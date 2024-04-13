Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Best £5 Deposit Betting Sites in the UK in 2024

The Independent guide to the best £5 deposit betting sites in the UK
Last Updated: 13th of April 2024
Michael Butlin
·
Betting Writer
Our betting experts review and compare the top £5 deposit betting sites for various sports including horse racing and football.

Parimatch Sports
Established 1994
Grand National 2024: Bet £5 Get £10 + 20 Bonus Spins
VISIT SITE
18+ New Customers Only. Opt in and bet £5 on sports (odds 2.00+) before 15:59 UK time on 13/04/2024. No cash-out. Get 2x£5 Free Bets for set markets + 20 Bonus Spins on Big Bass Day at the Races, 7 days expiry. Selected payment methods only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Betway Sports
Established 2006
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + 100 Bonus Spins on Gold Blitz
VISIT SITE
*New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses
Promo Code: WELCOME50
VISIT SITE
New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Extra Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.
William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad
BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
NetBet Sports
Established 2001
Bet £5 & Get a £10 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New customers online only. Min Odds 3/1 (4.00), Min 3 Selections. Free Bet Valid For 7 Days

Best £5 Deposit Betting Sites 2024 

Being able to bet on sports with just a £5 outlay will appeal to many punters on a small budget. However, when claiming a bonus on £5 deposit betting sites, there are considerations to make. 

Firstly, you may need to deposit more than the £5 minimum to participate in a promotion. Some payment methods may also not support such small deposits. 

Below are the leading £5 deposit betting sites chosen by our team of experts. We’ve also explained how to claim the welcome bonus from each bookmaker. 

1. Betway Sports

As a £5 deposit betting site, Betway Sports has a welcome package that caters to low-deposit customers. For seven days after you register, you can claim a free matched bet with a minimum deposit of £5.

Betway also provide new customers with 100 free spins for the Gold Blitz slot on their casino site.

To receive the free matched bet, you must bet between £5 and £30 on a football or horse racing multiple with 3+ selections with accumulated odds of at least 2/1. The matched bet will be credited to your account within an hour of your qualifying stake being settled.

Betway Sports
Established 2006
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + 100 Bonus Spins on Gold Blitz
VISIT SITE
*New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.

2. Bet365

One of the leading £5 deposit betting sites, bet365 has a free bet offer for new UK bettors. You can claim a 300% free bet bonus on your first deposit of £5 or more. 

More specifically, a £5 deposit will net you £15 in free bets, but if you deposit £10, you can claim £30 in free bets

Either way, you’ll need to make a qualifying bet that matches your deposit value and choose a sports market with odds of 1/5 or higher.

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

3. Betfred

You can place bets on Betfred by depositing £5 through debit cards, PayPal, Neteller, Paysafecard and Skrill. 

However, if you want to claim the Betfred welcome bonus, you need to deposit at least £10. 

For that, Betfred will give you £50 in bonus funds when you bet £10 on any sports market with odds of evens or better. You must use a debit card to make the qualifying deposit, and you have seven days to claim the bonus after opening your Betfred account.

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses
Promo Code: WELCOME50
VISIT SITE
New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Extra Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

4. William Hill

William Hill is one of the best gambling sites and they cater for low-deposit customers by allowing £5 betting deposits.

However, this low deposit can only be made with debit cards and will not be enough to qualify for the current William Hill sign-up offer

To claim their welcome offer, you’ll need to fund your William Hill Sportsbook account with at least £10. Then, make a minimum stake of £10 and receive £30 in free bets.

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

5. BetVictor

BetVictor allows you to deposit from £5 if you use Apple Pay or debit cards to fund your UK betting account. 

Although, like many £5 deposit betting sites, you will need to deposit at least £10 if you want to access the welcome bonus. 

To claim the new customer deal, make a £10 bet on any football market with 1/1 odds and you'll receive £40 in free bets on select markets. 

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

£5 deposit offer of the week

The Aintree Grand National takes place on Saturday at 4pm and new betting site Parimatch have a £5 deposit offer for new customers. 

Sign up to Parimatch via this link and deposit £5 before placing that sum on any sport at odds of evens or above.

You will in turn be credited with a £5 'Lucky Dip' free bet for the Grand National as well as further £5 free bet for any sport. You'll also get 20 free casino spins on the slot game Big Bass Day at the Races.

