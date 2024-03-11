Barcelona vs Napoli predictions: Champions League betting tips, odds and free bets

Barcelona vs Napoli betting tips
- Draw - 13/5 Betfred
- Highest scoring half: Second - 11/10 SpreadEx
- Victor Osimhen to score any time - 21/10 bet365
Barcelona and Napoli will go head-to-head on Tuesday night (8pm, TNT Sports 2) with a place in the Champions League quarter-finals up for grabs.
Napoli and Barcelona drew 1-1 in the first leg at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, in what was a rather disappointing encounter.
Neutrals will hope for more entertainment this time around, but supporters of both clubs would settle for a scrappy victory in their side’s favour.
Betting sites have Barcelona down as the favourites to advance, but there is unlikely to be much between these two teams.
Barcelona vs Napoli tip: Extra time could be needed in Catalonia
Neither Napoli nor Barcelona were at their best in the first meeting between the sides last month. Both managed to find the back of the net, but clear-cut chances were few and far between.
On balance, a draw was a fair result. Barcelona looked brighter in the first hour, but Napoli fought their way back into the encounter thereafter.
We could be in store for a similarly tight affair at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys (Barcelona’s temporary home ground while the Camp Nou is being renovated).
Napoli have shown signs of improvement since coach Francesco Calzona replaced Walter Mazzarri in the dugout last month. They have taken seven points from the last nine available in Serie A.
That will give them confidence ahead of this trip to Catalonia. Barcelona are on an eight-match unbeaten run though and have home advantage. However, their performances in recent weeks have still not been overly convincing.
With the away goals rule no longer in existence, extra time - and perhaps penalties - may be required to separate Barcelona and Napoli in this one.
Barcelona vs Napoli Tip 1: Draw - 13/5 Betfred
Goals more likely after break than before it
The away goals rule always had its proponents and its critics, but the removal of the regulation has arguably discouraged attacking play.
Were it still in use, Napoli could be compelled to take more risks on Tuesday because Barcelona scored at their ground last time out. As it is, a 0-0 draw under the current rules would bring extra time rather than a Barcelona triumph on away goals.
With that in mind, we could be in store for a particularly cagey first half. Barcelona will take the initiative in terms of possession, but Xavi Hernandez will not want his side to open up too much given their defensive frailties.
As for Napoli, they would no doubt be content with a goalless first half, especially if that makes the home crowd somewhat restless.
The Italian champions have scored 12 goals after half-time in 2024 compared to six before it. Meanwhile, 84.6 per cent of Barcelona’s last 26 La Liga goals have been between minutes 46 and 90.
Tuesday’s clash could be a slow burner and we like the price with betting apps for a higher scoring second half at the Estadi Olimpic.
Barcelona vs Napoli Tip 2: Highest scoring half: Second - 11/10 SpreadEx
Osimhen can leave his mark on second leg
This has been a frustrating season for Victor Osimhen. Injuries have forced him to miss a large chunk of 2023/24 campaign, while the Nigeria international was also absent for his club during the Africa Cup of Nations at the start of the year.
But Osimhen has looked much sharper in recent weeks, scoring in the first leg of this tie to go with four goals in Napoli’s last four Serie A matches.
He is still not at the level which saw him find the back of the net 31 times last term, but Osimhen remains one of the most in-demand strikers in world football for a reason. Chelsea and Arsenal are among the Premier League clubs that have been linked with a summer swoop.
Osimhen and Robert Lewandowski are the clear favourites in the goalscorer markets on football betting sites, but the odds on the Napoli forward are much more attractive and should therefore be given consideration.
Barcelona vs Napoli Tip 3: Victor Osimhen to score any time - 21/10 bet365
Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.