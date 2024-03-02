Burnley vs Bournemouth predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Bournemouth have come back down to earth of late. The Cherries were dreaming of a top-half finish in December, winning six league games out of seven. But, since losing to Tottenham on New Year’s Eve, Andoni Iraola’s men are winless in their last seven league games and crashed out of the FA Cup at the hands of Leicester in midweek. The home side are 14/5 underdogs in the as Bournemouth are the favourites to get the win on the road.

Trouble for the Clarets Burnley have the look of a team that are resigned to their fate. Josh Brownhill’s dismissal against Crystal Palace left them with a mountain to climb at Selhurst Park and they were duly dispatched 3-0 to hand Oliver Glasner a perfect start to life with the Eagles. The result followed a 5-0 hammering by Arsenal at Turf Moor, while they shipped three goals in a spirited defeat to Liverpool on the road. Now that Everton are out of arm’s length of the bottom three, remaining in the Premier League looks beyond Kompany’s men. This season’s team has lacked the cohesion from the side that stormed to promotion from the Championship. Kompany has come under the spotlight for a perceived naive approach that has seen Burnley ship 58 goals in 25 matches, only Sheffield United have conceded more (66) and they’re on a record-breaking pace.

Bournemouth have the quality to capitalise, although they will be sweating on Dominic Solanke’s fitness after he missed their FA Cup defeat. With the Clarets’ defensive issues and talented attacking players in depth, Iraola’s side should cope if he can’t play. The Cherries have not kept a clean sheet on the road since beating Manchester United in December, so there could be a chance for Burnley to get on the scoresheet. But, we’re taking a Bournemouth win and combining it with over 2.5 goals at odds of 15/8 with for our first prediction. Burnley vs Bournemouth Tip 1: Bournemouth to win and over 2.5 goals – 15/8 BoyleSports

Look out for Semenyo Antoine Semenyo could be Bournemouth’s alternative attacking source if Solanke fails to recover from a knee problem. Solanke was ruled out of the FA Cup defeat to Leicester, while his replacement Enes Unal suffered an injury at the Vitality Stadium and is not expected to play at Turf Moor. Semenyo has been an active presence in the final third under Iraola and scored in his last away outing against Newcastle with a blistering strike from distance.

The 24-year-old is a player that seems to relish playing on the counter, where he can use his speed and skill to burst into space and run at defenders. Four of his five most influential performances in the final third this season have come on the road, where he has mustered four efforts on goal. Semenyo scored in the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign, one of his four Premier League strikes this term. price Semenyo at 9/4 to score any time, but we like the value of 4/1 with 10Bet for him to record two shots on target. Burnley vs Bournemouth Tip 2: Antoine Semenyo over 1.5 shots on target – 4/1 10Bet

Bournemouth to bare their teeth again Bournemouth have committed the most fouls in the Premier League this season, accumulating 330 in 25 matches. Iraola has seemingly called on his team to be aggressive in their approach and this is particularly evident on the road, where the Cherries have averaged 13.5 fouls per game. They’ve adopted a high-pressing system that attempts to catch out teams playing out from the back and it worked to a degree against Newcastle and helped stymie Manchester City for the majority of their contest albeit the Cherries fell to a narrow defeat.

Burnley are one of the least fouled teams in the Premier League, averaging only nine fouls per game at home. The Clarets are not blessed with ball carriers, so it could limit the Cherries’ chances of racking up the foul count. On the other hand, Kompany does like his team to play out from the back. Bournemouth will be pressing high, which could lead them to overstepping the mark, especially since referee David Coote awards on average the second highest amount of fouls among regular Premier League officials. We’re backing the Cherries to commit over 10.5 fouls in the game at odds of 7/10 with . Burnley vs Bournemouth Tip 3: Bournemouth over 10.5 fouls – 7/10 BetUK

