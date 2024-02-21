Bet365 Cheltenham Offers: Latest promos ahead of Cheltenham Festival 2024

Bet365 have an array of racing offers and bonuses ahead of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, providing plenty of opportunities for both new and existing customers to get the best out of their Cheltenham wagers. Bet Boosts, Price Promises and Best Odds Guaranteed are just some of the promotions available for Cheltenham on chosen races throughout the four days of action in March, making bet365 one of the best when it comes to National Hunt racing’s biggest meeting.

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Bet365’s Cheltenham Festival Offers Best Odds Guaranteed Bet365 are among the top and this feature gives customers the chance to optimise their Cheltenham bets by guaranteeing the best available odds on their selections. With this offer, bet365 will pay out at the larger odds if the Starting Price – the odds a horse goes off at when the race begins – is bigger than the price you initially backed. The Best Odds Guaranteed offer is valid for single bets, multiples, and Bet Boosts placed after 8am on the day of the race, specifically on Win and Each-Way Fixed Odds markets only. All other markets, including additional bonuses such as 'Each-Way Extra' and 'Place Boost', as well as all Ante-Post bets, are not eligible for this offer.

Cheltenham Bet Boosts One of the best horse racing specials offered by bet365 for the Cheltenham Festival is their Bet Boost. Bet Boosts give new and existing customers the chance to get bigger prices on selected races. With bet365 already offering some of the best , getting a Bet Boost on your selected runner can be very rewarding. Boosted bets can be placed as Win or Each-Way, with single and multiple bets being offered. Boosted multiples cannot be combined with other selections. As an added extra, Bet Boost selections can be used with bet365’s other Cheltenham offers, including Best Odds Guaranteed.

Non-Runner No Bet As with most of the , bet365 now offers Non-Runner No Bet on all Ante-Post Cheltenham wagers. When a race is designated as Non-Runner No Bet, any Win or Each Way bets made after that will be refunded if your selection withdraws. In multiple bets, a selected horse that is declared a non-runner will be treated as void. Non-Runner No Bet is available to new and eligible customers and is particularly advantageous to those who like to place on Cheltenham.

Each-Way Extra One of bet365’s most useful Cheltenham Festival specials is Each-Way Extra. Each-Way Extra offers you the choice to expand or reduce the number of places in a race when you're placing an Each-Way bet. By using Each-Way Extra, you have the flexibility to add more places to your Each-Way Cheltenham horse racing bets at a lower price or decrease places to boost the odds on your selection. The number of Each-Way Extra places available for a race can be found on the Each-Way Extra coupon or the bet slip. This bet365 offer is particularly helpful for those having a bet on the big handicap races of the week. Whether you're following our or going through the card to make your own selection, using the Each-Way Extra offer can boost your winnings.

Why sign up to bet365? As one of the UK’s best bookmakers, bet365 are very active when it comes to . Their Cheltenham odds are among the best available and using the Bet Boosts and Each-Way Extra offers gives you the chance to get even better prices. Not only are bet365 one of the top horse racing betting sites, but they also have one of the in the UK. They have all of the most popular casino games available and offer bonuses on the for new customers.

Be Gamble Aware Horse racing betting can be addictive so it's important to stay in control particularly during major festivals such as Cheltenham. have a comprehensive responsible gambling section which allows customers to keep track of their activity and set time management restrictions. They also have standard tools such as deposit limits and self-exclusion, which allows users to cut off bet365 access and marketing content. Should you wish to seek independent help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information: GamCare

GambleAware

Gamblers Anonymous

NHS