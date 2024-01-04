Brentford vs Wolves predictions: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bets

Thomas Frank is dealing with an injury crisis that has ravaged his squad, especially in the final third. The FA Cup could be a welcome distraction from their Premier League woes, and a positive result could give Brentford a confidence boost ahead of the winter break. Wolves have a proud history in the FA Cup, lifting the famous trophy five times. However, their recent performances have been hit and miss, reaching the semi-finals in the 2018/19 season. The Bees have never won the FA Cup and have progressed only as far as the quarter-final stage in their history. Despite their lack of form, Brentford are favourites with at 29/20 to advance to the third round. You can find odds of 2/1 for Wolves to repeat their success at the Gtech Community Stadium. Here are our Brentford vs Wolves predictions for their FA Cup showdown.

Established 2005 Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10 VISIT SITE New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £30 in Free Bets and £10 in Extra Spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Can Brentford stop slump? The FA Cup is the great equaliser. Teams from the lower leagues can upset giants of the Premier League, and the form book usually goes out of the window. Frank will be hoping that rings true because his side are woefully out of knick. The Bees have lost five on the bounce and have spiralled towards the relegation zone, and are just four points clear at the half-way stage of the season. Wolves on the other hand are a team on the up, winning four of their last six. The clash between the sides last week was a story of two teams heading in different directions. O’Neil’s men were clinical and put the Bees to the sword with ease. Without Ben Mee, Aaron Hickey, Rico Henry and Kristoffer Ajer, Brentford are shipping goals far too easily at the back.

At the other end, Bryan Mbeumo’s injury has resulted in a lack of cutting edge. The Bees are still creating opportunities, but are not taking them in front of goal, highlighted by their 2.2 expected goals (xG) against Wolves. The Midlands outfit have been efficient in contrast, outperforming their xG in their three game winning streak. Hwang’s form has been a driving factor in their recent success, only five players in the Premier League have scored more than the forward’s 10 this term. But, Hwang will be absent as he has joined up with South Korea for the Asian Cup. It could be a decisive factor in the outcome of the contest even with a potential return for Pedro Neto. As in the previous fixture between the sides, we’re going to back both teams to score, but Brentford will emerge from their slump to advance to the fourth round at odds of 4/1 with . Brentford vs Wolves Tip 1: Brentford to win and BTTS – 4/1 William Hill

Established 2008 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Maupay to fire up Bees? Brentford’s poor run of form in the Premier League has coincided with Mbeumo’s absence along with Ivan Toney’s longstanding suspension, but also Neal Maupay’s lack of form. The Frenchman returned to the Bees on loan from Everton after a miserable time at Goodison Park, where he failed to find the back of the net for 14 months. On his Brentford comeback, Maupay scored a decisive goal against West Ham in a 3-2 victory and also hit the back of the net in their 3-1 over Luton at the start of December.

Established 1999 Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Since scoring against the Hatters, Maupay has gone five without a goal, and has even failed to muster an attempt on target in his side’s losing run. Frank needs to get the forward firing as Toney is not due back until later this month, while Mbeumo could be sidelined until March. Maupay has scored two goals and notched two assists in his previous nine games against Wolves, including supplying Yoane Wissa’s effort last week. After looking at we’re backing Maupay to find the back of the net at odds of 12/5 with Brentford vs Wolves Tip 2: Neal Maupay to score any time – 12/5 bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

A calm FA Cup tie? The manner of Wolves’ win over Brenford last week resulted in a relatively quiet game for referee Andrew Madley. Only two yellow cards were dished out as Christian Norgaard and Max Kilman went into the book. It was a rarity for the Midlands outfit, who have collected the fourth most yellow cards in the Premier League this season. Brentford are in the middle of the pack when it comes to their disciplinary record, and again only picked up one booking in their defeat to Crystal Palace. So, we’re not expecting cards galore at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Referee Tony Harrington has been assigned the game, and has taken charge of seven games in the top two tiers and the EFL Cup. In those matches, Harrington showed 31 yellow cards and one red card. The card line has been set at 4.5 by , and given that we’re expecting a relatively calm game, we’re backing under 4.5 cards at 4/5 with . Brentford vs Wolves Tip 3: Under 4.5 cards – 4/5 Unibet

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.