Betting > Football

Barcelona vs Chelsea betting tips: Women's Champions League predictions, odds and free bets

Barcelona and Chelsea lock horns in the Women's Champions League semi-finals on Saturday lunchtime
Last Updated: 19th of April 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Barcelona Women vs Chelsea Women tips 

Chelsea Women face a familiar foe in Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash on Saturday lunchtime (12.30pm, TNT Sports 2). 

The Blues are bidding to send manager Emma Hayes off on the highest of notes and reaching their second Champions League final would put them on course to do just that. 

Chelsea brushed aside Ajax in the quarter-finals with a comfortable victory, doing the damage in the first leg with a 3-0 win before playing out a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge. 

However, Hayes’ side now come up against a  Barcelona team that's ruined their European dreams in the past.

Chelsea were beaten by the Catalan club in 2021 Champions League final, and were knocked out at the semi-final stage by them last season. 

It’s fair to say that Barca could have a psychological edge over Chelsea heading into the game.  

Barcelona are in excellent form in all competitions and are eyeing a famous treble after building a commanding lead at the top of Primera Division Femenina and reaching the final of the Copa de la Reina. 

Barca boss Jonatan Giraldez is also leaving for new pastures at the end of the season, so there is plenty of motivation for his players to end his tenure with a treble in hand. 

Barca to make winning start 

Football betting sites are bullish about Barca’s prospects of beating Chelsea in the first leg, making them odds-on favourites and a best-price 2/9 to win at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. 

Giraldez’s side are unbeaten in their three previous Champions League meetings against the Blues, notably winning the 2021 final by a staggering 4-0 margin. Last season's semi-final was more of a battle between two heavyweights.  

Caroline Graham Hansen’s strike at Stamford Bridge handed Barca a 1-0 win in the first leg.

However, it was a tense affair back in Spain until Hansen scored her second of the tie, and although Guro Reiten got a goal back, Barca preserved their advantage before going on to beat Wolfsburg in the final. 

Barcelona have won 10 straight games in all competitions, and have scored 10 goals in their last two wins over Levante and Villarreal. 

Brann offered some resistance in the last round of the Champions League, scoring in both legs, but Barca’s quality eventually wore down the Norwegians. 

They face a sterner test from Chelsea, who are no longer on for a quadruple after a defeat to Arsenal in the League Cup final and loss to Manchester United in the Women’s FA Cup semi-finals. 

The Blues got back to winning ways last time out with a 3-0 win over Aston Villa in the Women’s Super League, keeping them top of the table ahead of Manchester City. 

But, they’re going to have to raise their game against Barcelona. We’re not expecting a Barca blowout like the 2021 final, but we like the hosts to close out a tight victory here. 

Betting sites have a range of handicap markets, and we like the value of Chelsea +2 at 6/4 with BetGoodwin. This pays out if Chelsea win or avoid defeat by more than two goals.  

Barcelona Women vs Chelsea Women Tip 1: Chelsea +2 handicap – 6/4 BetGoodwin

Graham Hansen on point 

Chelsea know all too well about the dangers posed by Graham Hansen in the final third. 

She scored twice against them last season in the semi-finals, and those goals were decisive in sending Barcelona through and Chelsea crashing out of the competition. The Norway international also found the net in the 4-0 drubbing three years ago.  

Graham Hansen has been in sensational form throughout the campaign for the Catalan club. 

In 27 appearances in all competitions, the 29-year-old has notched 23 goals and 20 assists. On the bright side for the Blues, she has failed to score in her last two, but before that had reeled off a run of netting in four straight.  

Only seven opponents have prevented her from finding the net this season. Although Salma Paralluelo is favourite with betting apps to score both the first goal or any time, we like Graham Hansen to find the net on Saturday at odds of 5/4 with bet365

Barcelona Women vs Chelsea Women Tip 2: Caroline Graham Hansen to score any time – 5/4 bet365

Goals in the second half? 

Barcelona have been electric in the final third in the Champions League this season, scoring 32 goals in eight games. 

Notably, they’ve found the net 19 times in the second halves of matches, showing that they grow in strength as the game progresses, often wearing down their opponents with their precise passing through Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas. 

When you have Paralluelo and Graham Hansen in the final third to put the chances away, it all leads to high-scoring results.  

Chelsea are not too bad themselves going forward, although the loss of Sam Kerr has hit them hard. They’ve still scored 19 goals in the Champions League this season, but Sjoeke Nusken was forced into attacking duties in the last round. Lauren James has not been prolific in the competition and could miss the game due to injury. 

Still, Barca conceded twice against Brann, and Chelsea can inflict damage in the second half, where they too have scored most of their goals. It all points to the second half being the highest scoring at 23/20 with QuinnBet. 

Barcelona Women vs Chelsea Women Tip 3: Second half highest scoring – 23/20 QuinnBet

How to get free bets on football 

By signing up for gambling sites you can unlock free bets and more for wagering on the Women’s Champions League. 

BetVictor are offering new customers £40 in free bets when they open an account. All you need to do is create an account, opt in to the welcome promotion, deposit £10 via debit card or Apple Pay and bet £10 on a selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater. 

Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive £40 in free bets to use on football. BetVictor also has a top rated online casino, featuring UK slots and a live casino. 

Before you use BetVictor’s sign-up offer, read all its terms and conditions. With all bets, gamble responsibly.

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Simon Sinclair

Last Updated: 19th April 2024, 12:27 PM

