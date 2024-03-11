Chelsea vs Newcastle tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds and free bets

Chelsea vs Newcastle tips
Chelsea's character will be put to the test on Monday evening when they host Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).
The Blues earned a point on the road last time out as Axel Disasi’s late leveller secured a 2-2 draw against Brentford.
That result did nothing to help Chelsea's European aspirations and they remain well off the pace of the top six. A victory over Newcastle would take them within a point of the 10th-placed Magpies with a game in hand over other sides in the race for European qualification.
Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is a man under pressure and a failure to qualify for the Europa League, or even the Europa Conference League, would leave him in a difficult position.
Newcastle got back to winning ways in the Premier League with a 3-0 victory over Wolves last week. Eddie Howe’s side kept their first clean sheet in nine league games after struggling defensively, especially at home.
The Tynesiders are 13/5 underdogs with football betting sites to defeat the Blues and further their own ambitions of European qualification, albeit a second consecutive season in the Champions League now appears out of reach.
Here are our predictions for the showdown using the best Premier League odds.
Chelsea vs Newcastle tip: Blues need positive home performance
The Blues were on a roll at home in the Premier League before the visit of Wolves in their last top flight outing at the Bridge.
Pochettino’s men had won four straight matches and appeared to be finding a rhythm, but that changed when Gary O’Neil’s side stormed to a dominant 4-2 victory courtesy of a Matheus Cunha hat-trick.
Chelsea are unbeaten in the Premier League since, putting in impressive performances on the road against Crystal Palace and Manchester City, where they were unfortunate not to claim all three points at the Etihad.
Even the draw with Brentford showed a resilience to fight back late in the game. Despite their defeat in the EFL Cup final, there are signs of encouragement for the Blues, even if they are going to fall short of expectations this season.
Newcastle have taken only 11 points from 13 away league games, and six of those have come in recent wins over Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.
Howe’s side were smashed by Arsenal in their last road outing and were beaten on penalties on their previous visit to the Bridge this season in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.
Chelsea do have a growing injury list as Conor Gallagher, Ben Chilwell and Levi Colwill will require fitness tests ahead of the contest. Newcastle are also ailing after losing Kieran Trippier, while long-term injury victims Nick Pope, Callum Wilson and Joelinton remain out.
Although there is an air of doom and gloom around Chelsea, the Blues may have enough to defeat a Newcastle side that does not travel well. We like the value of a Chelsea win combined with over 2.5 goals in the match betting at 29/20 with BetVictor.
Chelsea vs Newcastle Tip 1: Chelsea to win and over 2.5 goals – 29/20 BetVictor
Chelsea look to Palmer again
When Chelsea have needed inspiration this season it has often come from Cole Palmer.
The 21-year-old has been sensational and one of the few high-priced transfers that have instantly paid off for the Blues. Palmer has notched 10 goals and seven assists in the Premier League - only five players have more goal involvements this season.
Although he has not scored in his last three league games, Palmer has still had a vital impact in the final third. He created Disasi’s equaliser against Brentford and also provided two assists in the win over Crystal Palace.
Chelsea could have well been even further off the European places without his presence in the line-up this term.
Palmer has been deployed in a few positions by Pochettino this season, although Chelsea could look to target Newcastle’s weakness down their left flank.
Dan Burn has been exposed at times in recent games, particularly with runs in behind. So, there will be opportunities to threaten for Palmer, cutting in from the Chelsea right.
Betting sites make Palmer the favourite to score any time, and we’re inclined to agree with a price of 13/8 available from BoyleSports.
Chelsea vs Newcastle Tip 2: Cole Palmer to score any time – 13/8 BoyleSports
Gordon to cause a threat
Anthony Gordon has been a standout for Newcastle in his second season. The Blues were interested in the forward before the Magpies made their move last January. After a difficult start to his Newcastle career, the 23-year-old is now blossoming in the final third under Howe.
Gordon has scored nine Premier League goals and contributed five assists for his team-mates.
His relentless motor and pace makes him a nightmare opponent for full-backs, while he has also been used through the middle when Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson have been unavailable.
Gordon scored in the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign and has been on the goal trail, netting three times in his last four outings in all competitions.
More notably, he has registered at least one shot on target in his last four matches and six of his last seven. You can find odds of 3/4 for Gordon to test Djorde Petrovic in this contest with 10Bet, which we’re taking with our final prediction.
Chelsea vs Newcastle Tip 3: Anthony Gordon over 0.5 shots on target – 3/4 10Bet