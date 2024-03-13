Tote Cheltenham Offers: Tote Cheltenham Festival Free Bets 2024

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

The 2024 Cheltenham Festival is upon us and the Tote are among several racing bookmakers to have unveiled their for the extravaganza at Prestbury Park. The Tote is a pool-based online betting operator. Unlike traditional , the Tote does not offer fixed-odds betting and, therefore, do not compile standard on the festival races. However, there are many reasons why having a betting account with the Tote for the Cheltenham Festival makes sense for regular racing punters. During the festival, they will offer a range of betting pools, some of which can pay dividends that cannot be easily found elsewhere.

Let's examine what the Tote have to offer to new customers thinking of signing up. New Customers Offer – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets The Tote offer a simple sign-up process for new customers, which includes £30 in free Cheltenham Festival bets when making an initial wager of £10. Register and make a deposit on the Tote website or app

Place a £10 win or £10 each-way wager

Your account will be credited with £30 in

Plus 50 free spins on The Goonies, one of the

Free Placepot at Cheltenham There is still time to take advantage of the Tote’s 'Free Placepot at Cheltenham' promotion. To qualify, opt-in via their promotions page to receive one free Placepot to the value of £1 in Tote Credit. Once you've done that and have your credit in place you can use the free bet on any day of the festival this week. This Placepot promotion is available to all new and existing customers with Tote accounts. If you need a guide on , read our handy guide. Social Media Free Bet Giveaway Tote are giving new and existing customers the chance to win a £50 Free Bet by picking the winner of the selected race at the Cheltenham Festival. All you have to do is follow @ToteRacing on X (formerly Twitter) and look out for their post about the selected race for the day. Once you've done that simply share and reply to the post with your predicted winner of the race. If you're correct, you're in the hat for a £50 free bet.

Tote Horse Racing Offer: Stayers Credit Weekly Bonus The Tote offer weekly rewards to new and existing customers. Placepot, Quadpot, Jackpot, Scoop6, Survivor, Trifecta, Exacta and Swinger bets qualify for this promotion. Place six qualifying bets of over £10 in one week and get £10 in credit the following Monday

Place six qualifying bets of over £5 in one week and get £5 in credit the following Monday

Place six qualifying bets of over £2 in one week and get £2 in credit the following Monday

What is Pool Betting? When betting with the Tote, customers are betting into a pool. This means that all the money staked on each horse in the race is pooled together. Everyone who has backed the winner will receive a share of that pool money, depending on the size of their original stake. During the Cheltenham Festival, huge Jackpot and Placepot pools are not uncommon. Six-figure sums can be won if you are fortunate enough to be the only customer to successfully find all six winners on a single day at the Cheltenham Festival. Starting Price or Better One advantage of betting with the Tote is that it guarantees that the Starting Price (SP) or better will be paid in all races at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. With pool betting, the Tote dividend may sometimes pay less than the starting price, but as is often the case, the Tote dividend can pay more than the industry starting price. It means that if the Tote dividend is less than the Starting Price, bets will be settled at the starting price. If the Tote dividend exceeds the Starting Price, winning bets will be paid at the Tote’s higher price. Tote Plus Horse racing pools that carry the Tote Plus symbol mean that the Tote dividend for the winning horse is enhanced. This is exclusive to customers who place bets directly with the Tote rather than through third-party or websites. The bigger payouts can be as much as 10 per cent higher with Tote Plus, making it a valuable concession for new and existing Tote customers.

Responsible Gambling Horse racing betting can be addictive so it's important to stay in control when using . The Tote have a safer gambling homepage that allow customers to set time management restrictions and loss limits. They also have standard tools such as deposit limits and self-exclusion, which allow users to cut off access and marketing communications. Should you wish to seek independent help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice, and information: GamCare

GambleAware

Gamblers Anonymous

NHS