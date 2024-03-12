William Hill Cheltenham Offer: El Fabiolo 20/1 to win the Champion Chase

El Fabiolo is among the Cheltenham bankers of the 2024 meeting, but William Hill are giving new customers the chance to back the horse at a massive 20/1. This special price boost is worth checking out, with customers able to enter a promo code in order to get enhanced for a horse that looks to be the likely winner of the Champion Chase. This article explains the steps that you need to take to claim this special price boost. It’s fairly straightforward and potentially gives you the chance to make a flying start when you sign up with William Hill. Get our free betting newsletter for the latest Cheltenham odds, offers and tips. Sign up here.

Established 2008 El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1 VISIT SITE 18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP20FAB. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 12 March 2024 until 15:30 on 13 March 2024. £1 must be staked at El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1. Returns paid as 2 x £10 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad

How to get 20/1 on El Fabiolo to win the Champion Chase To claim this William Hill Cheltenham offer click this link and sign up for a new account which should take just a few minutes. When it comes to choosing your preferred deposit method, you will need to enter a special promo code when funding your account for the first time. The code in question is EP20FAB and this will see William Hill give you odds of 20/1 on El Fabiolo winning the Queen Mother Champion Chase on Wednesday, March 13.

Established 2008 El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1 VISIT SITE 18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP20FAB. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 12 March 2024 until 15:30 on 13 March 2024. £1 must be staked at El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1. Returns paid as 2 x £10 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad

Once you are registered, you need to place £1 on El Fabiolo at the normal Cheltenham odds. Don’t worry, you will still qualify for the 20/1 offer if you have followed the above steps. If the horse ends up winning the Queen Mother Champion Chase, as many people expect, then you will receive your winnings at the standard odds in cash, while your enhanced winning will be paid out in the form of a . The enhanced winnings will be given to you in the form of 2 x £10 and these can be used on any sports betting market. You can keep any winnings that you make from these free bets and it’s a great way potentially of getting started with William Hill.

Established 2008 El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1 VISIT SITE 18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP20FAB. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 12 March 2024 until 15:30 on 13 March 2024. £1 must be staked at El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1. Returns paid as 2 x £10 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad

When it comes to placing your Cheltenham free bets, it’s a simple case of adding the selections you want to back on your bet slip. There should then be the option to use the free bets to have a risk-free wager and hopefully, you can find a winner or two. It’s also a great promotion for those who want to cheer on El Fabiolo in the Queen Mother Champion Chase, with many punters expecting this horse to land a victory and that is reflected in his odds-on quote on .

Established 2008 El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1 VISIT SITE 18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP20FAB. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 12 March 2024 until 15:30 on 13 March 2024. £1 must be staked at El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1. Returns paid as 2 x £10 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad

Will El Fabiolo win? The seven-year-old has enjoyed a string of victories coming into the Cheltenham Festival, with the horse running for crack trainer Willie Mullins and there’s a high probability of the runner winning, according to the latest odds. The horse achieved a five-and-a-half length victory over Jonbon in the Arkle twelve months ago and everything suggests that another win is on the cards here. El Fabiolo is popular in the Champion Chase market with all and he is likely to figure in most expert's . His Cheltenham betting odds are likely to shorten as the big race approaches, so William Hill's offer is certainly worth considering when making your Cheltenham bets.

Established 2008 El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1 VISIT SITE 18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP20FAB. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 12 March 2024 until 15:30 on 13 March 2024. £1 must be staked at El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1. Returns paid as 2 x £10 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad