Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Football

Ajax vs Chelsea betting tips: Women's Champions League predictions, football odds & free bets

Our tipster has three tips for the Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg between Ajax and Chelsea
Last Updated: 18th of March 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Ajax vs Chelsea betting tips: Women's Champions League predictions, football odds & free bets
Sign up to our betting newsletter

Ajax vs Chelsea predictions 

Emma Hayes’ farewell tour continues as Chelsea Women take on Ajax Women in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash in Amsterdam on Tuesday evening (5.45pm, TNT Sports 1).

The Blues have won every major domestic honour under Hayes’ tenure, but the European crown has eluded them, with a loss to Barcelona in the 2021 final as close as they've come. 

This season, Chelsea eased through the group stage, winning four of their six matches. They ended their Group D campaign with an emphatic 4-0 win over Paris FC, taking momentum in the knockout phase.

BetGoodwin Sports
Established 2022
50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

Ajax have proved their mettle in their campaign, coming home as runners-up on goal difference to Paris Saint-Germain in Group C. 

Two late own goals allowed them to progress as Zara Kramzar’s miscue gifted Ajax a win over Roma as they beat out Georgia Stanway’s Bayern Munich for second place. 

De Amsterdames are entering new territory in the knockout stage, having never previously advanced beyond the last 16. Challenges don’t come much tougher than the English Women’s Super League champions, but Suzanne Bakker’s side are a formidable outfit on home soil. 

Ajax are massive underdogs with football betting sites with a price of 6/1 available to win the first leg. 

Hayes and her team are odds-on, but it may not be straightforward for the Blues to take control of the tie.

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Will Ajax continue impressive home form?

Ajax won all three of their group games at home, including their vital 2-1 triumph over Roma on matchday six that allowed them to progress to the quarter-finals. 

They were confident in the early stages of their Champions League campaign, brushing aside Zurich to reach the group stage and then dispatching PSG and Bayern to put themselves in a strong position.  

Bakker’s side had a slight wobble against Roma as Elisa Bartoli put the Italian outfit ahead. 

But, Tiny Hoekstra equalised before Kramzar’s own goal sealed Ajax’s place in the last eight. They’ve beaten three quality teams at home, although they will need to raise their game against Chelsea, even if the visitors are slightly depleted. 

Fitzdares Sport
Established 2005
Bet £50, Get £25 in Free Bets + 10 Extra Spins
VISIT SITE
New customers only, aged 18+. Min deposit £10. Place a £50 bet on any sport at at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater to qualify for three free bets on settlement: £10 on Football, £10 on Greyhound and £5 on Virtual Sports, plus 10 Extra Spins on Reel King. Free Bet & Spins expire in 7 days.

The Blues are priced at 13/2 with betting apps to win the Champions League this term. 

Sam Kerr’s injury doesn't help Chelsea’s chances of claiming the crown for the first time, but there is still enough pedigree in the ranks to send Hayes out on a high note. 

Chelsea come into the game fresh off a vital win over Arsenal in the WSL, keeping them narrowly ahead of Manchester City on goal difference at the top of the standings. 

Their Champions League form was impressive in the group stage, dropping only four points in draws with Real Madrid and Hacken. Their victory over Arsenal highlighted their strength in depth and clinical edge in the final third with Lauren James leading the way. 

Although Ajax won all three of their group games, they had an expected goals (xG) of 0.3 in their victories over Bayern and Roma. That does not seem sustainable against a team of Chelsea’s calibre, although they’ve still managed to score in every home game.  

We’re backing the Blues to get the win and we’ll cover the potential of an Ajax goal by pairing it with over 2.5 goals at odds of 21/20 with bet365

Ajax vs Chelsea Tip 1: Chelsea to win and over 2.5 goals – 21/20 bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

James to get off the mark 

Kerr is Chelsea’s leading goalscorer in the Champions League this season, scoring five goals in just four appearances. 

The Aussie’s absence will loom large over the rest of the campaign after she sustained a torn ACL in January. All eyes will be on James to step up to replace Kerr in the final third.  

First, she needs to get off the mark in the Champions League this season. James has made five appearances in the competition, although she has only started twice. The 22-year-old has been in exceptional form in the WSL, scoring 13 goals in just 14 appearances. 

James got her side off the mark in the win over Arsenal, and has been on the spot in big games in the past, notching a hat-trick against her former side Manchester United – her second of the campaign.  

For Chelsea to fulfil their aspirations, James needs to be at her peak, starting with their quarter-final showdown. We like her odds of 5/6 with 10Bet to score any time against Ajax. 

Ajax vs Chelsea Tip 2: Lauren James to score any time – 5/6 10Bet 

10bet Sports
Established 2003
Get a 50% Welcome Bonus up to £50
Promo Code: PLAY10
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New bettors; Code PLAY10; Wager deposit & bonus 8x; Max qualifying bet stake=initial bonus; Valid 60 days; Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply; T&C apply; 18+

Chelsea to grow into the game

It will not be a surprise to see Chelsea play with an element of caution and take stock of the game in the first half. 

Given that Ajax have to travel to West London in the second leg and have a poor away record, it’s probable that Hayes will set her side out to be difficult to break down and force the Dutch side to open up in their search for goals.  

That could play into Chelsea’s hands, especially in the second half. Ten of Chelsea’s 15 goals in the Champions League this season have come after half-time.

Using the pace of James along with the attacking guile of Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Guro Reiten and Sjoeke Nusken, there could be space to exploit. Betting sites have priced up the second half as the highest scoring and we’re inclined to agree at odds of 21/20 with SpreadEx

Ajax vs Chelsea Tip 3: Second half highest scoring – 21/20 SpreadEx

Spreadex Betting
Established 1999
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

How to get free bets on football 

By signing up for gambling sites you can unlock free bets and more for wagering on football. 

TalkSPORT BET are offering new customers £30 in free bets when signing up online. All you have to do is create an account, deposit £10 via debit card or Apple Pay and bet £10 on the sportsbook on a selection with odds of evens or greater.  

Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive £30 in free bets to use on football and other sports on talkSPORT BET’s sportsbook. Users also gain access to the bookmaker's online casino, featuring the best slots, table games and a live casino

Read all the terms and conditions of talkSPORT BET’s welcome offer before signing up. With all bets, gamble responsibly. 

Talksportbet Sport
Established 2022
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £10 on any sports at 2.00+ odds within 7 days. No Cash out. Get 3x £10 Free Bets on selected markets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.
Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.