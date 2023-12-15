Jump to content
Chelsea vs Sheffield United predictions: Premier League betting tips and odds

Chelsea aim to bounce back from successive defeats in their Premier League clash against Sheffield United
Last Updated: 15th of December 2023
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Chelsea vs Sheffield United predictions

Chelsea are facing a huge test of their mettle against Sheffield United in their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (3pm). 

The Blues have lost back-to-back matches to Manchester United and Everton to stymie their momentum. 

Mauricio Pochettino’s men could have closed within two points of United had they beaten the Red Devils at Old Trafford, only to slump to a 2-1 defeat and they followed that up with another disappointing performance in a 2-0 loss to the Toffees

Pochettino is beginning to feel the heat that his predecessors endured under Todd Boehly’s ownership. Despite significant outlays on players, Chelsea are seemingly no closer to breaking back towards the top four and are even in danger of sliding further adrift.

The visit of bottom of the table Sheffield United presents a chance for Chelsea to get back to winning ways, although Chris Wilder invoked a response out of the Blades in his second game in charge.  

After suffering a narrow defeat to Liverpool, United were on point to secure their second win of the campaign with a 1-0 victory over Brentford

The result has given the Blades a glimmer of hope of salvaging their season, but it will still take a huge effort in the second half of the term to avoid an immediate return to the Championship. 

Despite their struggles, Chelsea are the overwhelming favourites with football betting sites to win, and such is their conviction regarding the Blues, you can find a price of 12/1 in the Premier League odds to back an away victory for the Blades. 

Here are our predictions for the contest at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea to stop the rot? 

Chelsea’s worst tendencies have come out in force over the last two matches. They failed to compete with a struggling Manchester United side, who then lost comfortably to Bournemouth three days later. 

The Blues followed that up with a defeat at the hands of Everton, failing to lay a glove on the Toffees.  

After making strides up the table in November, Chelsea are staring back over their shoulders towards the bottom half of the standing rather than upwards. 

Pressure is starting to grow on Pochettino and the Argentine has suggested that the club need to spend even more in the January transfer window. 

They can ill afford a slip-up against the Blades, but their home record this season of two wins in eight Premier League games doesn’t prompt much belief. But, Chelsea do have quality players and that talent could make the difference on Saturday. 

Expect Wilder to have his team well drilled as they were against Liverpool and Brentford, although they’re unlikely to be adventurous in their approach. 

As a result, we’re backing Chelsea to grind out a narrow win at Stamford Bridge by a one-goal margin at 3/1 with BoyleSports with our first match prediction. 

Chelsea vs Sheffield United Tip 1: Chelsea to win by one goal – 3/1 BoyleSports

Palmer to continue solid form 

Cole Palmer has been one of the success stories of Chelsea’s season. The 21-year-old was signed on a deadline day in seemingly a last-minute move by the Blues, but they’ve reaped the rewards as the England international has put forward encouraging performances.  

He has been one of the few summer signings that looks comfortable playing his role in a Chelsea shirt. Palmer has notched five Premier League goals, albeit four have come from the penalty spot. 

The forward scored his first goal from open play for the Blues with a fine run and finish against Manchester United.

Pochettino would have been pleased with his impact, although was not quite as efficient in the loss to Everton. Palmer recorded five shots at goal and placed two on target, but he was unable to beat Jordan Pickford. 

It was the first time since Chelsea’s draw against Arsenal that he recorded more than two attempts at goal.  

The Blues will be hopeful that it is a sign of things to come and that he finds his scoring touch again. After looking at betting apps, we’re backing him to make the difference on Saturday by scoring any time at odds of 29/20 with BetMGM.  

Chelsea vs Sheffield United Tip 2: Cole Palmer to score any time – 29/20 BetMGM

Don’t expect too many corners at Stamford Bridge 

Chelsea and Sheffield United are two sides that have not tallied up the corners in recent weeks. 

The Blades have only mustered 10 in their last four Premier League matches, while Chelsea have accumulated 15 over the same time span. 

The Blues’ lack of flag kicks is surprising considering the height they have from their centre-backs, notably scoring from a set-piece against Brighton in their 3-2 triumph at the Bridge last time out. 

United have not seen much of the ball, averaging 37.9 per cent possession in their games to date. 

They were unable to sustain attacks under Paul Heckingbottom, although it has not changed a great deal under Wilder to date. The Blades are averaging a Premier League low 3.25 corners per game. 

Given that we expect Chelsea to see a lot of the ball, boasting 57.9 per cent average possession per game, we should not expect to see a great number of corners. So, we’re targeting under 10.5 corners with our final prediction at 20/23 with BetVictor

Chelsea vs Sheffield United Tip 3: Under 10.5 corners 20/23 BetVictor

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.