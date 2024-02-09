Cheltenham ante-post fancies and the Dublin Racing Festival in review

, and while he dropped out tamely, I wouldn’t dismiss him just yet.

He showed speed, a propensity for jumping at pace and a massive engine. This is a lovely mixture to have for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and I’d be shocked if he doesn’t head for the opener at Prestbury Park.

Ballyburn really silenced his doubters, myself included, with a near flawless display on Sunday. He was imperious.

Word at Leopardstown was that the hurdles course was extremely soft and it definitely seemed this way. When you watch the handicap hurdle on the Sunday back you can see how legless most of the field finished.

The winner, Lord Erskine, has done most of his winning on soft/heavy going and this told in the finish as the placed horses were gasping for air.

If it ended up drying out at Prestbury Park, I firmly believe we would see a much better Daddy Long Legs, albeit Ballyburn will be hard to beat regardless – I do believe we saw the 2024 Supreme Novices Winner.

I don’t, however, believe we saw the Baring Bingham or Albert Bartlett winners.

Dancing City was good, but benefitted massively from a superb Danny Mullins ride and he saw off Predators Gold who simply pulled too hard over this trip.

My fancy, Loughglynn, ran no sort of race which the market told us well in advance as he drifted like a barge all day on .

I think the Albert Bartlett winner will come from elsewhere.

Slade Steel is plenty short enough as well now for the Ballymore after chasing home Ballyburn who beat that rival with a degree of comfort. Given the I am happy to take on Slade Steel as well.

Of the remainder, El Fabiolo is streets clear in the Champion Chase. State Man is a fantastic horse cursed to have bumped into Constitution Hill and Sir Gino’s connections won’t have lost any sleep watching the Spring Juvenile.

Cheltenham ante-post fancies

I am still happy with my position on Monty’s Star in the Brown Advisory as I’d fancy Fact To File to go to the Turners, but even if he went to the Brown Advisory it is very hard to know what he has done so far.

First time out he beat Zanahiyr who isn’t a chaser and this time he beat Gaelic Warrior who simply sulked when jumping badly and losing the lead when doing so. Fact To File is vastly talented, but it is hard to put a finger on what he has actually achieved.

Of the others, I thought Absurde, who finished behind Ballyburn, could be interesting in the Martin Pipe and if the weather continues to dry out, I really like the look of Magical Zoe at 20/1 on for the County Hurdle.

She was so unlucky when seeing off her market rivals, only to bump into one on a going day who came over the top to take her.

On nice ground she could go very close in the County Hurdle and 20/1 looks big.

In the Gold Cup picture, I am going to take a swing on Nassalam at 33/1 each-way on .

I think Galopin Des Champs takes a lot of stopping after another brilliant victory and I don’t see how the likes of Bravemansgame or Fastorslow can turn that form around.

The others like L’Homme Presse, Gerri Colombe and Shishkin are obviously interesting, but I do feel their ceiling of ability is lower than that of Galopin Des Champs over this trip, who should take the world of stopping.

I do however see a scenario where the main protagonists battle with each other three or four out, and after seeing off his market rivals valiantly, a long season tells on Galopin Des Champs as the likes of Nassalam come to take him late on.

Watch back the Lord Windermere victory in 2014 and you will see the type of race I can see unfolding.