Ajax vs Chelsea betting tips: Women's Champions League predictions, football odds & free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Ajax vs Chelsea predictions Chelsea to win and over 2.5 goals – 21/20 bet365

Lauren James to score any time – 5/6 10Bet

Second half highest scoring – 21/20 SpreadEx Emma Hayes’ farewell tour continues as Chelsea Women take on Ajax Women in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash in Amsterdam on Tuesday evening (5.45pm, TNT Sports 1). The Blues have won every major domestic honour under Hayes’ tenure, but the European crown has eluded them, with a loss to Barcelona in the 2021 final as close as they've come. This season, Chelsea eased through the group stage, winning four of their six matches. They ended their Group D campaign with an emphatic 4-0 win over Paris FC, taking momentum in the knockout phase.

Established 2022 50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

Ajax have proved their mettle in their campaign, coming home as runners-up on goal difference to Paris Saint-Germain in Group C. Two late own goals allowed them to progress as Zara Kramzar’s miscue gifted Ajax a win over Roma as they beat out Georgia Stanway’s Bayern Munich for second place. De Amsterdames are entering new territory in the knockout stage, having never previously advanced beyond the last 16. Challenges don’t come much tougher than the English Women’s Super League champions, but Suzanne Bakker’s side are a formidable outfit on home soil. Ajax are massive underdogs with with a price of 6/1 available to win the first leg. Hayes and her team are odds-on, but it may not be straightforward for the Blues to take control of the tie.

Established 1946 Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10 VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Will Ajax continue impressive home form? Ajax won all three of their group games at home, including their vital 2-1 triumph over Roma on matchday six that allowed them to progress to the quarter-finals. They were confident in the early stages of their Champions League campaign, brushing aside Zurich to reach the group stage and then dispatching PSG and Bayern to put themselves in a strong position. Bakker’s side had a slight wobble against Roma as Elisa Bartoli put the Italian outfit ahead. But, Tiny Hoekstra equalised before Kramzar’s own goal sealed Ajax’s place in the last eight. They’ve beaten three quality teams at home, although they will need to raise their game against Chelsea, even if the visitors are slightly depleted.

Established 2005 Bet £50, Get £25 in Free Bets + 10 Extra Spins VISIT SITE New customers only, aged 18+. Min deposit £10. Place a £50 bet on any sport at at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater to qualify for three free bets on settlement: £10 on Football, £10 on Greyhound and £5 on Virtual Sports, plus 10 Extra Spins on Reel King. Free Bet & Spins expire in 7 days.

The Blues are priced at 13/2 with to win the Champions League this term. Sam Kerr’s injury doesn't help Chelsea’s chances of claiming the crown for the first time, but there is still enough pedigree in the ranks to send Hayes out on a high note. Chelsea come into the game fresh off a vital win over Arsenal in the WSL, keeping them narrowly ahead of Manchester City on goal difference at the top of the standings. Their Champions League form was impressive in the group stage, dropping only four points in draws with Real Madrid and Hacken. Their victory over Arsenal highlighted their strength in depth and clinical edge in the final third with Lauren James leading the way. Although Ajax won all three of their group games, they had an expected goals (xG) of 0.3 in their victories over Bayern and Roma. That does not seem sustainable against a team of Chelsea’s calibre, although they’ve still managed to score in every home game. We’re backing the Blues to get the win and we’ll cover the potential of an Ajax goal by pairing it with over 2.5 goals at odds of 21/20 with . Ajax vs Chelsea Tip 1: Chelsea to win and over 2.5 goals – 21/20 bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2024

Promo Code: INDY2024 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

James to get off the mark Kerr is Chelsea’s leading goalscorer in the Champions League this season, scoring five goals in just four appearances. The Aussie’s absence will loom large over the rest of the campaign after she sustained a torn ACL in January. All eyes will be on James to step up to replace Kerr in the final third. First, she needs to get off the mark in the Champions League this season. James has made five appearances in the competition, although she has only started twice. The 22-year-old has been in exceptional form in the WSL, scoring 13 goals in just 14 appearances. James got her side off the mark in the win over Arsenal, and has been on the spot in big games in the past, notching a hat-trick against her former side Manchester United – her second of the campaign. For Chelsea to fulfil their aspirations, James needs to be at her peak, starting with their quarter-final showdown. We like her odds of 5/6 with 10Bet to score any time against Ajax. Ajax vs Chelsea Tip 2: Lauren James to score any time – 5/6 10Bet

Chelsea to grow into the game It will not be a surprise to see Chelsea play with an element of caution and take stock of the game in the first half. Given that Ajax have to travel to West London in the second leg and have a poor away record, it’s probable that Hayes will set her side out to be difficult to break down and force the Dutch side to open up in their search for goals. That could play into Chelsea’s hands, especially in the second half. Ten of Chelsea’s 15 goals in the Champions League this season have come after half-time. Using the pace of James along with the attacking guile of Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Guro Reiten and Sjoeke Nusken, there could be space to exploit. have priced up the second half as the highest scoring and we’re inclined to agree at odds of 21/20 with SpreadEx. Ajax vs Chelsea Tip 3: Second half highest scoring – 21/20 SpreadEx

Established 1999 Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

How to get free bets on football By signing up for you can unlock and more for wagering on football. TalkSPORT BET are offering new customers £30 in free bets when signing up online. All you have to do is create an account, deposit £10 via debit card or Apple Pay and bet £10 on the sportsbook on a selection with odds of evens or greater. Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive £30 in free bets to use on football and other sports on talkSPORT BET’s sportsbook. Users also gain access to the bookmaker's , featuring the , table games and a . Read all the terms and conditions of talkSPORT BET’s welcome offer before signing up. With all bets, gamble responsibly.