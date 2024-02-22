BoyleSports Cheltenham offer: Latest promos ahead of Cheltenham Festival 2024

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

The 2024 Cheltenham Festival gets underway on 12 March, and UK betting sites are rolling out their and promotions daily. BoyleSports has always been quick to offer new and existing customers a range of innovative promotions. They have not disappointed this year with a bundle of easy-to-understand Cheltenham Festival customer offers.

Established 2007 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Mobile exclusive offer: Get £20 in Free Bets when you bet £10 New customers registering and depositing at least £10 on BoyleSport’s mobile or site can qualify for £20 in free bets. After opening a new mobile account, customers placing a minimum £10 bet at odds of evens (2.0) or greater will receive £20 in free bets on the first settlement of a qualifying horse racing bet. Free bets expire seven days after the first qualifying bet has been credited to a customer's account.

Established 2007 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Destination Cheltenham: Free Bets when staking £25 on multiples New and existing customers can take advantage of this promotion in the run-up to the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. To qualify for this promo, customers must place a £25 multiple bet – trebles and upwards – on UK and Irish horse races at the minimum odds of evens. As soon as the bet has been settled, £5 will be credited to your account and can be used on during festival week. Early prices on all 2024 Cheltenham Festival races BoyleSports was among the first to produce odds for all 28 Cheltenham Festival races. There is also a Cheltenham Countdown section on their website where customers will find prices on such markets as who will be the top jockey at the four-day meeting, who will be the leading trainer, and who will have the most winners between Ireland and the UK.

Established 2007 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Non-runner no bet on all Cheltenham Festival Championship Races The five Festival Championship Races attract colossal betting interest and it will be no different at . If you place an ante-post bet on the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase, Ryanair Chase, Stayers Hurdle or Gold Cup and your horse is a non-runner, your money will be returned in cash. Best Odds Guaranteed BoyleSports is a . Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) is one of the most valuable promotions online betting sites offer, allowing customers to maximise profits on successful Cheltenham Festival selections. When taking an early price on any Cheltenham Festival race, BOG means that if the starting price of a customer’s selection is bigger than the odds initially taken, the bet would be settled at the higher price. When using that offer BOG, it may be wise to take the early prices available. This strategy can prove beneficial, allowing users to maximise profits on successful 2024 Cheltenham Festival bets.

Established 2007 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Money back as a Free Bet if second to the SP Favourite Throughout the Cheltenham Festival, if your horse is second to the SP favourite, stakes will be returned as a free bet up to a maximum of £20. This BoyleSports Cheltenham offer applies to outright bets only and is not valid for . Extra Place races every day Extra place races will be available on all four days of the festival. Details can be found daily on the BoyleSports betting app each day of the meeting. Acca Rewards: Boost your odds or insure if one leg is a loser When placing an accumulator with three or more selections, Boyles' customers are offered the choice of Acca Boost or Acca Insure. With Acca Insure, stakes are returned as a if one selection loses. Acca Boost offers an increasing bonus depending on the number of selections. Acca Boost terms: 3-fold – 3% boost

4-fold – 5% boost

5-fold – 10% boost

6-fold – 20% boost

7-fold – 30% boost

8-fold – 40% boost

9-fold – 50% boost

10-fold – 60% boost

11-fold – 70% boost

12-fold – 80% boost

13-fold – 90% boost

14-fold – 100% boost Acca Loyalty: A £5 free accumulator for every five accas placed New and existing customers need to opt in to take advantage of the £5 free accumulator offer. Place five £5 or more accas with a minimum of five legs to receive a free £5 acca, which needs to be used within seven days. This offer, along with Acca Insure and Acca Boost, help to make BoyleSports one of the .

Established 2007 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Free Live Racing BoyleSports provides all of its customers free access to selected live UK horse race meetings without the stipulation of needing to place a bet on the race. Log in to the BoyleSports site and click on the ‘Watch Race’ button, which is located at the top of the racecard. Why sign up to BoyleSports for Cheltenham 2024? BoyleSports is long-established and one of the most trusted online . Daily incentives will be available for all customers throughout the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. As well as full coverage of the festival, BoyleSports also offers betting on a wide range of other sports along with an extensive library of slot and games.

Established 2007 Get 50 Bonus Spins when you bet £10 on Horse Racing VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. New UK and IRE players only. Once per player. Valid 22/01/24 and 17/03/24. 50 (£/€0.10) Extra spins (FS) on selected game credited the day after depositing (£/€10) and staking on a horse bet (£/€10) requirement are made. Min odds (1/1). Cashed out/voided bets will not qualify. 72 hrs to accept and play with FS. Game, Payment & Player restrictions apply. T&Cs apply.