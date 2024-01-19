Brighton vs Wolves tips: Premier League predictions, odds & free bets

Brighton vs Wolves predictions Brighton to win & both teams to score – 11/5 with bet365

Pervis Estupinan over 0.5 shots on target – 9/4 with bet365

Mario Lemina to score at any time – 11/1 with Unibet Wolves have some unhappy memories of facing Brighton recently and could see their run of three straight Premier League wins come to an end when they tackle the refreshed Seagulls on Monday night (7.45pm, TNT Sports 1). Wolves have been bested in each of the last four meetings between the sides and it hasn’t been close at times. Wanderers lost August’s reverse fixture 4-1, while they were thrashed 6-0 the last time they visited the Amex Stadium. Gary O’Neil’s men at least enter this latest encounter in fine fettle having won three on the bounce in the league to move to within three points of Brighton before seeing off Brentford 3-2 after extra-time in their FA Cup third round replay. The win over the Bees set up a highly anticipated Black Country derby with West Brom in round four, but O’Neil has been keen to keep the focus on Monday’s tricky encounter for now.

Brighton are also through to round four of the FA Cup after beating Stoke 4-2. That win in the Potteries took place over two weeks ago and the winter break may have arrived at just the right time for a depleted Seagulls side that was running low on energy. After some time off and a warm weather training camp in Dubai, Brighton are ready to get back at it and a win would be enough to move them into seventh and maintain their push for European qualification. Robert De Zerbi’s men are odds-on with to pick up all three points, while Wolves are a sizeable price of 4/1. It might be tempting to take the value on offer on Wolves with those , but Brighton look better placed to come out on top.

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

Brighton getting back to their best? Despite the break, De Zerbi is still missing as many as seven first-team players for Monday's fixture, including Ansu Fati, Joel Veltman and Wolves’ recent chief tormentor Kaoru Mitoma. Those are some significant absentees, but Brighton are in a better place now than they were last month when the injury list was much longer and the demands of the Europa League were taking their toll. They had started to look better before the turn of the year, thrashing Tottenham 4-2 in their last game of 2023 before keeping a first clean sheet in 23 attempts with a goalless draw at West Ham. That was followed by the 4-2 win at Stoke when they were particularly sharp going forward and they are looking to maintain a nine-game unbeaten run at the Amex Stadium against Wolves.

Four draws, including against bottom two Burnley and Sheffield United, take some of the gloss off their current undefeated streak, as does their run of 13 home league games without a clean sheet. Only six sides have a worse expected goals-against figure at home than Brighton (15.3) this season, and there’s every chance a confident Wolves side gets on the scoresheet. Assist king Pedro Neto has been eased back into action after a hamstring injury and should start on Monday, while Matheus Cunha had a goal and assist in the FA Cup win over Brentford having previously been involved in eight goals in his last nine Premier League appearances. Those two will have to shoulder a lot of the attacking burden with top scorer Hwang Hee-chan away at the Asian Cup, while Rayan Ait-Nouri, who is at Afcon, is a big miss at left-back for Wolves.

Established 2005 50% Back as a Free Bet up to £50 on First Day Losses Plus 10 Extra Spins VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Minimum deposit £10. Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of evens (2.0) or greater. Get 50% back on first day losses as a free bet up to £50 plus 10 extra spins on Reel King, credited within 24 hours. Free Bet and Spins expire in 7 days. T&Cs apply. Please bet responsibly.

Ultimately, Wolves may not have enough in their arsenal to defeat Brighton, while a run of four defeats in the last five away league games doesn’t inspire confidence in them to end this losing run to Brighton. The Seagulls may be too short to back in the match market on , but throw in both teams to score, which has landed in 18 of Brighton’s 20 league games this season, and the price looks better. Brighton have shown they can pick apart Wolves and Monday’s game is a chance to show they are ready to kick-on in the second half of the season. Brighton vs Wolves Tip 1: Brighton to win & both teams to score – 11/5 with bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Estupinian in the thick of the action Pervis Estupinan was a big miss for Brighton when sidelined with a hamstring injury, but since his return to action last month, the Ecuadorian has made his presence felt. He lashed in his third of the season against Stoke, adding to his stunning long range effort in the win over Tottenham, and appeals at 9/4 with to have a shot on target against Wolves. The 25-year-old scored and registered an assist in August’s meeting at Molineux during a hot start to the season and caused O’Neil’s side problems all afternoon. Estupinian has only failed to have a shot in three of his 12 appearances for Brighton this season and has found the target with 50 per cent of his efforts on goal. He tends to have more license to get forward at home and given his previous performance against Wolves, he’s worth keeping an eye on to produce in the final third. Brighton vs Wolves Tip 2: Pervis Estupinan over 0.5 shots on target – 9/4 with bet365

Established 1999 Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Long shot Lemina worth consideration This is a fixture that tends to produce plenty of goals with seven of the last 10 featuring at least three goals. The majority of those goals have been scored by Brighton recently, but there’s reason to consider a Wolves goalscorer on Monday. In the absence of topscorer Hwang, Cunha seems the obvious choice after netting his seventh of the season against Brentford. He’s 10/3 to score at the Amex, while the man just behind him in Wolves’ goalscoring charts is a massive 11/1 with some . Mario Lemina is most accustomed to picking up yellow cards than scoring goals but is enjoying a career-best season in front of goal, bagging four times in the Premier League. Those goals have all come in his last 10 appearances for the Wolves, and he’s clearly got more license to forward under O’Neil. Only Cunha (52) and Hwang (35) have had more shots for Wolves in the league than Lemina (27) this season with over 40 per cent of those efforts hitting the target. Lemina’s goalscoring run is unlikely to last but his price of 11/1 to score any time looks too big for a player that’s got some confidence in front of goal and is getting into good positions. Brighton vs Wolves Tip 3: Mario Lemina to score at any time – 11/1 with Unibet

Brighton vs Wolves free bet offers Brighton vs Wolves kicks off a hectic midweek of football with games to come from the EFL, Africa Cup of Nations, Scottish Premiership and Bundesliga. You can grab some free bets to use on Monday’s Premier League clash and beyond from these , with BetUK offering new customers £30 in free bets. To claim the sign up bonus, open an account with BetUK and deposit at least £10. Find a selection on the sportsbook at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater and place a minimum of £10 on the wager to qualify for the free bets. It doesn’t matter if the wager loses, you’ll still be credited with the , which can be used to bet on horse racing and football. Once a member of BetUK, you’ll also have access to their . Before signing up for any new betting sites, always check the terms and conditions first and if you are having a bet on the football this week, remember to gamble responsibly.