Parimatch Sports
Established 1994
Grand National 2024: Bet £5 Get £10 + 20 Bonus Spins
VISIT SITE
18+ New Customers Only. Opt in and bet £5 on sports (odds 2.00+) before 15:59 UK time on 13/04/2024. No cash-out. Get 2x£5 Free Bets for set markets + 20 Bonus Spins on Big Bass Day at the Races, 7 days expiry. Selected payment methods only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

How We Chose the Best £5 Deposit Betting Sites

We want to make it easy for UK punters to find the best £5 deposit betting sites so we have put all low-deposit bookmakers through our multi-step review process, paying close attention to the following criteria:

  • Deposit Limits: The first thing we look for when picking £5 deposit betting sites is the minimum deposit. We make sure you can start betting from a minimum deposit of £5.
  • Payment Methods: Payment flexibility is important, so we pick bookies with plenty of payment methods. We also expect betting sites to accept £5 from multiple banking options, such as debit cards or Apple Pay. 
  • Eligibility With Promotions: Some UK online bookies offer £5 deposits but require a bigger payment for bonuses. For example, you can start betting from £5 but need to deposit £10 to activate the promotion.
Grosvenor Sports
Established 2007
Double The Odds, Any Bet, Any Odds
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New customers. Max £10. 200% Odds Boost Token. Keep it fun - set your deposit limit. T&Cs apply.

Benefits of £5 Deposit Betting Sites

Being able to make £5 deposits on a betting site can be advantageous for the following reasons: 

  • Budget-Friendly: Being able to deposit £5 will suit most bettors on a low budget
  • Test a Bookie: Making a small £5 investment makes it easy to test the waters before fully deciding if a new bookmaker is right for you
  • Claim Bonuses: Some top UK betting sites and betting apps allow players to claim free bet welcome bonuses with a small deposit of £5
NetBet Sports
Established 2001
Bet £5 & Get a £10 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New customers online only. Min Odds 3/1 (4.00), Min 3 Selections. Free Bet Valid For 7 Days

Tips for Betting with £5 Deposits

Needless to say, your £5 deposit may not go that far, but it is enough to test the betting action on a UK bookmaker.  The following tips can help you extend that £5 deposit:

  • Accumulator Bets: If you do want to use your £5 all at once, an accumulator bet is a good option. An Acca allows you to combine multiple markets, and if all markets win, you get a bigger payout. For example, choose five markets with overall odds of 20/1 on one of the best accumulator betting sites and you'll make a £100 profit if your long-shot bet is successful. 
  • Bonuses: If your bookie accepts £5 deposits for promotions, claiming the bonus is one way to extend your betting bankroll with free bets. Beware that some £5 deposit betting sites will ask for a minimum £10 deposit to activate a bonus. 
  • Ante-Post Bets: Ante-post betting is a way of making a long-term prediction at higher odds. If you have the patience to wait for a bet to be settled in the future, try investing your £5 deposit in a sporting event that won't be settled for a while. For example, attempt to pick the eventual winner of the Champions League at the beginning of the football season.  
Parimatch Sports
Established 1994
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
Terms: 18+ New customers only. Opt in, and bet £10 on football markets (odds 2.00+). No cash out. Get 6x£5 football free bets at specified odds for set markets, which expire after 7 days. Offer valid from 12:00 UK Time on 25/08/2023. Card payments only. T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Popular Payment Methods for £5 Deposit Betting Sites

The top UK sports betting sites offer a selection of flexible payment methods for all types of players. You can pick between debit cards, e-wallets, prepaid cards, and traditional banking:

However, before claiming a promotion on a £5 deposit betting site, read the T&Cs to see which payments are eligible for the bonus. 

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Please Gamble Responsibly

Gambling can be addictive and betting can quickly become compulsive if you're not careful or if you're not aware of the dangers when you first begin betting.

Whether you're a seasoned punter or you're new to betting, we advise you to make use of responsible gambling tools available on betting sites such as:

  • Deposit limits - users have the ability to limit the amount they can deposit
  • Reality checks - set up notifications to prompt you to be mindful of how long you've been active
  • Time outs - users can self impose a cooling off period if they're concerned about their betting habits

All operators regulated by the UK Gambling Commission must give users the option to self-exclude and this tool should be utilised the moment a customer realises their gambling has become problematic. 

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information:

Best £5 Deposit Betting Sites: The Independent View

If you’re on a budget or you're new to gambling, a £5 deposit betting site is the best way to get started.

We recommend going with the bookmakers who allow you to claim a bonus off the back of a £5 deposit when signing up, namely Betway and bet365.

Rest assured that all operators listed on this page are safe betting sites and are fully regulated by the UK Gambling Commission. 

£5 Deposit Betting Sites - FAQs

FAQ
Michael Butlin

Updated by

Michael Butlin

Jamie Casey for independent.co.uk

Reviewed by

Jamie Casey

Last Updated: 13th April 2024, 07:00 AM

Share:

