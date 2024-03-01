Tote Cheltenham Offers: Latest promos ahead of Cheltenham Festival 2024

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

The 2024 Cheltenham Festival is nearly upon us and the Tote are among several racing bookmakers to have unveiled their for the upcoming extravaganza at Prestbury Park. The Tote is a pool-based online betting operator. Unlike traditional , the Tote does not offer fixed-odds betting and, therefore, will not be compiling on the festival races. However, there are many reasons why having a betting account with the Tote for the Cheltenham Festival makes sense for regular racing punters. During the festival, they will offer a range of betting pools, some of which can pay dividends that cannot be easily found elsewhere.

Let's examine what the Tote have to offer to new customers thinking of signing up. New Customers Offer – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets The Tote offer a simple sign-up process for new customers, which includes £30 in free Cheltenham Festival bets when making an initial wager of £10. Register and make a deposit on the Tote website or app

Place a £10 win or £10 each-way wager

Your account will be credited with £30 in

Plus 50 free spins on The Goonies, one of the

£10 Cheltenham Festival Free Bet Credits There is still time to take advantage of the Tote’s ‘Cheltenham Sorted’ promotion. To qualify for a £10 free bet credit to wager on Cheltenham, new and existing customers are required to stake £100 each week leading up to the festival. The following pools qualify for the promotion: Tote Win – Pick a horse to win the race

– Pick a horse to win the race Tote Place – Pick a horse to be placed in the race

– Pick a horse to be placed in the race Tote Exacta – Name the first and second in the race

– Name the first and second in the race Tote Trifecta – Name the first, second and third in the race

– Name the first, second and third in the race Tote Swinger – Pick two runners to finish in the top three places

– Pick two runners to finish in the top three places Tote Quinella – Pick the first and second in either order

– Pick the first and second in either order Tote Jackpot – Find all six winners in designated races at a specified meeting

– Find all six winners in designated races at a specified meeting Tote Placepot – Pick a horse to be placed in all six designated races at a specified meeting

– Pick a horse to be placed in all six designated races at a specified meeting Tote Quadpot – Pick a horse to be placed in four designated races To take advantage of this offer, customers are required to opt in. The free bet credits will be split into a £5 win or place bet and a £5 free bet on one of the Tote’s pools (not win or place).

Tote Horse Racing Offer: Stayers Credit Weekly Bonus The Tote offer weekly rewards to new and existing customers. Placepot, Quadpot, Jackpot, Scoop6, Survivor, Trifecta, Exacta and Swinger bets qualify for this promotion. Place six qualifying bets of over £10 in one week and get £10 in credit the following Monday

Place six qualifying bets of over £5 in one week and get £5 in credit the following Monday

Place six qualifying bets of over £2 in one week and get £2 in credit the following Monday

What is Pool Betting? When betting with the Tote, customers are betting into a pool. This means that all the money staked on each horse in the race is pooled together. Everyone who has backed the winner will receive a share of that pool money, depending on the size of their original stake. During the Cheltenham Festival, huge Jackpot and Placepot pools are not uncommon. Six-figure sums can be won if you are fortunate enough to be the only customer to successfully find all six winners on a single day at the Cheltenham Festival. Starting Price or Better One advantage of betting with the Tote is that it guarantees that the Starting Price (SP) or better will be paid in all races at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. With pool betting, the Tote dividend may sometimes pay less than the starting price, but as is often the case, the Tote dividend can pay more than the industry starting price. It means that if the Tote dividend is less than the Starting Price, bets will be settled at the starting price. If the Tote dividend exceeds the Starting Price, winning bets will be paid at the Tote’s higher price. Tote Plus Horse racing pools that carry the Tote Plus symbol mean that the Tote dividend for the winning horse is enhanced. This is exclusive to customers who place bets directly with the Tote rather than through third-party or websites. The bigger payouts can be as much as 10 per cent higher with Tote Plus, making it a valuable concession for new and existing Tote customers.

