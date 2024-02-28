William Hill Cheltenham Offers: Latest promos ahead of Cheltenham Festival 2024

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

When it comes to and the Cheltenham Festival, there are few more prominent names than William Hill. Always at the forefront of the action, they will be offering a range of promotions, including , throughout the Cheltenham Festival through its website and .

Established 2008 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

You can get started with William Hill by clicking our link here to secure your .

William Hill New Customer Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets for Cheltenham Sign up to William Hill via this page to get £30 in when you bet £10. This bonus will be credited as three £10 free bets. Create your William Hill account before making a minimum deposit of £10. Place a first bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater. This offer applies to horse racing, but not the Virtual Racing markets. When your first bet has been settled, William Hill will credit your account with £30 in free bets. You then have seven days with which to use them before they expire. There are no wagering requirements with the , although any free bet stake is not included in returns.

Established 2008 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

William Hill Cheltenham Offers NRMB Early prices on all 2024 Cheltenham Festival races For both new and existing customers, William Hill has priced all of the Cheltenham Festival races with the bonus of a non-runner money-back promise if your horse is withdrawn from the selected race. This means that you can bet on your favourite horses in a safe in the knowledge that there is no financial risk if, for any reason, your selection or selections cannot participate in the race.

Cheltenham Festival Bet Boost On each day of the Cheltenham Festival, new and existing William Hill customers can take advantage of the Bet Boost, which gives added value for money. Pick your horse and add it to the betting slip. Select your Daily Racing Bet Boost, and the odds offered will be enhanced. There is a maximum stake of £20 and the concession can only be used once per day.

Epic Boost Any horse, any Cheltenham Festival race, twice the price is on offer with Epic Boost. Not all customers qualify for this promotion, but it is worth taking advantage of if you are selected. Click the opt in button

Go to any Cheltenham Festival horse race

Make your selection from the race winner market

Select the EPIC Boost button and place a maximum stake of £5

One EPIC Boost per customer is available for each promotional period

Established 2008 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Five Places on all Cheltenham Festival Handicaps Each-way betting is always popular at the Cheltenham Festival, and William Hill offers five places on all handicap races at the meeting. The each-way terms will either be a fifth or a quarter of the win odds. Check the William Hill website for details on Cheltenham week. As well as the five places on handicaps at the festival, they will also offer enhanced place terms on other selected Cheltenham Festival races, which will be available each day of the meeting.

Flash Odds William Hill will be offering its Flash Odds promotion throughout the Cheltenham Festival. This offers enhanced odds on specific outcomes and may apply to horses, jockeys, trainers or other outcomes. A maximum bet of £10 is allowed. Check the William Hill website daily to find the latest festival Flash Odds available.

Established 2008 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Enhanced Odds As well as Flash Odds, William Hill will offer Enhanced Odds on selected Cheltenham Festival races. This promotion could include such markets as a horse to win by over a specified number of lengths or a jockey or trainer to ride or train over a set number of winners at the meeting.

£5,000 Reward For Cheltenham Festival Top Tipster This free-to-enter competition is available for new and existing customers with a William Hill online betting account. Follow these steps below for a chance to win up to £5,000. Select one horse in each of the nominated races

Submit the entry form with an email address registered to an active and verified William Hill account

Earn points for each winner – points are calculated by the starting price of each winner

If a selection is a non-runner, it will be replaced with the SP favourite

If you finish at the top of the leaderboard, you could win a jackpot prize of up to £5,000

Established 2008 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

More Cheltenham Festival Betting Offers and Promos William Hill are not the only betting site offering betting promos for Cheltenham 2024. Below are more Cheltenham Festival betting offers to take advantage of:













