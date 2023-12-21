Aston Villa vs Sheffield United predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United predictions Aston Villa to win to nil – 1/1 BetVictor

Sheffield United over 2.5 cards – 3/4 BetMGM Aston Villa will bid to make it 16 league wins in a row at Villa Park in their Premier League clash against Sheffield United on Friday night (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event). Villa continued their outstanding Premier League campaign to date by securing a comeback win over Brentford as Ollie Watkins netted a late winner against his former club. Unai Emery’s men have a huge incentive against the Blades as a fourth league win in a row would lift them to the top of the Premier League table before Liverpool face Arsenal at the weekend. It could be a decisive moment in the title race and Emery will be determined for his team to keep up their scintillating form in front of their own fans.

Sheffield United took a step back after recording a much-needed victory over Brentford two weeks ago. Chris Wilder’s side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea, leaving them staring down the possibility of sitting bottom of the Premier League at Christmas. Villa are the overwhelming favourites with to secure a 16th home win in a row, and you can find a price of 14/1 for the Blades to grab the three points on the road. Here are our predictions for the clash at Villa Park using the best .

Villa to keep rolling Villa have been on an incredible run of form at Villa Park to win 15 league games in a row. Both Manchester City and Arsenal put the record to the test and were humbled by the Midlands outfit, who secured narrow victories to maintain their push for the Premier League title. With every passing week there is growing belief within the Villa fanbase that the club can not only qualify for the Champions League, but compete for the top-flight crown. A 16th home win in a row would lift them top of the Premier League ahead of Liverpool’s showdown with Arsenal.

It would be a huge statement for Villa to top the Premier League at Christmas and highlight how well Emery has performed in just over a year at club. Villa are firing on all cylinders and after shutting out City and Arsenal should be able to close out a comfortable win over the Blades. Sheffield United have not won on their travels this term and have only scored four goals in eight away league games. Cameron Archer could be a factor against his old club, but after keeping a clean sheet against Erling Haaland and Bukayo Saka, the Villans will be eyeing another clean sheet. After looking at odds from , we’re backing Villa to win to nil at 1/1 with . Aston Villa vs Sheffield United Tip 1: Aston Villa to win to nil – 1/1 BetVictor

Bailey to make another decisive impact Leon Bailey has quietly become a vital player for Villa in the final third. The 26-year-old had a quiet first season at Villa Park, but has blossomed in his second year in the Premier League. Bailey has five goals and five assists to his name this term, notching important contributions in Villa’s surge towards the top of the standings. He was called off the bench against Brentford and provided the assist for Alex Moreno’s equaliser.

Bailey has now either scored or provided an assist in each of his last four games in the top flight. The winger has performed well against sides at the top and bottom of the table. His goal allowed Villa to secure their narrow win over City, and he picked out John McGinn for the match-winning effort against Arsenal. Bailey has thrived under Emery and seems to be relishing his football at the moment. We’re backing him to produce the goods again with at odds of 8/11 to score or assist on Friday. Aston Villa vs Sheffield United Tip 2: Leon Bailey to score or assist – 8/11 bet365

Blades to see yellows again? Sheffield United are top of the standings in at least one category this season, unfortunately for the Blades, it’s for the most yellow cards. United have accumulated 52 over the course of the campaign, and nine in their last three matches since Wilder’s return to the Bramall Lane dugout. In the final days of Paul Heckingbottom’s reign, the Blades were passive in their defensive approach and Wilder may have sparked a reaction for his side to be more aggressive outside of Oli McBurnie, who has collected two red cards this term.

Referee Anthony Taylor has been assigned the fixture and has shown 62 yellow and two red cards this term in only 13 matches. He’s not afraid to set the tone by brandishing his cards and the Blades could be set to draw his ire. Taylor has been more restrained in his last two matches, showing a combined four in Brentford’s win over Luton and Everton’s triumph over Burnley. But, Sheffield United could put his Christmas spirit to the test. We’re taking the visitors to collect over 2.5 cards at 3/4 with BetMGM. Aston Villa vs Sheffield United Tip 3: Sheffield United over 2.5 cards – 3/4 BetMGM

