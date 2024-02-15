Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Burnley vs Arsenal predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

The Gunners go to Turf Moor looking to maintain their recent momentum at the expense of the Clarets
Last Updated: 16th of February 2024
Chris Rivers
·
Football Writer
Burnley vs Arsenal predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets
Burnley vs Arsenal predictions

Arsenal’s last two results should have gone some way to silencing those questioning their title credentials as they head to Burnley seeking a fifth straight league win (3pm).

The Gunners recorded their biggest-ever away win in the Premier League when thrashing West Ham 6-0 last Sunday, a result that followed hot on the heels of a 3-1 victory over leaders Liverpool that reduced the Reds' advantage to two points.

Depending on how Liverpool fare at Brentford in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off, Arsenal could be going for top spot at Turf Moor. 

The Premier League odds suggest they should have no issues seeing off Burnley with their best-price of 3/10 on betting sites equating to over a 76 per cent chance of victory.

Burnley vs Arsenal odds
Best Odds
February 17th | 3:00pm
But the Clarets need the points just as much as the visitors as they fight to keep their heads above water towards the bottom of the table. 

Last weekend’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool leaves Burnley seven points from safety and without a win in any competition since before Christmas.

Football betting sites offer 9/1 on Vincent Kompany’s men pulling off the upset, but even those prices might be underestimating the size of the task facing Burnley.

Arsenal to exert control over Clarets

Arsenal’s winter break clearly came at just the right time for Mikel Arteta’s men as since returning from their Dubai training camp, they’ve won four straight league games to keep pace with Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Gunners have been dominant in each of those victories, scoring a combined 16 goals and enjoying over 70 per cent possession in the two away wins at Nottingham Forest and West Ham.

They still have the biggest odds of the three main title protagonists at 11/2 but there can be fewer doubts that Arteta and co have stepped up their game.

Premier League winner odds
Best Odds
Arsenal are unlikely to have an easier away day than the one they enjoyed at the London Stadium last weekend when their hosts were so obliging, allowing them to score more than two goals in an away game for only the third time this season.

Rather than blow their opponents away, Arsenal have tended to take a more pragmatic approach on the road and they head to Turf Moor boasting the best away defensive record in the division. 

With the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Porto to come next week, a measured, professional performance, rather than going all out for another statement win, looks more likely.

Burnley’s ability to hurt Arsenal is diminished by the absence of Lyle Foster, although David Fofana has certainly brought something to the attack since joining in January. 

They created chances against Liverpool, but it was a familiar story as a more ruthless opponent punished their profligacy and defensive errors to stretch Burnley’s winless run to six games in the league.

The Clarets now return home, where they’ve won once all season, losing nine out of 12 matches and shipping over two goals per game on average.

Premier League relegation odds
Best Odds
That’s a concern given how sharp Arsenal’s attack looked at West Ham and the Gunners exposed Burnley’s frailty from set pieces when winning the reverse fixture 3-1.

Arsenal may get close to matching that scoreline, but after last week’s flurry of goals, some regression seems likely and a slightly more routine victory featuring fewer than four goals is the bet.

Burnley vs Arsenal Tip 1: Arsenal to win & under 3.5 goals – 23/20 with BetVictor

Saka the goal supplier 

Bukayo Saka chalked up his 12th and 13th goals of the season for Arsenal in their rout of West Ham and has now scored in each of the Gunners’ last three matches.

Unsurprisingly, he’s the top price in the goal scorer markets on betting apps for Saturday’s game as he goes in search of his first goal against Burnley at the seventh time of asking.

But rather than go for Saka to score, this could be a game where he shows his creative talents instead.

Premier League top scorer odds
Best Odds
