Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Football

Burnley vs Bournemouth predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Burnley face a crunch clash in their bid to avoid relegation at home to Bournemouth on Sunday
Last Updated: 3rd of March 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Burnley vs Bournemouth predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets
Sign up to our betting newsletter

Burnley vs Bournemouth predictions 

Burnley are entering must-win territory in their battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League in their clash with Bournemouth on Sunday (1.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event). 

Following the reduction of Everton’s penalty for a financial fair play breach, the Clarets are now 11 points adrift of safety with 12 games remaining. Burnley are odds-on with football betting sites to take the immediate plunge back into the Championship. 

Vincent Kompany’s men have won only one of their last 12 in the Premier League, and have suffered three defeats on the bounce, conceding 11 goals in the process. It looks extremely bleak for the Clarets and they could now be in a battle just to keep their points tally respectable.

Bournemouth have come back down to earth of late. The Cherries were dreaming of a top-half finish in December, winning six league games out of seven.  

But, since losing to Tottenham on New Year’s Eve, Andoni Iraola’s men are winless in their last seven league games and crashed out of the FA Cup at the hands of Leicester in midweek

The home side are 14/5 underdogs in the Premier League odds as Bournemouth are the favourites to get the win on the road.

Parimatch Sports
Established 1994
Manchester Derby - Bet £5 Get £30
VISIT SITE
21+, terms apply, 1800-GAMBLER

Trouble for the Clarets 

Burnley have the look of a team that are resigned to their fate. Josh Brownhill’s dismissal against Crystal Palace left them with a mountain to climb at Selhurst Park and they were duly dispatched 3-0 to hand Oliver Glasner a perfect start to life with the Eagles.  

The result followed a 5-0 hammering by Arsenal at Turf Moor, while they shipped three goals in a spirited defeat to Liverpool on the road. Now that Everton are out of arm’s length of the bottom three, remaining in the Premier League looks beyond Kompany’s men.  

This season’s team has lacked the cohesion from the side that stormed to promotion from the Championship. 

Kompany has come under the spotlight for a perceived naive approach that has seen Burnley ship 58 goals in 25 matches, only Sheffield United have conceded more (66) and they’re on a record-breaking pace.

Premier League Relegation odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Sheffield
96.15%
1/500
--
--
1/25
--
1/40
Burnley
93.37%
1/250
--
--
1/14
--
1/16
Luton
65.23%
1/3
--
--
8/15
--
8/15
Nottingham
33.33%
2/1
--
--
2/1
--
2/1
Everton
14.29%
4/1
--
--
6/1
--
6/1
Teams Best Odds
Sheffield
1/25 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
1/25 Bet365
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
1/40 Unibet
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
1/500 Spreadex
Burnley
1/14 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
1/14 Bet365
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
1/16 Unibet
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
1/250 Spreadex
Luton
8/15 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
8/15 Bet365
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
8/15 Unibet
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
1/3 Spreadex
Nottingham
2/1 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
2/1 Bet365
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
2/1 Unibet
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
2/1 Spreadex
Everton
6/1 Unibet
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
6/1 Unibet
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
6/1 Bet365
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
4/1 Spreadex
Close X
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
Close X
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
Visit Site
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Close X
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
Visit Site
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
Close X
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
Close X
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
Close X
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

Bournemouth have the quality to capitalise, although they will be sweating on Dominic Solanke’s fitness after he missed their FA Cup defeat. With the Clarets’ defensive issues and talented attacking players in depth, Iraola’s side should cope if he can’t play. 

The Cherries have not kept a clean sheet on the road since beating Manchester United in December, so there could be a chance for Burnley to get on the scoresheet. But, we’re taking a Bournemouth win and combining it with over 2.5 goals at odds of 15/8 with BoyleSports for our first prediction. 

Burnley vs Bournemouth Tip 1: Bournemouth to win and over 2.5 goals – 15/8 BoyleSports

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus + Man City v Man United: Haaland & Rashford Both to Score & Over 10.5 Corners - 8/1
VISIT SITE
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. £30 in FREE Bets (FB) as £20 in sports bets & a £10 casino bonus (CB). Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. FB applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. FB 7-day expiry. 1 FB offer per customer, household & IP address only. Account & Payment restrictions. 14 days to accept £10 CB, then active for 3 days. CB 5x wagering & max redeemable £100. Game restrictions apply. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. 30 days to qualify. 18+. T&Cs apply. **18+. Prices subject to fluctuation and availability.

Look out for Semenyo 

Antoine Semenyo could be Bournemouth’s alternative attacking source if Solanke fails to recover from a knee problem. 

Solanke was ruled out of the FA Cup defeat to Leicester, while his replacement Enes Unal suffered an injury at the Vitality Stadium and is not expected to play at Turf Moor.  

