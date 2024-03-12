Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Borussia Dortmund vs PSV predictions: Champions League betting tips, odds and free bets

Borussia Dortmund and PSV face off in the second leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie on Wednesday
Last Updated: 12th of March 2024
Simon Sinclair
Football Writer
Borussia Dortmund vs PSV predictions: Champions League betting tips, odds and free bets
Borussia Dortmund vs PSV betting tips

It’s all to play for heading into the second leg of the round of 16 Champions League clash between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night (8pm, TNT Sports 2). 

Donyell Malen put the German outfit ahead at the Philips Stadion before Luuk de Jong equalised from the penalty spot to leave the tie in the balance at the half-way stage

Dortmund are favourites with football betting sites to win on the night and advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. But, former Dortmund boss Peter Bosz would dearly love to send his old team packing to allow the Dutch outfit to progress.

PSV are unbeaten since the draw at Signal Iduna Park, including a 7-1 thrashing of PEC Zwolle, extending their lead at the top of Eredivisie. Bosz’s men also came through a tough test against nearest rivals Feyenoord to earn a point to take them closer to the crown. 

Dortmund lost their first match after the first leg, suffering a 3-2 reverse to Hoffenheim before reeling off back-to-back wins over Union Berlin and Werder Bremen on the road. 

After looking at the Champions League odds, here are our second leg predictions.

A classic knockout game in Dortmund 

There have been some great Champions League games at Signal Iduna Park in the past and this could be another classic, featuring the always-entertaining Dortmund and the impressive PSV under Bosz. 

Betting apps price up both teams to score at 1/2, which is a good starting point for our first prediction. 

The German outfit have scored in every Champions League game since the opening contest of the season where they were held to a stalemate by Milan. 

Terzic’s men are not infallible at home, so PSV can take confidence from the fact that Hoffenheim won in front of the Yellow Wall on their visit in the Bundesliga, while there have also been home defeats to Bayern and RB Leipzig this term.

Although the Dutch outfit have been relentless home and away in Eredivisie, their form on the road in the Champions League has been more suspect. 

They staged a comeback from two goals down to beat Sevilla in the group stage to earn their place in the knockout rounds. But, they were heavily beaten by Arsenal at the Emirates and were held by Lens.  

Only the Gunners have prevented them from scoring on their travels, and recent away wins in the Eredivisie have seen Bosz’s men score five and seven goals. 

They could be good for a goal to cause a stir, but Dortmund may just have the edge in quality to win the game and book their place in the quarter-finals for the first time in three years at 5/2 with William Hill

Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Tip 1: Borussia Dortmund to win and BTTS – 5/2 William Hill

Look out for Malen impact 

Malen was attracting interest from several clubs in January, with Liverpool and Manchester United among the reported suitors. 

The Netherlands international has certainly enhanced his reputation in recent weeks, scoring in four straight games, including bagging Dortmund’s opener at Philips Stadion. 

The 25-year-old will be out to haunt his former club once more in the second leg and he has all the attributes to cause Bosz’s men problems. 

He has been deployed in different positions by Terzic in recent weeks, but it has not affected his eye for goal in the final third. Malen has mustered at least one attempt at goal in his last 12 appearances in all competitions. 

Notably he has placed at least two efforts on target in six of those 12 matches, which catches our eye for our second prediction. Betting sites have a price of 4/11 for one shot on target, but we’re backing Malen to record at least two efforts on target at 17/10 with Unibet

Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Tip 2: Donyell Malen over 1.5 shots on target – 17/10 Unibet

Will Adeyemi push his boundaries? 

Adeyemi has been the most penalised Dortmund player in the Champions League this season. 

The German has given away 10 fouls in six appearances and what makes that intriguing is he has only played 339 minutes in total. Adeyemi could be deployed high up the pitch to press the PSV backline.

Terzic likes his teams to be aggressive and not allow their opponents to settle. It can be a risky strategy and has seen Dortmund average 11.5 fouls per game. 

Referee Daniele Orsato has awarded an average of 22.50 fouls per game in his four Champions League matches this season and is usually one of the more lenient officials. But, we’re backing Adeyemi to draw his ire at least twice on Wednesday at odds of 4/5 with BetVictor

Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Tip 3: Karim Adeyemi over 1.5 fouls – 4/5 BetVictor

How to get free bets online 

By signing up for gambling sites you can secure free bets and more by wagering on sport. 

This round of Champions League games falls in Cheltenham Festival week, so there are ample betting offers for new customers. 

Betfred are offering new customers £50 in bonuses when signing up using the Betfred promo code CHELT50 and betting £10 on sport on a selection with odds of evens or greater. 

Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive £20 in free bets to gamble on horse racing, £20 in free bets to wager on football and a further £10 credit for Betfred’s UK online casino

Read all the terms and conditions of Betfred’s welcome offer before joining up. With all bets, gamble responsibly. 

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

