Betting > Football

Arsenal vs Wolves tips: Premier League betting predictions and odds

Our football tipster has three selections as the league leaders entertain Wolves on Saturday afternoon
Last Updated: 2nd of December 2023
Chris Rivers
·
Football Writer
Arsenal vs Wolves betting tips:

Arsenal could open up a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League table if they can maintain their recent good run of form by beating Wolves on Saturday (3pm). 

The Gunners’ 1-0 win at Brentford last weekend, coupled with previous leaders Manchester City and Liverpool playing out a 1-1 draw, saw them vault into first place. 

With their title rivals not playing until Sunday, Mikel Arteta’s team have the chance to extend their advantage and football betting sites make them strong favourites to get the better of Wolves.

Everything’s going right for Arsenal right now as they followed up the win at Brentford by thrashing Lens 6-0 to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League. 

But Wolves have shown an ability to make life tricky for the Premier League’s big guns this year and could make the Gunners work for the win. 

After studying the Premier League odds, we’ve come up with three Arsenal vs Wolves predictions.

Fine margins may separate Emirates opponents

The Arsenal attack exploded into life on Wednesday night when taking apart Lens, rushing into a 5-0 half-time lead and finishing the night with six goals from six different goalscorers.

The Gunners have now scored 16 goals across their last four home games, while they hammered Wolves 5-0 the last time they visited the Emirates Stadium.

With Kai Havertz showing signs of improvement, and Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus recently returning from injury, Arsenal’s attacking options look as strong as they’ve been all season. 

Wolves return to London with one clean sheet in 13 Premier League games to their name after losing 3-2 at Fulham on Monday night. 

The Cottagers needed two penalties to see off Wanderers, leading to boss Gary O’Neil bemoaning his side’s luck this season when it comes to officiating

Had fewer tight calls gone against 12th-placed Wolves, they’d no doubt be higher in the table with O’Neil’s team having proven themselves to be canny operators.

In their last seven league games, they’ve turned over Man City and Tottenham, and drawn 2-2 with Newcastle. Before that, they’d played well in defeats to Liverpool and Manchester United.

The 1-0 loss at Old Trafford was the start of a pattern of Wolves away games being decided by one goal margins. 

Taking out the 1-1 draw at Luton, each of Wolves’ seven league and cup matches on the road have been decided by one goal, and bet365 make it 3/1 that this game is decided by a single goal in Arsenal’s favour.

Some attacking regression after the Lens win is likely from the Gunners, who had issues opening up a Brentford side that play a similar system to Wolves.

That win over the Bees was Arsenal’s ninth league success of the season, with five of those victories coming by a single goal. 

With a minimal turnaround time from the Champions League and Wolves’ tendency to hang around in games, the Gunners will likely be happy with any kind of win. 

Arsenal vs Wolves Tip 1: Arsenal to win by one goal – 3/1 with bet365

Wolves may tear through Arsenal’s defence

Arsenal registered their sixth clean sheet of the league campaign at Brentford, but were fortunate to come away from the Gtech Community Stadium with a shut out. 

The Bees had two efforts cleared off the line as Aaron Ramsdale made a nervy return in the Gunners' goal. David Raya will be back between the sticks for the Wolves game, but may find a clean sheet tough to come by. 

Wolves are likely to be without Pedro Neto, who sits on top of the Premier League assist standings, but have coped well in the absence of their most creative player.

Wolves have scored two or more goals in two of the three games Neto has missed since he suffered a hamstring injury.

Having found goals hard to come by for much of last season, Wolves continue to find the back of the net with regularity and have only failed to score once in 13 league games.

That blank came on the opening weekend of the season at Man Utd, yet betting sites are offering even-money on them netting at the Emirates.

We’re backing Wolves to score at least once with our second Arsenal vs Wolves prediction.

Arsenal vs Wolves Tip 2: Over 0.5 Wolves goals – 1/1 with BetVictor

Dawson to pick up where he left off

Wolves will be happy to have Craig Dawson back at Arsenal after the defender sat out the loss to Fulham through suspension.

Dawson was banned after collecting five yellow cards, part of a sizeable haul of 41 cautions for Wolves, with only Chelsea (44) booked more often in the Premier League this season.

Dawson reached the five-card threshold with back-to-back cautions against Tottenham and Sheffield United, while he’s been booked in three of his last seven appearances against Arsenal. 

The 33-year-old has been a standout performer for Wolves this season but will need to tread carefully in north London, where Peter Bankes will be in charge.

Referee Bankes has shown over five cards per game on average when officiating Premier League matches this season and Dawson may fall foul of the official. 

Arsenal vs Wolves Tip 3: Craig Dawson to be shown a card – 16/5 with BoyleSports

Chris Rivers for independent.co.uk
Chris Rivers

Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.