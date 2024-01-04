Brentford vs Wolves predictions: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bets

Brentford vs Wolves predictions
Brentford and Wolves lock horns in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday just nine days removed from their last Premier League clash at the Gtech Community Stadium (7.15pm).
Gary O’Neil’s men secured a 4-1 victory as Hwang Hee-Chan notched a brace, while Mario Lemina and Jean Bellegarde also got on the scoresheet.
Wolves will enter the game full of confidence, especially given their recent run of form in the Premier League, winning their third straight outing with a triumph over Everton last weekend.
Brentford are heading in the opposite direction to Wolves in the top flight. The Bees have lost five in a row in the Premier League, suffering a 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace last time out.
Thomas Frank is dealing with an injury crisis that has ravaged his squad, especially in the final third.
The FA Cup could be a welcome distraction from their Premier League woes, and a positive result could give Brentford a confidence boost ahead of the winter break.
Wolves have a proud history in the FA Cup, lifting the famous trophy five times. However, their recent performances have been hit and miss, reaching the semi-finals in the 2018/19 season.
The Bees have never won the FA Cup and have progressed only as far as the quarter-final stage in their history.
Despite their lack of form, Brentford are favourites with football betting sites at 29/20 to advance to the third round. You can find odds of 2/1 for Wolves to repeat their success at the Gtech Community Stadium.
Here are our Brentford vs Wolves predictions for their FA Cup showdown.
Can Brentford stop slump?
The FA Cup is the great equaliser. Teams from the lower leagues can upset giants of the Premier League, and the form book usually goes out of the window.
Frank will be hoping that rings true because his side are woefully out of knick.
The Bees have lost five on the bounce and have spiralled towards the relegation zone, and are just four points clear at the half-way stage of the season. Wolves on the other hand are a team on the up, winning four of their last six.
The clash between the sides last week was a story of two teams heading in different directions. O’Neil’s men were clinical and put the Bees to the sword with ease.
Without Ben Mee, Aaron Hickey, Rico Henry and Kristoffer Ajer, Brentford are shipping goals far too easily at the back.
At the other end, Bryan Mbeumo’s injury has resulted in a lack of cutting edge. The Bees are still creating opportunities, but are not taking them in front of goal, highlighted by their 2.2 expected goals (xG) against Wolves.
The Midlands outfit have been efficient in contrast, outperforming their xG in their three game winning streak.
Hwang’s form has been a driving factor in their recent success, only five players in the Premier League have scored more than the forward’s 10 this term.
But, Hwang will be absent as he has joined up with South Korea for the Asian Cup. It could be a decisive factor in the outcome of the contest even with a potential return for Pedro Neto.
As in the previous fixture between the sides, we’re going to back both teams to score, but Brentford will emerge from their slump to advance to the fourth round at odds of 4/1 with William Hill.
Brentford vs Wolves Tip 1: Brentford to win and BTTS – 4/1 William Hill
Maupay to fire up Bees?
Brentford’s poor run of form in the Premier League has coincided with Mbeumo’s absence along with Ivan Toney’s longstanding suspension, but also Neal Maupay’s lack of form.
The Frenchman returned to the Bees on loan from Everton after a miserable time at Goodison Park, where he failed to find the back of the net for 14 months.
On his Brentford comeback, Maupay scored a decisive goal against West Ham in a 3-2 victory and also hit the back of the net in their 3-1 over Luton at the start of December.
Since scoring against the Hatters, Maupay has gone five without a goal, and has even failed to muster an attempt on target in his side’s losing run.
Frank needs to get the forward firing as Toney is not due back until later this month, while Mbeumo could be sidelined until March.
Maupay has scored two goals and notched two assists in his previous nine games against Wolves, including supplying Yoane Wissa’s effort last week.
After looking at betting apps, we’re backing Maupay to find the back of the net at odds of 12/5 with bet365
Brentford vs Wolves Tip 2: Neal Maupay to score any time – 12/5 bet365
A calm FA Cup tie?
The manner of Wolves’ win over Brenford last week resulted in a relatively quiet game for referee Andrew Madley. Only two yellow cards were dished out as Christian Norgaard and Max Kilman went into the book.
It was a rarity for the Midlands outfit, who have collected the fourth most yellow cards in the Premier League this season.
Brentford are in the middle of the pack when it comes to their disciplinary record, and again only picked up one booking in their defeat to Crystal Palace. So, we’re not expecting cards galore at the Gtech Community Stadium.
Referee Tony Harrington has been assigned the game, and has taken charge of seven games in the top two tiers and the EFL Cup.
In those matches, Harrington showed 31 yellow cards and one red card.
The card line has been set at 4.5 by betting sites, and given that we’re expecting a relatively calm game, we’re backing under 4.5 cards at 4/5 with Unibet.
Brentford vs Wolves Tip 3: Under 4.5 cards – 4/5 Unibet
