Best Cheltenham betting offers: Free bet promos for Day Three

We are halfway through the 2024 Cheltenham Festival and so far it is the horse racing betting sites that are coming out on the wrong side.
Results have been on the punters' side and many of those who have taken up the many Cheltenham betting offers available could well have had a good week so far.
Below we are going to take a look at the best Cheltenham free bet offers for Day Three and we've put forward the best ones available to new customers.
BetGoodwin Cheltenham betting offer
50% back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on first day losses
Although a relative newcomer to online sports betting, BetGoodwin has quickly established itself as one of the best betting sites in the UK.
For day three at Cheltenham, new customers are entitled to 50 per cent of their first-day sportsbook losses up to a maximum of £25. The money returned can be used as a free horse racing bet.
For new and existing customers, BetGoodwin provides several strong promotions. Best Odds Guaranteed comes as standard, and they also offer a range of free horse racing bets.
These include Cheltenham free bets if your horse is beaten by a nose, is second to a 50/1 or bigger winner, falls at the last when leading, or is beaten by under half a length in a chasing race.
Betway Cheltenham betting offer
£30 matched bet + free Cheltenham accas
New Betway customers can land a £30 matched free bet if their first accumulator bet on Cheltenham 2024 is a loser, plus a free acca on each of the remaining days of the meeting at Prestbury Park.
To qualify, open a Betway betting account and make your first deposit before placing an accumulator stake between £5 and £30. You must include at least three selections and the overall Cheltenham odds need to be 2/1 (3.0) or bigger.
If your opening accumulator wins, then you will receive your payout as normal. If the acca fails to win, then Betway will refund your stake as a free bet up to £30.
Those who opt into this promo can also secure an accumulator for each of the remaining days of the Cheltenham Festival. You need to opt into this part of the offer before the first race on day three of the meeting. The free bets are valid for 24 hours and are eligible for multiples that include at least three selections.
PriveWin Cheltenham betting offer
Bet £20 Get a £30 Cheltenham Free Bet
This ‘Bet £20 get £30’ Cheltenham offer is open to new PriveWin customers only, so first you will have to open an account with this relatively new betting site and deposit a minimum of £20 to qualify.
Players must then make a minimum bet of £20 - which can be placed on Cheltenham day three odds or any other sporting event - at a price of 1/2 (1.5) or greater to receive the £30 free bet.
All remaining races at the Cheltenham Festival are available to use your free bet offer on, including the Stayers Hurdle and the Cheltenham Gold Cup.
If you need a little advice on which horses to back in these races and more, you can check out our horse racing experts' Cheltenham tips and race predictions.
RedAxePlay Cheltenham betting offer
Bet £20 Get a £30 Cheltenham Free Bet
For punters hoping to get their hands on some free bet offers for the festival we’ve found a suitable promotion at RedAxePlay, another new horse racing betting app who have come on leaps and bounds since launching in 2021.
RedAxePlay reward new customers with a £30 free bet when they register and bet £20. This offer applies to any sport, including horse racing and therefore day three of Cheltenham 2024.
It’s a straightforward offer with a gambling site who are fully licensed in the UK and are also offering Non-Runner Money Back during Cheltenham.
These are just some of the Cheltenham betting offers available from the top UK betting sites for the 2024 event.
Be Gamble Aware
Horse racing betting can be addictive so it's important to stay in control, particularly during major festivals such as Cheltenham.
Gambling sites are expected to have a comprehensive responsible gambling section that allows customers to keep track of their activity and set time management restrictions.
They should also have standard responsible gambling tools such as deposit limits and self-exclusion, which allows users to cut off access and marketing content.
Should you wish to seek independent help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information:
Kevin Walsh is an experienced sports betting writer with a strong background in the gambling industry. He has written for many top publications as a freelancer, with horse racing, football and darts being his main areas of expertise.