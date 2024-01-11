Burnley vs Luton predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Burnley vs Luton predictions Both teams to score – 4/5 William Hill

Lyle Foster to score any time – 12/5 bet365

Under 4.5 cards – 4/5 bet365 Burnley and Luton Town face off in a crucial match at the bottom of the Premier League table on Friday night (7.45pm, Sky Sports Main Event). Both sides are sitting in the relegation zone at the half-way stage of the campaign, but the Hatters have surprised all who doubted them by outperforming their fellow promoted sides. Luton have taken 15 points from 19 games, already eclipsing the Premier League’s lowest points tally of 11 set by Derby in the 2007/2008 season that many tipped the Hatters to break. Rob Edwards and his team have performed admirably, even in difficult circumstances after Tom Lockyer’s cardiac arrest. Luton have the chance to break out of the relegation zone with a win at Turf Moor to heap pressure on their rivals at the bottom.

Burnley exited the FA Cup at the hands of Tottenham last time out to slip to their third defeat in a row. The result followed losses to Liverpool and Aston Villa in the league for Vincent Kompany’s men. The Clarets must win against Luton otherwise their survival bid will be in jeopardy. have acknowledged the importance of the game to Burnley, who are evens to win on home soil. Meanwhile, you can find a price of 3/1 for the Hatters to secure the three points on the road. It has all the classics of a relegation six-pointer, and here are our predictions using the best .

Established 1999 Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Both teams to score Burnley need to force the issue to secure a vital win against Luton. If the Clarets can’t beat their relegation rivals, then their Premier League status is in huge peril. Kompany will know that and will likely deploy his side with an attacking set-up. Goals have been hard to come by for Burnley at Turf Moor. They’ve not scored in five of their 10 home games, and out of the 10 goals they have produced, five came in one match in their thrashing of Sheffield United. There were encouraging signs in a 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa as Lyle Foster and Zeki Amdouni found the back of the net.

The Clarets need that clinical edge against the Hatters, and a whole lot more for the rest of the campaign. Luton produced a brilliant win in their last away game to defeat Sheffield United in a five-goal thriller. Edwards’ men have scored in five of their last six matches on the road, and although they’ve only registered two wins in that period, Luton still make their opponent’s work. We’re backing them to continue their recent scoring run at Burnley, while the hosts will also make their mark in the final third. Burnley vs Luton Tip 1: Both teams to score – 4/5 William Hill

Established 2008 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Foster to be Burnley’s main man Burnley have been boosted by Foster’s omission from South Africa’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations. Since returning to the fold after taking a leave of absence for mental health issues, Foster has looked in good touch in the final third. He found the net against Aston Villa and was always a threat playing on the shoulder of the last defender. Foster mustered three attempts at goal and placed two on target. With Foster playing through the middle, Burnley have carried a threat in their last four outings. He can look to capitalise on a Luton defence that has been suspect on the road.

Without Lockyer, Luton are sorely lacking experience in the middle of the backline. The Clarets need to ensure that they supply the 23-year-old as they did against Villa. The Hatters will not deploy the same high line, so the hosts will need to vary their passing in and around the final third. Foster has shown that he can take chances on offer, and he did find the net in the reverse fixture at Kenilworth Road in a 2-1 win for the Clarets. After looking at , we’re backing him to score any time on Friday at odds of 12/5 with . Burnley vs Luton Tip 2: Lyle Foster to score any time – 12/5 bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Low card count at Turf Moor? Burnley and Luton have been two of the best behaved teams in the Premier League this season in terms of yellow cards. The Clarets have accumulated 38 cautions, while the Hatters have 37 to their name. However, Vincent Kompany’s men have collected the most red cards in the league alongside Liverpool and Tottenham with four following Sander Berge’s dismissal against Villa last time out. Burnley don’t stray too often with their discipline, but when they do, it can result in disastrous consequences. The Hatters have kept 11 players on the field throughout the Premier League season, only one of two teams to avoid a red card.

Referee Tony Harrington has been assigned the game and has shown 31 yellow cards in seven games this term. Harrington’s one previous Premier League game was at Turf Moor in Burnley’s defeat to Manchester United in September. There were only three yellow cards shown on that occasion and the contest on Friday could follow the same theme. have set the card line at 4.5 cards in the match, and we’re taking under 4.5 cards at 4/5 with with our final prediction. Burnley vs Luton Tip 3: Under 4.5 cards – 4/5 bet365

How to get football free bets? You can get to wager on Burnley vs Luton and more by signing up for online. BetMGM are one of the newest operators in the UK and are providing new customers the chance to secure £40 in free bets by creating an account and betting £10 on football.

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.