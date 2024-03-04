10Bet Cheltenham offer: Latest promos for Cheltenham Festival 2024

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Betting sites are gearing up for the Cheltenham Festival and we've taken a look at what 10Bet have to offer for this week's event. 10Bet is one of the in the UK market as they offer ongoing promotions across a wide range of sports, including horse racing.

10Bet Cheltenham offer: New Customers 50% Welcome Bonus For new customers, 10Bet’s Welcome Bonus is one of the most competitive we have discovered across . However, it has some restrictions that need to be fully understood. New customers must enter PLAY10 in the Bonus Code field when making an initial deposit

in the Bonus Code field when making an initial deposit A bonus amount of 50% of your initial deposit (up to a maximum of £50) will be credited to the account immediately after the deposit has been made

Deposit £100 and you will receive £50 in bonuses which can be used on singles and multiples for Cheltenham

The qualifying deposit and bonus amount must be wagered eight times before the funds can be withdrawn Before opening a new account with 10Bet and entering the code PLAY10, it is advisable to read the terms and conditions in full. But for clarity, if you were to deposit £100, you would receive £50 as bonus funds. These bonus funds would be credited to your account and could be used for wagering to meet the conditions for the bonus. However, it is important to note that to withdraw the bonus funds, you would need to wager the combined amount of your deposit and bonus, which would be £150 in total in this case. You must continue to wager that amount until you reach a total wager of £1,200. After meeting the wagering requirements, your bonus funds will be available for withdrawal.

10Bet Cheltenham offers for existing customers Acca Boost up to 100% With 28 races on offer at Cheltenham, Accumulators are one of the most popular bet types used at the festival. This makes 10Bet's 'Acca Boost up to 100%' offer one of the most useful promos around. When placing an accumulator of three or more selections with 10Bet, new and existing customers can take advantage of their Acca Boost concession. To qualify, each selection must be priced at no shorter than 1/2 (1.5). Acca Boost terms: 3-fold – 5% boost

4-fold – 10% boost

5-fold – 15% boost

6-fold – 20% boost

7-fold – 20% boost

8-fold – 30% boost

9-fold – 30% boost

10-fold – 40% boost

11-fold – 40% boost

12-fold – 50% boost

13-fold – 60% boost

14-fold – 70% boost

15-fold and above – 100% boost

£5 Free Bet When Betting £30 on the App This promotion is open to new and existing customers and allows everyone to gain access to a £5 free Cheltenham Festival bet on the 10Bet app. To qualify for this promotion, you must hit the Opt In button on their promo page

button on their promo page Bet a total of £30 or more on any sport on the 10Bet

Once the bet is settled, a free £5 Cheltenham Festival bet will be credited to the account

The free bet is valid for three days £5 Free Bet when Betting £40 or more on Horse Racing When placing a total of £40 or more on the Cheltenham Festival races, new and existing customers are entitled to a £5 free Cheltenham bet. Here’s how to claim the reward: To qualify for this promotion, you must hit the Opt In button on 10Bet's promo page

button on 10Bet's promo page This offer can only be claimed once

The free bet is valid for three days

Why sign up to 10Bet for Cheltenham 2024? 10Bet's mix of Cheltenham Festival betting offers for 2024 makes them one of the to consider for the big meeting. They have catered to both new and existing customers with their Cheltenham betting promos and their Acca Boost up to 100% offer is a valuable one to have with so much action across the four-day festival. They also have a strong live streaming service with a wide range of races broadcast every day. With more Cheltenham betting offers and promos likely still to come, 10Bet is a bookmaker to keep an eye on as the festival begins on March 12th.

Away from Cheltenham Festival As well as providing a comprehensive service for horse racing and just about every other sporting event, 10Bet also offer an extensive casino service. Their slot machine library boasts 1,119 , and there is an array of games to enjoy too. From blackjack, baccarat, roulette and game shows, there is something to keep all types of casino fans happy. 50% Casino Bonus Register and make a deposit using the bonus code CASINO10

Get a 50% casino bonus up to £250

Deposit £500 or more to receive the maximum casino bonus

Read the terms and conditions to ensure an understanding of how the offer works

Be Gamble Aware Horse racing betting can be addictive so it's important to stay in control particularly during major festivals such as Cheltenham. 10Bet have a comprehensive responsible gambling section which allows customers to keep track of their activity and set time management restrictions. They also have standard tools such as deposit limits and self-exclusion, which allows users to cut off 10Bet access and marketing content. Should you wish to seek independent help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information: GamCare

GambleAware

Gamblers Anonymous

NHS