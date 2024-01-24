Bournemouth vs Swansea betting tips: FA Cup predictions, odds & free bets

The Swans are under new management with Luke Williams having taken charge at the start of January. His only victory since his move to south Wales came in the third round of the FA Cup when his new charges beat Morecambe 2-0. There have been some encouraging signs in recent performances, despite a return of one point from their last two league games, and the trip to Bournemouth is a free hit for Swansea, who are 10/1 outsiders in the to win the tie on . The Cherries may well be the side to end Swansea’s participation in another cup competition after dumping them out of the EFL Cup in August but they could put up a fight.

Swansea can make a game of it Swansea come into this tie off the back of a defeat to another south coast side in Southampton, who ran out 3-1 winners at the Swansea.com Stadium last Saturday. Despite having been outplayed by the Saints for chunks of that Championship encounter, Williams’ team finished the game strongly to give their opponents a scare. For a team that sold their top striker, Joel Piroe, in the summer, they still possess some nice attacking options in the likes of Jamal Lowe, Jerry Yates, Jamie Paterson, and Yannick Bolasie. Yates is Swansea’s top scorer with seven goals and is likely to be amongst those called into the team by Williams, alongside veterans Bolasie and Joe Allen, with all three having started on the bench against Southampton. They bring experience and a discernible threat to a Swansea team that’s scored in 12 of its 14 away games in the Championship and bagged twice in the EFL Cup clash with Bournemouth earlier in the season.

Swansea seemingly have no issue scoring and under the attack-minded Williams, that trend should continue. It’s defensively where they tend to let themselves down. They twice let a lead slip in a 2-2 draw at Birmingham City in Williams’ first league game before allowing Southampton to fire in 21 shots on goal last time out. Were the Championship table based on expected goals against, Swansea would find themselves in the bottom three. Those are the kind of trends that don’t stack up well against a goal-hungry Bournemouth side that’s scored two or more in eight of their last 10 games and had bagged in 12 straight league matches before drawing a blank against Liverpool. Their run of scoring two or more includes a 3-2 win at QPR in the third round of the FA Cup when they came from behind to beat the R’s.

Iraola went with a relatively strong side at Loftus Road and may be forced to do something similar against Swansea with his options limited by injuries and international call ups. The Cherries are particularly short at full-back right now and that may be partly to blame for them shipping nine goals across their last three games. The potential for a cup tie filled with goals seems high, albeit Bournemouth’s superior quality should see them win the day with a home win and both teams to score an appealing option at 15/8 with . Bournemouth vs Swansea Tip 1: Bournemouth to win & both teams to score – 15/8 with bet365

Scott tough to contain Alex Scott could be amongst the players who come into the Bournemouth side on Thursday night having started last Sunday’s game on the bench. The exciting 20-year-old has seen his first season at the Vitality Stadium blighted by injuries, but when he has been available, he’s got the Cherries’ fans off their seats. Scott has recorded one goal and three assists in nine appearances and was man of the match in the last round of the FA Cup at QPR. Despite Iraola preferring to deploy him from deep, Scott seemingly has license to get forward and ranks highly amongst Bournemouth players for shot creating actions per 90 minutes, according to Fbref. As well as being a creator, he’s not afraid to have a shot himself, registering an effort on goal in six of his nine games. In a match that promises goals, Scott’s price on to record either a goal or assist in the fourth round tie stands out. Bournemouth vs Swansea Tip 2: Alex Scott to score or assist at any time – 2/1 with Betway

Harry could be the Darling of shots bettors Williams is still trying to put his stamp on Swansea but one talent who could pick up the new system quicker than others is Harry Darling, who previously worked with Williams at MK Dons. Darling is well-suited to the style Williams wants to implement and the new manager seems content to let the 24-year-old continue rampaging forward from right-back. Since being switched out wide, Darling’s attacking statistics have shot up and he has now leapfrogged his team-mates by registering the most shots (43) of any Swansea player this season. He’s currently on a run of five games in which he’s had an attempt at goal and he’s proven fairly accurate. Of Darling’s 43 attempts, 44.2 per cent have hit the target, according to Fbref. have caught up to his gung-ho ways, making him a short price to have an effort at goal, but the 5/2 on offer at for him to have at least one shot on target seems fair and gets the nod as our last Bournemouth vs Swansea prediction. Bournemouth vs Swansea Tip 3: Harry Darling over 0.5 shots on target – 5/2 with bet365

