Birmingham City vs Leicester City predictions: Championship betting tips, odds and free bets

Birmingham City vs Leicester City predictions
Leicester City have the chance to pull clear at the top of the Championship when they travel to floundering Midlands’ rivals Birmingham City on Monday (Sky Sports Main Event, 8pm).
Having inherited a side in the play-off positions when replacing John Eustace as Blues’ head coach, Wayne Rooney has overseen a steady decline since taking over in the St Andrew’s dugout.
Birmingham are six points above the bottom three and their odds for relegation on football betting sites have shortened dramatically during Rooney’s tenure.
However, the mood in the camp was improved by a 1-0 win over Cardiff last time out ahead of a first league meeting with Leicester in nine years.
The Foxes make the short trip to Birmingham off the back of three straight wins and with the opportunity to pull three points clear of title rivals Ipswich after they were held at home by Norwich at the weekend.
Betting sites make Leicester a best-price 1/2 for the win on Monday, with Birmingham as big as 6/1 with Betfred. However, Enzo Maresca’s men may need to be patient when it comes to unwrapping any early Christmas gift of three points.
Blues may frustrate cunning Foxes
Leicester have won eight of their 10 Championship away games this season so it’s not a surprise to see them so short on betting apps for the win.
But they are going through something of a minor blip on the road, winning one of their last three, with their sole victory being a 2-1 last-gasp success at West Brom.
They’ve been held to a draw at Sheffield Wednesday and lost to Middlesbrough in that run, while they needed a late wonder goal from Harry Winks to beat 10-man QPR before that.
The stats would suggest the dip in standards is temporary with Leicester boasting the best expected goals for and against away from home in the Championship.
Yet it’s tough to ignore those recent stuttering performances, as well as a fairly lengthy injury list that includes Jamie Vardy, meaning no next chapter in the Vardy/Rooney Wagatha Christie saga will be penned on Monday night.
Despite all their issues under Rooney, Birmingham have been a tough nut to crack at home too, losing just once at St Andrew’s in the league all season.
Play-off hopefuls Leeds and West Brom have both left Birmingham empty-handed this term so Leicester will need to be wary.
The Foxes will expect their superior quality to shine through eventually, especially with Kelechi Iheanacho returning from illness in time to join a collection of forwards averaging over two goals per game away from home.
The majority of those goals have come in the second half though with 65.9 per cent of the leader’s goals this season being scored after the interval.
Birmingham tend to keep it tight for the opening 45 minutes too, conceding just eight first-half goals all season and it could take a while for the game to open up.
BetMGM offer 7/2 on the draw half-time, Leicester full-time double result and we’re backing that with our first Birmingham vs Leicester prediction.
Birmingham vs Leicester Tip 1: Draw/Leicester double result – 7/2 with BetMGM
Dewsbury-Hall quality to make a difference
Leicester lost two of their most creative talents following their relegation from the Premier League in James Maddison and Harvey Barnes.
But that loss created an opportunity for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to step up and take on a bigger role, and he’s really shone for the league leaders, registering 14 goal involvements this season (six goals and eight assists).
In a potentially tight game, Dewsbury-Hall's ability to unpick a defence could prove vital. He ranks third in expected assists (0.38) per 90 minutes this season and he’s tended to do his best work away from home.
Birmingham have had issues keeping a check on those players operating behind the strikers of late with Callum O’Hare recently scoring twice for Coventry against the Blues from midfield.
Blackburn’s Sammie Szmodics, who plays a similar role to Dewsbury-Hall, if a bit more attacked-minded, also recently bagged a brace against Birmingham and we’re backing the Leicester talisman to find the room to net his seventh of the season at St Andrew’s.
Birmingham vs Leicester Tip 2: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to score any time – 13/5 with Bet365
Stansfield not afraid to have a go
Leicester have gone five away games without a clean sheet and their defence will need to keep an eye on Jay Stansfield, who is expected to be in the starting line-up, despite taking a knock at Cardiff last week.
Stansfield is the joint-top scorer for a relatively low-scoring Birmingham side, netting five times since arriving from Fulham in the summer.
The goals have dried up recently with the 21-year-old failing to score in his last six games, although that hasn’t been for a lack of trying with Stansfield registering at least two shots on goal in six of his last seven outings.
Leicester don’t give up too many chances but Stansfield has recorded a shot on target in two of his last three outings at St Andrew’s and we’re backing him to test Foxes shot stopper Mads Hermansen at least once at 10/11 with bet365.
Birmingham City vs Leicester City Tip 3: Jay Stansfield over 0.5 shots on target – 10/11 with bet365
