Betting > Football

Bristol City vs Leeds tips: Championship betting predictions, odds and free bets

Leeds will look to move into the automatic promotion places in the Championship with a win over Bristol City
Last Updated: 2nd of February 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Bristol City vs Leeds betting tips

Leeds have the chance to crank up the pressure on their Championship promotion rivals in their clash against Bristol City on Friday night (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event). 

The Whites can move into the top two with a win at Ashton Gate, albeit they will have played two more Championship matches than Ipswich Town currently sitting in second. 

However, Daniel Farke’s men have gradually closed the gap on the Tractor Boys after a slow start to the campaign.  

But, the race for automatic promotion will likely go down to the wire, and Leeds also have to contend with Southampton in the battle for the final spot in the top two, with Leicester on course to storm to the Championship crown. 

The Whites have won their last four in the second tier, but were held to a 1-1 draw last weekend by Plymouth in the FA Cup. Farke’s side will have to contend with a fourth-round replay during their charge for promotion. 

Bristol City are not out of the race for the play-offs, trailing sixth-place Coventry by six points. However, they spurned a great chance to close the gap as Max O’Leary’s late error allowed Ellis Simms to earn a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw with the Sky Blues in midweek.

The Robins are winless in five in the Championship and their form is reflected in their odds with football betting sites as 4/1 underdogs against Leeds, who are odds-on for the win on the road.

Can Leeds keep up the pressure? 

Although betting apps are confident Leeds can pick up the three points at Ashton Gate, it will not be straightforward for Farke’s men. They’ve lost three of their last five on the road and previously dropped points against bottom-half clubs Stoke and Rotherham.  

All six of Leeds’ losses in the Championship this season have been away from Elland Road. But, they did get back to winning ways in their last Championship away game, easing past Cardiff City courtesy of strikes from Patrick Bamford, Dan James and Georginio Rutter.  

On paper, Leeds have the quality to blow away the Robins as the club's form has been inconsistent since the arrival of Liam Manning.

They’ve had good spells, reeling off a three-match winning run at Christmas as well as knocking West Ham out of the FA Cup. 

But, their recent streak of five league matches without a win is a concern. There has not been a significant improvement since Manning replaced Nigel Pearson in November. 

The Robins have taken some decent scalps at Ashton Gate, beating Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Coventry and the Hammers in the FA Cup. So, they could make life difficult for Leeds by grabbing a goal, but we’re backing the Whites to close out a narrow win at 11/4 with bet365

Bristol City vs Leeds Tip 1: Leeds to win and BTTS – 11/4 bet365

Bamford back on form 

Bamford was a key player under Marcelo Bielsa in Leeds’ promotion surge in the 2019/20 campaign and was even more important in stabilising the club in the Premier League the following year with 17 goals.  

Since then, Bamford has struggled with several injury issues that halted a bright career, including his England aspirations after breaking into Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Following Leeds’ relegation, he failed to make a start this term until New Year’s Day. The 30-year-old found the back of the net on his return to the starting line-up in a 3-0 win over Birmingham, and has scored three in his last five, including the winner in the Whites’ triumph over Norwich City.  

Bamford has been extremely active in the final third since earning his starting berth. He has mustered 20 attempts at goal, 10 of which he’s placed on target. We’re backing Bamford to continue his hot streak with a goal at Ashton Gate at odds of 2/1 with William Hill

Bristol City vs Leeds Tip 2: Patrick Bamford to score any time – 2/1 William Hill

Low Robins card count at Ashton Gate

This contest will feature two of the best disciplined teams in the Championship this season. Both sides have collected 46 yellow cards, while Leeds have earned one more red card with two to their name. 

It’s a testament to the coaching of both Farke and Manning that their teams have managed toe the line for most matches.  

However, referee Stephen Martin, who has been assigned the clash, did brandish one of those Leeds red cards in their goalless draw against Hull. On a more positive note for the Whites, Martin was also the official in their 4-0 hammering of Ipswich in December. 

Martin has averaged 5.30 cards in his 10 Championship assignments this term, which could be an issue for both teams. But, during our research we’ve found that Bristol City have collected just one yellow card in each of their last two home league games. 

After looking at betting sites, we’re intrigued by the value at Unibet for under 1.5 cards for the Robins at 7/5. 

Bristol City vs Leeds Tip 3: Bristol City under 1.5 cards – 7/5 Unibet

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
