BetMGM Cheltenham offer: New promo for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

BetMGM are one of the powerhouses of the US betting scene and they are now making big waves in the UK market despite being a relatively in this part of the world. They currently setting their sights on attracting horse racing punters, unveiling some of the ahead of the 2024 Festival.

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £60 VISIT SITE New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

BetMGM Cheltenham offers Bet £10 get £60 in free bets welcome offer This BetMGM Cheltenham welcome offer is one of the best available for new customers. Open to new BetMGM players only, the offer can be claimed after opening an account and placing a £10 bet on their at 1/1 (2.0) or greater. Once this bet is settled you will receive £60 in the form of six £10 free bets. Four of these are specifically while the other two free bets can only be used on accumulators with minimum odds of 3/1.

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £60 VISIT SITE New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Second Chance/Money Back BetMGM are also not lacking when it comes to Cheltenham Festival betting offers for their existing players. The Second Chance/Money Back offer is open to both new and existing customers and provides a free bet of up to £20 if your selection loses in the first race of the day. With this offer, BetMGM are giving their customers the safety net of a if they are unsuccessful with their first bet on each of the four days of action at the big meeting. The first race goes to post at 1.30pm each day at the Cheltenham Festival and customers must opt in daily to receive the Second Chance/Money Back offer.

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £60 VISIT SITE New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Daily Horse Racing Boosts Another betting offer that sees BetMGM rank among the top is their Daily Horse Racing Boosts promo. Known as the ‘Golden Silks’ offer, new and existing customers must opt in every Monday and stake up to £20 on any horse racing market to qualify. Placing a bet on each day will see punters rewarded with the following profit boosts: Monday = 10% Profit Boost

10% Profit Boost Tuesday = 10% Profit Boost

10% Profit Boost Wednesday = 10% Profit Boost

10% Profit Boost Thursday = 10% Profit Boost

10% Profit Boost Friday = 2 x 10% Profit Boost

2 x 10% Profit Boost Saturday = 2 x 20% Profit Boost

2 x 20% Profit Boost Sunday = 2 x 20% Profit Boost

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £60 VISIT SITE New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Best Odds Guaranteed BetMGM are a and this feature extends to the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) is one of the most valuable racing promotions online betting sites can offer, allowing customers to maximise profits on successful Cheltenham Festival selections. When taking an early price on any Cheltenham Festival race, BOG means that if the starting price of a customer’s selection is bigger than the odds initially taken, the bet would be settled at the higher price. However, BetMGM’s BOG offer is given to selected players only and bets must be placed before 11am each day.

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £60 VISIT SITE New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Why sign-up to BetMGM for Cheltenham 2024? BetMGM’s Cheltenham betting offers are as competitive as any when it comes to the 2024 festival. Both new and existing customers are catered for, particularly new players that can avail of the Bet £10 get £60 free bets welcome offer. This promo is one of the strongest Cheltenham free bet offers you will find on betting sites for Cheltenham 2024. For existing customers, the Second Chance/Money Back promo gives players a nice safety net if their first bet of the day is unsuccessful.

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £60 VISIT SITE New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

More Cheltenham offers BetMGM may have some of the best Cheltenham betting offers for this year’s festival, but they are not the only bookmakers that have promos available in 2024. Below are more Cheltenham Festival offers from top UK betting sites:





















Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £60 VISIT SITE New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org