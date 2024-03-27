Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Bristol City vs Leicester City predictions: Championship betting tips, odds and free bets

Leicester look to regain their momentum in the Championship against Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Good Friday
Last Updated: 27th of March 2024
Simon Sinclair
Football Writer
Bristol City vs Leicester predictions 

Leicester City are no longer shoo-ins to win the Championship title and need a positive result when they travel to Bristol City on Good Friday (12.30pm, Sky Sports Football). 

The Foxes were replaced at the Championship summit by Leeds United before the international break and they now trail the Whites by one point.  

While Leicester were crashing out of the FA Cup at the hands of Chelsea, Leeds took their chance to oust Enzo Maresca’s men from first place with a 2-0 win over Millwall.

The Foxes still have a game in hand on their promotion rivals and get the opportunity to return to top spot against Bristol City. 

Bristol City vs Leicester odds
Their form has been concerning, winning only one of their last five, although Maresca’s side did dig out a point in their last Championship match on the road to Hull. Still, an improvement is required to fend off Ipswich and Southampton in the automatic promotion race. 

Bristol City, on the other hand, are in danger of being sucked into the relegation battle after winning only one of their last five. Pressure is growing on head coach Liam Manning, who has failed to deliver an upturn in results after replacing Nigel Pearson in October. 

Leicester are odds-on with football betting sites and a win by any means at Ashton Gate is a must for Maresca's men.

Leicester seeking a return to winning ways

The Foxes put in a valiant effort against Chelsea in the FA Cup. They rallied from a two-goal deficit to level the scores before Callum Doyle’s dismissal allowed the Blues to regain the initiative, eventually netting twice late on to advance to the semi-finals.  

Leicester’s resolve was on show again after coming from behind twice against Hull to earn a draw in their last Championship match.  

Although their form has been patchy, the Foxes are still battling hard to haul themselves over the line and secure an immediate Premier League return. Jamie Vardy missed the Chelsea game after scoring twice against Hull but should be back to face the Robins.  

That’s not good news for under-fire City boss Manning, whose side have won only three of their last 14 league games.

That run of form leaves the Robins needing a few more points to secure their Championship status for next season. There was a glimmer of positivity in the last match at Ashton Gate as Rob Dickie’s strike delivered a 1-0 win over Swansea. 

Those moments have been few and far between this season for City, but they do have a talent for running the best sides in the division close at Ashton Gate, and we expect this one to follow that pattern. 

They lost by one-goal margins to Norwich, Ipswich and Leeds, and after looking at betting sites, we like the looks of Leicester also winning by the smallest of margins at odds of 13/5 with bet365

Bristol City vs Leicester Tip 1: Leicester to win by one goal – 13/5 bet365

Mavididi to fire up Foxes 

Stephy Mavididi highlighted his Premier League class with a brilliant run and finish in the 4-2 loss at Chelsea. 

The winger turned Malo Gusto with ease before curling a fine strike into the top corner to bring Leicester level at Stamford Bridge. If the club are successful in their promotion bid they can rest assured that Mavididi is ready to take the step up.  

The 25-year-old has been a revelation following his move from Montpellier in the summer. Mavididi has scored 10 goals in 37 appearances in the Championship and marked his first FA Cup outing with a goal. 

The effort was his first in eight games in all competitions, and his diminished impact in the final third has been an influence on the Foxes’ decline.

Mavididi proved at Chelsea that he can turn a game on its head with a piece of individual brilliance and Leicester may need him to do that again.

For all their faults under Manning, they are a tough opponent to break down for the more established sides. But, Leeds and Ipswich found a way through and Leicester will look to Mavididi for inspiration.  

Betting apps price Mavididi up at 21/10 to score any time, but we’re going to be bold with our choice for the winger to notch the opening goal at 11/2 with bet365. 

Bristol City vs Leicester Tip 2: Stephy Mavididi first goal scorer – 11/2 bet365

Low card count for the hosts?

Only Leeds have accumulated fewer yellow cards than the Robins in the Championship this season. Manning's men have kept their discipline amid the rigours of the campaign, accruing only 61 cautions in their 38 matches. 

Dickie is the only Bristol City player to be dismissed this term, while just three players have collected more than five yellow cards. The speed of Leicester's attack will put that discipline to the test, particularly Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who has been fouled on average 1.6 times every game.

Teams Best Odds
Sheffield Wed
10/11 William Hill
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad
10/11