one further card. They also have the option to split their hand (by adding an additional wager) when they are dealt two cards of the same value. This article focuses on splitting your blackjack hand and includes: Learning what splitting is, when you can split in blackjack and when it is correct to do so

Advice about blackjack split rules, their variations and how these should affect your decision-making

An easy-to-use chart to help identify when to split in blackjack.

What is Splitting and When Can You Split in Blackjack? Splitting occurs when you're dealt a pair, two cards of the same value. To split, you place an additional bet equal to your original wager. In live casinos, you push your bet forward and say 'split.' Whereas in an online environment, there's a button for this. Splitting divides your hand into two, with a new card dealt on each split card, creating two separate hands. If you receive another card of the same value, you can re-split, creating additional hands. Playing split hands follows standard blackjack rules – hit until you're satisfied or stick when appropriate. Note that blackjack split rules vary, impacting decision-making in some situations. These details are covered later. Why Should we Split? When we split in blackjack, it is because it is statistically in our favour to do so. If blackjack is played correctly, the house (casino) only has a small advantage over the player, as low as 0.5 per cent. However, deviations from the correct strategy increase the house edge. Playing correctly involves knowing when to double and when to split your hand, decisions that, when used correctly, have the most impact on minimising the house edge.

When Should You Split in Blackjack? As already mentioned, if you play blackjack optimally, the house only has around a 0.5 per cent edge, but to achieve this, you have to employ a correct splitting strategy. There are times when it's correct to do so and times when it's not. Please note that the decisions outlined in this article are optimal for UK/European blackjack rules. However, differences in strategy for US/online casinos are referenced for comparison. The first thing to take into account is your cards. If you have been dealt two cards of the same value, then you face a choice about whether to split them or not. Some pairs should always be split, some should never be split, and some are only split when the dealer’s up card is within a specific value range: Always Split Aces and Eights While common advice suggests always splitting aces and eights, it's not entirely true. In the USA or many where the dealer peeks at the down card, splitting is correct. However, in a UK or European casino, where there's no dealer down card to be peeked at, doubling down on aces and eights is not advised. Aces, valued at one or 11, are strong cards. In the UK/Europe, hit on a pair of aces versus a dealer ace and split against other dealer up-cards. In the USA, always split aces. Online rules vary; European blackjack often follows separate rules. Eights, if un-split, total 16 and are weak. Splitting eights creates an opportunity for two stronger hands, though it's still a negative expectation situation. In the UK/Europe, split eights, except when the dealer's up-card is a 10, face card, or an ace; in those cases, draw a further card. If surrender is an option (usually not in the UK or Europe), it's preferable to hit against a dealer ace.

Tens (Kings, Queens, Jacks and Tens) and Fives: These Should Never be Split Two 10s is a score of 20, which is a very strong hand, favourite to win against most dealer up-cards and shouldn’t be tampered with. You'll occasionally witness some blackjack players splitting 10s, much to the dismay of others at the table, prompting eye-rolling. Two fives equal a score of 10, making it a better hand to hit or double (where permitted), especially if the dealer's up-card isn't an ace or a 10. Twos, Three, Fours, Sixes, Sevens and Nines: These Should Sometimes be Split and Other Times Not The second important factor is which up-card the dealer is showing, as this impacts your decision, especially when holding 22, 33, 44, 66, 77 and 99: When the dealer’s up-card is two, three, four, five or six: You should split all these hands, except 44, which should simply hit when the dealer shows a two, three or a four.

When the dealer's up-card is seven: Split 22, 33, and 77, hit on 44 and 66, and stand on 99. 99 should stand because the common value of 10 in the deck makes it likely the dealer will reach 17, making the score of 18 with 99 a potential winning hand.

When the dealer’s up-card is an eight or nine: 22, 33, 44, 66 and 77 should draw a card rather than splitting, while 99 should split.

When the dealer’s up-card is a T, J, Q, K or A: You should not split any of these hands, all should just draw (hit) a card, except 99, which should stand.

Bankroll Consideration The final thing to consider before splitting in blackjack is your bankroll, or rather how much money you have brought to the table. When you split, you may have the option to split again or double on some hands. If you're down to your final few chips, reducing your stake could be a good idea. This ensures you can afford such eventualities and avoids the need to add more money to the table from your wallet. Blackjack Splitting Strategy Chart This blackjack strategy chart is based on the most common rules used in in the UK/Europe, where there is no dealer down card. If playing in the USA or online, the strategy differs slightly, with it being correct to always split AA and 88. There is also usually no option to surrender in UK/European casinos, therefore the following chart does not include decisions to surrender.

Rule Variations and Their Impact on Decision Making No dealer down-card (hole card): In UK/European blackjack, unlike the USA, the dealer doesn't peek at a down-card. The initial face-up card is revealed before drawing the second, impacting splitting decisions due to limited assurance against a dealer blackjack. Surrender: Some casinos let you 'surrender' your hand, losing half your stake. This affects strategy, especially with 88 against a dealer Ace, where surrender is better than splitting. However, surrender is rarely available in UK or European casinos. Splitting Aces - One card only, no blackjack: When splitting aces, most casinos allow only one additional card. If that card is a 10 or a face card, it typically doesn't count as a blackjack. Instead, you're paid at 1:1 odds, deviating from the standard 6:4 (or 5:4) odds for a regular blackjack. Re-splitting: Some casinos place a limit on the number of times you can re-split a hand, while in others it is unlimited. No doubling down after split/re-split: Some casinos do not allow doubling after splitting, although this is rare.

Live Casino Etiquette When Splitting If you’re playing in a live brick and mortar casino, in addition to the house rules, there are a few additional things to be aware of before you start to play. Verbal Announcements or Hand Signals? While verbal announcements aren't mandatory for splitting, hand signals can be ambiguous. In some situations, like with pairs of 44 and 55, it may not be clear. Although splitting fives is generally discouraged, to avoid confusion, it's advisable to verbally announce 'split' or 'double.' Down to Your Last Chip? If you're down to your final chip, consider if you can afford potential splits. Extra bets and doubles in re-splits add up quickly. If near the end of your session with just one chip, consider games like roulette without additional wagers per spin. Rarely a Borrower or a Lender be Avoid the need to visit the ATM mid-hand. Borrowing can be an annoyance to fellow players. While small amounts might be acceptable, avoid borrowing substantial sums, ensuring a smooth game without delays.

