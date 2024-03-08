Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Arsenal vs Brentford predictions: Premier League tips, betting odds & free bets

Arsenal can go top of the table with an eighth straight league win when they host Brentford on Saturday
Last Updated: 8th of March 2024
Graham Ruthven
·
Football Writer
Arsenal vs Brentford predictions: Premier League tips, betting odds & free bets
Arsenal vs Brentford predictions

Arsenal can’t stop scoring at the moment which could be bad news for Brentford who will travel to North London on Saturday evening (5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Indeed, the Gunners have scored an incredible 21 goals in their last four Premier League matches with Sheffield United the latest opponent to be put to the sword on Monday.

Brentford come into Saturday’s match on the back of a morale-boosting 2-2 draw against Chelsea, but they will need to reach an even higher level to take anything home from the Emirates Stadium.

Football betting sites have priced Arsenal as firm favourites to earn three points and move top of the table ahead of Liverpool vs Manchester City on Sunday, but there is good value elsewhere in the odds. 

Arsenal vs Brentford tip: Brentford match-up to bring the best out of Saka

Bukayo Saka is well on the way to beating his best-ever goals tally for a Premier League season with 13 strikes to his name already - his previous best came last season when he scored 14 times.

The 22-year-old has been in exceptional form for Arsenal recently, scoring seven goals in his last seven games in all competitions. Saka has been a driving force for the Gunners in the attacking third. 

Brentford like to play with a high defensive line and this could give Saka - and the rest of the Arsenal attack - a lot of space to burst into in moments of quick transition.

Saka grabbed an assist for Kai Havertz in the previous meeting between the two sides back in November and there’s good reason to believe he will make another meaningful contribution on Saturday.

Gabriel Jesus (11/10) is priced up on betting apps as the most likely Arsenal player to find the back of the net against Brentford, but Saka is a potentially better option at 6/5.

Arsenal vs Brentford Tip 1: Bukayo Saka anytime scorer - 6/5 at BetMGM

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £60
VISIT SITE
New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Toney and co. to pose a threat to the Arsenal backline

Brentford might be fighting relegation near the bottom of the Premier League table, but they carry an attacking threat through the likes of Ivan Toney and Yoane Wissa.

Chelsea discovered this to their cost last weekend when the Bees found the back of the net twice in a 2-2 draw that saw the momentum swing back and forth between the two teams.

Indeed, Brentford have failed to score just once in their last 13 matches - and that was in an away defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Their scoring record is impressive.

Arsenal have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four Premier League matches, but Brentford could pose a greater threat than Sheffield United, Burnley and what was then an out-of-form West Ham.

Gambling sites are divided on the chances of both teams scoring on Saturday, but that presents an opportunity.

Arsenal vs Brentford Tip 2: Both teams to score - 19/20 at QuinnBet

QuinnBet Sports
Established 2017
50% Back as a Free Bet up to £35 + 10 Extra Spins
VISIT SITE
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £35 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free online casino spins at QuinnCasino. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 10 Extra Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org | Gamble Responsibly

Arsenal’s historic run to resume with goals in each half

By beating Newcastle United last month, Arsenal made history by becoming the first team in Premier League history to score two goals or more in each half of their last seven matches.

The streak ended with Monday’s 6-0 thumping of Sheffield United (Ben White’s goal was the only strike in the second half), but a home match against another relegation-threatened opponent will present the chance to resume the run.

There are goals everywhere on the pitch for Arsenal. Gabriel Martinelli found the back of the net in Monday’s win over Sheffield United while Kai Havertz has two goals in his last two games and Gabriel Jesus is now back fit. Then there’s Saka’s exceptional form (seven goals in seven games) to factor into the equation. 

Betting sites have priced Arsenal at 13/5 to score over 3.5 goals against Brentford, and the way they have been scoring in recent league matches it would be foolish to discount the Gunners from racking up another emphatic scoreline.

However, the price of 4/5 for Arsenal to score in each half of Saturday’s match among the Premier League odds has the potential to represent good value given the attacking prowess of Mikel Arteta’s team. They will have opportunities to find the back of the net.

Arsenal vs Brentford Tip 3: Arsenal to score in both halves - 4/5 at William Hill

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Free bets for Arsenal vs Brentford tips

If you are looking to follow any of our Arsenal vs Brentford predictions, make sure to check out these new betting sites for opportunities to earn free bets.

TalkSPORT BET are a relatively new bookmaker on the market and they are currently offering new customers £30 in free bets.

To claim the bonus, open an account, opt in to the promotion and make an initial deposit via debit card or Apple Pay before placing a qualifying bet of £10 or more on a selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater.

Once your qualifying bet has been settled, you’ll receive your free bets, split into three £10 tokens, which can all be used on football.

TalkSPORT BET are among several bookmakers to run casino sites, offering fans of UK slots online a huge variety of different games.

Before signing up with a bookmaker, always read the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first and if you do have a bet on Arsenal vs Brentford, or any event, always gamble responsibly.

Talksportbet Sport
Established 2022
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £10 on any sports at 2.00+ odds within 7 days. No Cash out. Get 3x £10 Free Bets on selected markets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.
Graham Ruthven for independent.co.uk
Graham Ruthven @grahamruthven

Graham Ruthven is a football writer and podcaster who has worked for the Guardian, New York Times, Eurosport, Optus Sport and many others. He boasts an extensive knowledge of football around the world and has been a betting tipster for a number of years.