Semenyo has been an active presence in the final third under Iraola and scored in his last away outing against Newcastle with a blistering strike from distance.

Premier League Top Goalscorer odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Erling Braut Haaland
77.76%
--
5/18
--
--
--
4/19
Mohamed Salah
13.33%
--
6/1
--
--
--
13/2
Ollie Watkins
13.33%
--
6/1
--
--
--
13/2
Dominic Solanke
5.26%
--
10/1
--
--
--
18/1
Heung-Min Son
4.76%
--
12/1
--
--
--
20/1
Teams Best Odds
Erling Braut Haaland
5/18 BetVictor
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
5/18 BetVictor
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
4/19 Unibet
Mohamed Salah
13/2 Unibet
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
13/2 Unibet
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
6/1 BetVictor
Ollie Watkins
13/2 Unibet
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
13/2 Unibet
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
6/1 BetVictor
Dominic Solanke
18/1 Unibet
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
18/1 Unibet
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
10/1 BetVictor
Heung-Min Son
20/1 Unibet
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
20/1 Unibet
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
12/1 BetVictor
Close X
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
Close X
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
Visit Site
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Close X
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
Visit Site
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
Close X
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
Close X
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
Close X
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

The 24-year-old is a player that seems to relish playing on the counter, where he can use his speed and skill to burst into space and run at defenders. Four of his five most influential performances in the final third this season have come on the road, where he has mustered four efforts on goal.  

Semenyo scored in the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign, one of his four Premier League strikes this term. 

Betting apps price Semenyo at 9/4 to score any time, but we like the value of 4/1 with 10Bet for him to record two shots on target. 

Burnley vs Bournemouth Tip 2: Antoine Semenyo over 1.5 shots on target – 4/1 10Bet

10bet Sports
Established 2003
Get a 50% Welcome Bonus up to £50
Promo Code: PLAY10
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New bettors; Code PLAY10; Wager deposit & bonus 8x; Max qualifying bet stake=initial bonus; Valid 60 days; Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply; T&C apply; 18+

Bournemouth to bare their teeth again 

Bournemouth have committed the most fouls in the Premier League this season, accumulating 330 in 25 matches.  

Iraola has seemingly called on his team to be aggressive in their approach and this is particularly evident on the road, where the Cherries have averaged 13.5 fouls per game.  

They’ve adopted a high-pressing system that attempts to catch out teams playing out from the back and it worked to a degree against Newcastle and helped stymie Manchester City for the majority of their contest albeit the Cherries fell to a narrow defeat.

Premier League To Stay Up odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Everton
92.34%
--
1/12
--
--
--
--
Nottingham
69.25%
--
4/9
--
--
--
--
Luton
44.44%
--
5/4
--
--
--
--
Burnley
14.29%
--
6/1
--
--
--
--
Sheffield
5.88%
--
16/1
--
--
--
--
Teams Best Odds
Everton
1/12 BetVictor
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
1/12 BetVictor
Nottingham
4/9 BetVictor
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
4/9 BetVictor
Luton
5/4 BetVictor
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
5/4 BetVictor
Burnley
6/1 BetVictor
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
6/1 BetVictor
Sheffield
16/1 BetVictor
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
16/1 BetVictor
Close X
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
Close X
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
Visit Site
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Close X
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
Visit Site
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
Close X
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
Close X
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
Close X
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

Burnley are one of the least fouled teams in the Premier League, averaging only nine fouls per game at home. The Clarets are not blessed with ball carriers, so it could limit the Cherries’ chances of racking up the foul count. 

On the other hand, Kompany does like his team to play out from the back. Bournemouth will be pressing high, which could lead them to overstepping the mark, especially since referee David Coote awards on average the second highest amount of fouls among regular Premier League officials. 

We’re backing the Cherries to commit over 10.5 fouls in the game at odds of 7/10 with BetUK

Burnley vs Bournemouth Tip 3: Bournemouth over 10.5 fouls – 7/10 BetUK

Bet UK Sports
Established 2012
Bet £10, Get £30 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Stake not returned. T&Cs Apply.

Free bets for Burnley vs Bournemouth 

You can get free bets for Burnley vs Bournemouth and other promotions by signing up for gambling sites and betting online. 

BetVictor are offering new customers £40 in free bets for signing up, opting in to its promotion, depositing £10 via debit card or Apple Pay and betting £10 on football on a selection with odds of evens or greater.  

Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive £40 in free bets to use on football. Users can also access BetVictor’s UK online casino.  

Read all the terms and conditions of BetVictor’s welcome offer before joining up. If you do bet on Burnley vs Bournemouth or any sport, gamble responsibly.

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.