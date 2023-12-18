Jump to content
World Darts Championship Day Four predictions: Darts betting tips, 15/2 treble and free bets

Our darts tipster is back with three more betting tips and a treble for Monday's action at Ally Pally
Last Updated: 18th of December 2023
Joe Short
·
Darts Writer
PDC World Championship Day Four predictions

Mario Vandenbogaerde vs Thibault Tricole over 4.5 sets – 13/8 at BetMGM

Gian van Veen to win 3-0 vs Man Lok Leung – 4/9 at Unibet

Gerwyn Price match treble vs Connor Scutt – 11/8 at bet365

The treble pays 15/2 at BoyleSports

There are just four matches at the World Darts Championship on Monday and betting sites reckon two could be foregone conclusions (Sky Sports Darts, from 7.10pm)

The World Championship has, so far, failed to deliver any major upsets. All five seeded players who have entered the second round have won their matches by an aggregate score of 15-3.

It’s likely that Gerwyn Price, who gets his campaign underway in the last match on Monday, will cruise past Connor Scutt.

However, before then there are three match-ups of varying degrees of competitiveness that are ripe for darts betting fans.

England’s Martin Lukeman is seeking to better his career-best performance at the Ally Pally last year when he reached the second round. He takes on New Zealand Open champion Haupai Puha.

Gian van Veen can become the third Dutchman to advance by beating Man Lok Leung and maintain the Netherlands’ 100 per cent record so far in this tournament.

The night, though, starts with Belgium’s Mario Vandenbogaerde taking on a rare French presence in Thibault Tricole. He and Jacques Labre upset Northern Ireland’s Brendan Dolan and Daryl Gurney at the World Cup of Darts in June and may outperform his odds on betting apps once again.

Below are our three top tips from Monday's action, which can be combined into a treble that pays 15/2 with BoyleSports.

Mario Vandenbogaerde vs Thibault Tricole predictions

(7.10pm)

Both Vandenbogaerde and Tricole head into the World Darts Championship in decent form. Belgium’s Vandenbogaerde is the favourite with darts betting sites to win at 8/15 and recently claimed three victories at the Players Championship 30, before reaching the Players Championship Finals third round.

Tricole, meanwhile, has his eye in after winning 14 of his last 15 MODUS Super Series matches. Granted, opponents are less competitive than what Vandenbogaerde has faced recently, but success breeds confidence.

While the odds back Vandenbogaerde for the win, we're backing this match to stretch to five sets at 13/8 at BetMGM 

Tricole’s form suggests he’s capable of even pinching the victory here, so rather than try to pick a winner, we’ll take the match to go the distance instead.

PDC World Championship Day Four Tip 1 : Vandenbogaerde vs Tricole over 4.5 sets – 13/8 at BetMGM

Gian van Veen vs Man Lok Leung predictions

(8.10pm)

New betting sites give Hong Kong’s Man Lok Leung a 9.1 pre cent chance of beating Dutchman Gian van Veen on Monday.

That price of 10/1 is understandable when you consider Van Venn’s stellar season. The European Championship semi-finalist is just 21 and lost the World Youth Championship final earlier this year.

Van Veen is expected to go deep at the Worlds and should have no problem bypassing Leung.

Six of the first 15 first-round matches played at the Ally Pally so far have ended 3-0 in favour of the Pro Tour Order of Merit qualifier. Van Veen is 4/9 at Unibet to win 3-0 to continue that trend.

PDC World Championship Day Four Tip 2: Van Veen to win 3-0 – 4/9 at Unibet

Gerwyn Price vs Connor Scutt predictions 

(10.10pm)

Gerwyn Price is the fifth seed heading into this tournament having not enjoyed the best of seasons to date. This year he lost both the Premier League of Darts and the World Grand Prix finals to Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries respectively.

The 2021 world champion plays for trophies and is likely to go far at Ally Pally. He needs to get off to a good start and Monday shouldn’t be a problem.

Price takes on Scutt, playing in his first World Darts Championship. Scutt beat Krzysztof Kciuk 3-0 on Saturday with an impressive 95.97 average. He landed five 180s and had a two-in-three checkout rate.

Scutt could easily take a set off Price but the Welshman is expected to win. He’s 11/8 with bet365 to complete a match treble of the win, the highest checkout and most 180s.

The threat to this could be the highest checkout after Scutt nailed a 138 on Saturday. Still, Price is a top operator and is backed to dominate his opponent for our final PDC World Championship day four prediction.

PDC World Championship Day Four Tip 3: Gerwyn Price match treble vs Connor Scutt – 11/8 at bet365

Get free bets on darts

If you wish to back any of our darts betting tips, make sure to check out what betting offers you may be eligible for.

There’s a collection of sign-up offers available with bookmakers, many of which include free bets.

For example, by using the Betfred promo code Welcome40, new customers can unlock £30 in free bets to use on Betfred’s sportsbook, as well as £10 to use on their UK online casino

Remember to check the terms and conditions before you open a new account with a bookmaker and always gamble responsibly. 

Joe Short for independent.co.uk
Joe Short @_jshort

Joe Short is a freelance journalist and former editor at the Daily Express, covering politics, football, tennis and darts, among other things. He contributes sports betting tips for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.