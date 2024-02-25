Kwiff Cheltenham offers: Latest promos and betting offers for Cheltenham 2024

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Still a relatively , Kwiff have made a name for themselves by offering some unusual and unique betting offers to their new and existing customers. Here, we take a look at some of their latest racing offers and specials with the 2024 Cheltenham Festival just around the corner.

Established 2015 Bet £10, Get a £30 Surprise Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new customers only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Kwiff New Customer Sign-Up Offer Bet £10 Get A £30 Surprise Bet Kwiff’s uniqueness can be summed up best by their 'Bet £10 Get a £30 Surprise Bet' sign-up offer. This Kwiff welcome offer rewards new customers with a 'surprise' free bet, where Kwiff will randomly select a market and selection on which to place the received £30 free bet. As a result, users do not have the opportunity to place the free bet themselves as Kwiff handles the betting process on their behalf, so it may not be to everyone's taste. To qualify for this welcome offer, new customers must place a £10 bet at a price of 1/2 or greater, but each-way bets do not qualify. As an added bonus, any potential winnings from the Surprise Bet are paid in cash, excluding the stake. However, there's no guarantee your free bet will be placed on horse racing, which is important to be aware of if you're signing up specifically for Cheltenham. That said, they do have plenty of racing promos to take advantage of once you become an existing customer, more on which below.

Established 2015 Bet £10, Get a £30 Surprise Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new customers only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Kwiff’s Cheltenham Festival Offers and Promotions First Past The Post and Double Result One reason we consider Kwiff to be among the best is their First Past The Post and Double Result promotions. As a racing punter, there is nothing worse than seeing your horse win a race only to be disqualified shortly after. This would usually result in a losing bet, but Kwiff's First Past The Post and Double Result terms mean you are covered either way. With Kwiff’s First Past the Post offer, if your horse crosses the finish line in front but is disqualified or demoted, they will still pay your wager as a winning bet. Similarly, if your selection is awarded a race in the steward’s room, you will also be paid out as a winner thanks to the Double Result offer. These promos are not supplied by many other and are open to new and existing customers who place a bet with a minimum stake of £0.10.

Established 2015 Bet £10, Get a £30 Surprise Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new customers only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Cheltenham Horse Racing Money Back Kwiff’s Cheltenham Racing Money Back offer gives new and existing customers the chance to receive a Surprise Bet of up to £10 if your horse finishes second to the SP favourite. Only single bets are allowed in this offer, with the minimum stake being £1. The promotion applies to races with five or more runners.

Established 2015 Bet £10, Get a £30 Surprise Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new customers only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Supercharged Cash-Out Another unique betting offer for customers to avail of is Supercharged Cash-Out. Kwiff are one of the only where any cash-out has the opportunity to be ‘Supercharged’. This promo for new and existing customers could see your cash-out have extra funds added to the settled amount. Single and accumulator bets placed before the race are eligible for the cash-out option, but not all cash-out options qualify for the Supercharged feature.

Established 2015 Bet £10, Get a £30 Surprise Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new customers only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Best Odds Guaranteed A popular feature with horse racing betting sites, Kwiff's Best Odds Guaranteed feature makes sure that customers receive the best price for any winning selection at the Cheltenham Festival in 2024. If your horse wins at a shorter price than the SP then you will receive the higher amount, whilst if you back a horse that wins at a bigger price than which you have bet on, then you will also receive the greater odds on your winnings. Meanwhile, many are now Non-Runner No Bet for Cheltenham and Kwiff count among them.

Established 2015 Bet £10, Get a £30 Surprise Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new customers only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Why join Kwiff for the Cheltenham Festival in 2024? Kwiff’s uniqueness counts for a lot when it comes to a major event like the . The Bet £10 Get a £30 Surprise Bet welcome offer will not appeal to everyone as you have no control over what type of wager Kwiff will come up with for your free bet. However, Kwiff's existing customer offers are strong, especially for racing fans. The First Past the Post and Double Result features are not available with many bookmakers, and getting your money back if second to the SP favourite is another generous offering for a Cheltenham Festival with many short-priced favourites in 2024. Arguably the best offer available to customers is the Supercharged Cash-Out. Kwiff is the only betting site that this feature is available on, so if cashing out is your thing it is worth considering signing up in time for Cheltenham.

Established 2015 Bet £10, Get a £30 Surprise Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new customers only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.