Champions League betting tips, 10/1 accumulator predictions and odds for Tuesday’s games

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Antwerp predictions (TNT Sports 3, 5.45pm) Shakhtar Donetsk pulled off the biggest upset of the 2023/24 Champions League so far when beating Barcelona 1-0 in the last round of matches. The Ukrainians were 17/2 underdogs with for that clash but took full advantage of an out-of-sorts Barca side to pick up a huge win that leaves them firmly in the hunt for a last 16 spot. Shakhtar sit third on six points, three adrift of Barcelona and Porto, with the latter hosting the Miners in the final round of group stage games. A home meeting with a pointless Antwerp side is therefore a must-win fixture for Shakhtar.

Belgian champions Antwerp have been outclassed in the Champions League so far, losing all four games. They blew a 2-0 lead against Shakhtar in the reverse fixture, losing 3-2 in a clash where Toby Alderweireld also missed a last-minute penalty. They’ll be eager to avenge that loss, but a lengthy injury list and dreadful away record make an Antwerp win unlikely. They’ve lost both Champions League away games without scoring and have won once in 10 attempts on their travels in the Belgian top flight dating back to last season. Shakhtar have had a loss and a draw since beating Barcelona but their need for the points is greater and in Danylo Sikan they have a young forward who has shown he can deliver on the big stage with goals against Barca and Antwerp. Shakhtar Donetsk vs Antwerp Tip: Shakhtar Donetsk to win – 21/20 with 10bet

AC Milan vs Borussia Dortmund predictions (TNT Sports 3, 8pm) It’s set to be a tense evening at the San Siro, where AC Milan, semi-finalists in the Champions League last season, face elimination with a defeat to Borussia Dortmund. A win for the Bundesliga outfit – coupled with a PSG win against Newcastle – would not only dump out the Rossoneri but also see Dortmund advance to the knockout round with a game to spare. Back-to-back wins over Newcastle have put BVB on the brink of the last 16, but they are underdogs with to get the result they need in Milan.

However, there’s more to like about Dortmund’s recent form than that of Milan, who picked up only their second win in the last seven matches with a 1-0 victory over Fiorentina. Milan have a lengthy injury list, which includes last season’s top scorer Rafael Leao, and had been struggling to create openings before the Portuguese went down with a hamstring issue. Dortmund have kept three Champions League clean sheets in a row, a sequence that includes a goalless home draw against Milan and defensively, they may have enough to hold off a shot-shy Milan team. Edin Terzic’s team have been an excellent counter-attacking unit this season in Europe and with Milan needing to push for a positive result, BVB could catch them out. Karim Adeyemi and Sebastien Haller should return from illness to bolster Dortmund’s attack and they are our second Champions League prediction in the draw-no-bet market at 17/10 with . AC Milan vs Borussia Dortmund tip: Borussia Dortmund draw no bet – 17/10 with BoyleSports

Young Boys vs Crvena Zvezda predictions (TNT Sports Extra, 8pm) A spot in the Europa League is the best either Young Boys or Crvena Zvezda can hope for having been outclassed by Group G rivals, Man City and RB Leipzig, with both starting matchday five on one point. The winner of Tuesday’s clash in Bern will take a big step towards still playing European football in the new year and Young Boys look the most likely winners given their excellent home record. The Swiss champions have won seven of their last 12 European games at the Wankdorf Stadium and have won six out of seven when made the favourite for home games by this season.

The last three meetings between these two have ended all square, although Young Boys were two minutes from winning the reverse fixture in Belgrade before Crvena Zvezda snatched a late equaliser. The Serbians have lost their last eight Champions League group stage away games and have gone 12 European games without a clean sheet, excluding qualifiers. Injuries have left Crvena Zvezda short in midfield too and Young Boys may have enough about them to win at 11/10 with to wrap up Tuesday’s Champions League predictions. Young Boys vs Crvena Zvezda Tip: Young Boys to win – 11/10 with Betfred