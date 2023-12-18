World Darts Championship Day Four predictions: Darts betting tips, 15/2 treble and free bets

England’s Martin Lukeman is seeking to better his career-best performance at the Ally Pally last year when he reached the second round. He takes on New Zealand Open champion Haupai Puha. Gian van Veen can become the third Dutchman to advance by beating Man Lok Leung and maintain the Netherlands’ 100 per cent record so far in this tournament. The night, though, starts with Belgium’s Mario Vandenbogaerde taking on a rare French presence in Thibault Tricole. He and Jacques Labre upset Northern Ireland’s Brendan Dolan and Daryl Gurney at the World Cup of Darts in June and may outperform his odds on once again. Below are our three top tips from Monday’s action, which can be combined into a treble that pays 15/2 with .

Mario Vandenbogaerde vs Thibault Tricole predictions (7.10pm) Both Vandenbogaerde and Tricole head into the World Darts Championship in decent form. Belgium’s Vandenbogaerde is the favourite with to win at 8/15 and recently claimed three victories at the Players Championship 30, before reaching the Players Championship Finals third round. Tricole, meanwhile, has his eye in after winning 14 of his last 15 MODUS Super Series matches. Granted, opponents are less competitive than what Vandenbogaerde has faced recently, but success breeds confidence. While the odds back Vandenbogaerde for the win, we’re backing this match to stretch to five sets at 13/8 at BetMGM Tricole’s form suggests he’s capable of even pinching the victory here, so rather than try to pick a winner, we’ll take the match to go the distance instead. PDC World Championship Day Four Tip 1 : Vandenbogaerde vs Tricole over 4.5 sets – 13/8 at BetMGM

Gian van Veen vs Man Lok Leung predictions (8.10pm) give Hong Kong’s Man Lok Leung a 9.1 pre cent chance of beating Dutchman Gian van Veen on Monday. That price of 10/1 is understandable when you consider Van Venn’s stellar season. The European Championship semi-finalist is just 21 and lost the World Youth Championship final earlier this year. Van Veen is expected to go deep at the Worlds and should have no problem bypassing Leung. Six of the first 15 first-round matches played at the Ally Pally so far have ended 3-0 in favour of the Pro Tour Order of Merit qualifier. Van Veen is 4/9 at Unibet to win 3-0 to continue that trend. PDC World Championship Day Four Tip 2: Van Veen to win 3-0 – 4/9 at Unibet

Gerwyn Price vs Connor Scutt predictions (10.10pm) Gerwyn Price is the fifth seed heading into this tournament having not enjoyed the best of seasons to date. This year he lost both the Premier League of Darts and the World Grand Prix finals to Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries respectively. The 2021 world champion plays for trophies and is likely to go far at Ally Pally. He needs to get off to a good start and Monday shouldn’t be a problem. Price takes on Scutt, playing in his first World Darts Championship. Scutt beat Krzysztof Kciuk 3-0 on Saturday with an impressive 95.97 average. He landed five 180s and had a two-in-three checkout rate. Scutt could easily take a set off Price but the Welshman is expected to win. He’s 11/8 with to complete a match treble of the win, the highest checkout and most 180s. The threat to this could be the highest checkout after Scutt nailed a 138 on Saturday. Still, Price is a top operator and is backed to dominate his opponent for our final PDC World Championship day four prediction. PDC World Championship Day Four Tip 3: Gerwyn Price match treble vs Connor Scutt – 11/8 at bet365

