Arsenal vs Liverpool predictions: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bets

Arsenal and Liverpool put their Premier League title rivalry aside in a clash in the third round of the FA Cup
Last Updated: 6th of January 2024
Simon Sinclair
Football Writer
Arsenal vs Liverpool predictions: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bets

Arsenal vs Liverpool predictions 

Arsenal and Liverpool face off in a clash of Premier League giants in the FA Cup third round on Sunday (4.30pm, BBC One). 

The Gunners are the most successful team in FA Cup history, winning the trophy on 14 occasions. Liverpool too have a proud history in the competition with eight victories in the final. 

Mikel Arteta’s men last won the trophy in 2020, while Liverpool claimed the crown in 2022. 

The two sides will focus on the FA Cup and put the Premier League title race to one side for a weekend. Liverpool are currently top of the table, three points clear of their nearest rivals Aston Villa.

Arsenal vs Liverpool odds
The Gunners’ title bid has stuttered in recent weeks after losing three of their last five matches, including back to-back defeats to West Ham and Fulham. 

The FA Cup will provide them with a chance to get back to winning ways, especially facing a Liverpool side without Mohamed Salah, who has travelled to play in the Africa Cup of Nations

Arsenal are the strong favourites with football betting sites to win the game at even-money, while Liverpool are at a best price of 12/5.

Here are our predictions for the Arsenal vs Liverpool showdown at the Emirates Stadium.

Parimatch Sports
Established 1994
Arsenal v Liverpool - 40/1 Pick your Winner!
VISIT SITE
18+ New Customers Only. Opt in, bet max £1 on Arsenal or Liverpool - Match Betting - 90 mins. No cash out. Enhanced odds paid in Free Bets, expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 10:00 UK time on 03/01/2024 until 16:30 UK time on 07/01/2024. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Can Arsenal break out of their rut? 

Arsenal were seemingly charging towards the Premier League title by digging out results at vital moments. In early December, the Gunners rallied from a 3-2 deficit against Luton to emerge with a 4-3 win

The victory followed similar results against Brentford and Wolves, but the warning signs about a lack of cutting edge in the final third were evident.  

Since beating Luton, Arsenal have lacked the punch to kill teams off, notably in their defeat to West Ham, while their defensive resilience has also faded as seen in the loss to Fulham. 

The FA Cup presents a chance to throw off the shackles, particularly for Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli. Nketiah has been used in cup competitions in the past to great effect.

FA Cup Winner odds
He has scored four goals in 10 FA Cup appearances, including a brace in the Gunners’ win over Oxford United on the road in the third round last season. 

He has endured a four-game drought without a goal since finding the net against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League. 

But, we like the odds of 10/3 with BoyleSports for Nketiah to score in an Arsenal win as Liverpool could struggle without Salah’s impact. 

Arsenal vs Liverpool Tip 1: Eddie Nketiah to score and Arsenal to win – 10/3 BoyleSports

Parimatch Sports
Established 1994
Arsenal v Liverpool - 40/1 Pick your Winner!
VISIT SITE
18+ New Customers Only. Opt in, bet max £1 on Arsenal or Liverpool - Match Betting - 90 mins. No cash out. Enhanced odds paid in Free Bets, expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 10:00 UK time on 03/01/2024 until 16:30 UK time on 07/01/2024. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Elliott to step up in Salah absence? 

Salah’s absence to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt is a hammer blow for the Reds. Even though he missed a penalty in their win over Newcastle, Salah was unstoppable down the right flank in his side’s 4-2 victory. 

No player has more goal involvements than Salah’s 22 in the Premier League this term. 

Replacing him will be a tough act, and Klopp could turn to Harvey Elliott, who has performed well in the Europa League and the cup competitions this season. 

Premier League Top Goalscorer odds
His only goal of the campaign came in the Premier League in a vital 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, and he was denied a second strike of the season against Burnley by VAR. 

Elliott has tested the keeper drifting in from the right, mustering 43 efforts at goal, including 13 that have hit the target. 

Given Arsenal’s defensive woes of late and after looking at betting apps, we’re backing Elliott to record over 0.5 shots on target at odds of 2/1 with bet365

Arsenal vs Liverpool Tip 2: Harvey Elliott over 0.5 shots on target – 2/1 bet365

Parimatch Sports
Established 1994
Arsenal v Liverpool - 40/1 Pick your Winner!
VISIT SITE
18+ New Customers Only. Opt in, bet max £1 on Arsenal or Liverpool - Match Betting - 90 mins. No cash out. Enhanced odds paid in Free Bets, expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 10:00 UK time on 03/01/2024 until 16:30 UK time on 07/01/2024. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Will there be cards galore at the Emirates? 

The last two matches between Arsenal and Liverpool have combined for 15 yellow cards. It’s fair to say that these teams are not the best of friends, which is only natural in the heat of the Premier League title race. 

Whether the FA Cup brings a softer approach remains to be seen, although both sides have plenty of candidates to pick up bookings. 

The two teams have been relatively well behaved in the top flight, the Gunners have accumulated the fewest bookings with 30, while Liverpool have only collected 36.  

That went out the window in the clash at Anfield as seven players drew the ire of referee Chris Kavanagh.

Premier League Winner odds
John Brooks has been assigned the FA Cup tie, and he has not been afraid to flash his cards, averaging 4.75 yellow cards per game in the Premier League. 

Brooks is well known to Liverpool this season, having dismissed Virgil van Dijk in their 2-1 win over Newcastle at St. James’ Park. 

Due to the tension between the sides and the official, we like the over on the 4.5 card line offered by betting sites priced at 23/20 with Unibet for our final Arsenal vs Liverpool prediction. 

Arsenal vs Liverpool Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards – 23/20 Unibet

Parimatch Sports
Established 1994
Arsenal v Liverpool - 40/1 Pick your Winner!
VISIT SITE
18+ New Customers Only. Opt in, bet max £1 on Arsenal or Liverpool - Match Betting - 90 mins. No cash out. Enhanced odds paid in Free Bets, expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 10:00 UK time on 03/01/2024 until 16:30 UK time on 07/01/2024. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

How to secure free bets for Arsenal vs Liverpool 

By signing up for new betting sites you can get free bets for wagering on Arsenal vs Liverpool and more.

Parimatch are offering new customers the chance to get odds of 40/1 on the winner of the Arsenal vs Liverpool by creating an account, making a deposit via debit card and betting a maximum of £1 on the result.