BetMGM Cheltenham offer: New promo for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival

BetMGM are one of the powerhouses of the US betting scene and they are now making big waves in the UK market despite being a relatively new betting site in this part of the world.
They currently setting their sights on attracting horse racing punters, unveiling some of the best Cheltenham betting offers ahead of the 2024 Festival.
BetMGM Cheltenham offers
Bet £10 get £60 in free bets welcome offer
This BetMGM Cheltenham welcome offer is one of the best available for new customers. Open to new BetMGM players only, the offer can be claimed after opening an account and placing a £10 bet on their Cheltenham odds at 1/1 (2.0) or greater.
Once this bet is settled you will receive £60 in the form of six £10 free bets. Four of these are specifically horse racing free bets while the other two free bets can only be used on accumulators with minimum odds of 3/1.
Second Chance/Money Back
BetMGM are also not lacking when it comes to Cheltenham Festival betting offers for their existing players. The Second Chance/Money Back offer is open to both new and existing customers and provides a free bet of up to £20 if your selection loses in the first race of the day.
With this offer, BetMGM are giving their customers the safety net of a free bet if they are unsuccessful with their first bet on each of the four days of action at the big meeting.
The first race goes to post at 1.30pm each day at the Cheltenham Festival and customers must opt in daily to receive the Second Chance/Money Back offer.
Daily Horse Racing Boosts
Another betting offer that sees BetMGM rank among the top horse racing betting sites is their Daily Horse Racing Boosts promo.
Known as the ‘Golden Silks’ offer, new and existing customers must opt in every Monday and stake up to £20 on any horse racing market to qualify.
Placing a bet on each day will see punters rewarded with the following profit boosts:
- Monday = 10% Profit Boost
- Tuesday = 10% Profit Boost
- Wednesday = 10% Profit Boost
- Thursday = 10% Profit Boost
- Friday = 2 x 10% Profit Boost
- Saturday = 2 x 20% Profit Boost
- Sunday = 2 x 20% Profit Boost
Best Odds Guaranteed
BetMGM are a Best Odds Guaranteed betting site and this feature extends to the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.
Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) is one of the most valuable racing promotions online betting sites can offer, allowing customers to maximise profits on successful Cheltenham Festival selections.
When taking an early price on any Cheltenham Festival race, BOG means that if the starting price of a customer’s selection is bigger than the odds initially taken, the bet would be settled at the higher price.
However, BetMGM’s BOG offer is given to selected players only and bets must be placed before 11am each day.
Why sign-up to BetMGM for Cheltenham 2024?
BetMGM’s Cheltenham betting offers are as competitive as any when it comes to the 2024 festival.
Both new and existing customers are catered for, particularly new players that can avail of the Bet £10 get £60 free bets welcome offer.
This promo is one of the strongest Cheltenham free bet offers you will find on betting sites for Cheltenham 2024.
For existing customers, the Second Chance/Money Back promo gives players a nice safety net if their first bet of the day is unsuccessful.
Be Gamble Aware
Horse racing betting can be addictive so it's important to stay in control, particularly during major festivals such as Cheltenham.
BetMGM have a comprehensive Safer Gambling Portal which allows customers to view their profit and loss margins and set time management restrictions.
They also have standard responsible gambling tools such as deposit limits and self-exclusion, which allows users to cut off BetMGM access and marketing content for up to five years.
Should you wish to seek independent help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information:
Kevin Walsh is an experienced sports betting writer with a strong background in the gambling industry. He has written for many top publications as a freelancer, with horse racing, football and darts being his main areas of expertise.