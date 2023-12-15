Chelsea vs Sheffield United predictions: Premier League betting tips and odds

The visit of bottom of the table Sheffield United presents a chance for Chelsea to get back to winning ways, although Chris Wilder invoked a response out of the Blades in his second game in charge. After suffering a narrow defeat to Liverpool, United were on point to secure their second win of the campaign with a 1-0 victory over Brentford. The result has given the Blades a glimmer of hope of salvaging their season, but it will still take a huge effort in the second half of the term to avoid an immediate return to the Championship. Despite their struggles, Chelsea are the overwhelming favourites with to win, and such is their conviction regarding the Blues, you can find a price of 12/1 in the to back an away victory for the Blades. Here are our predictions for the contest at Stamford Bridge.

Established 2022 Bet £10, Get £10 Free Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers Only. Max one £10 Free Bet. Qualifying bets at Odds of 1/1(2.00) or greater. Paid as Bonus Token with Min 4/5(180) Odds Req. Skrill, Neteller & Paypal not eligible. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs Apply

Chelsea to stop the rot? Chelsea’s worst tendencies have come out in force over the last two matches. They failed to compete with a struggling Manchester United side, who then lost comfortably to Bournemouth three days later. The Blues followed that up with a defeat at the hands of Everton, failing to lay a glove on the Toffees. After making strides up the table in November, Chelsea are staring back over their shoulders towards the bottom half of the standing rather than upwards. Pressure is starting to grow on Pochettino and the Argentine has suggested that the club need to spend even more in the January transfer window.

They can ill afford a slip-up against the Blades, but their home record this season of two wins in eight Premier League games doesn’t prompt much belief. But, Chelsea do have quality players and that talent could make the difference on Saturday. Expect Wilder to have his team well drilled as they were against Liverpool and Brentford, although they’re unlikely to be adventurous in their approach. As a result, we’re backing Chelsea to grind out a narrow win at Stamford Bridge by a one-goal margin at 3/1 with with our first match prediction. Chelsea vs Sheffield United Tip 1: Chelsea to win by one goal – 3/1 BoyleSports

Established 2007 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Palmer to continue solid form Cole Palmer has been one of the success stories of Chelsea’s season. The 21-year-old was signed on a deadline day in seemingly a last-minute move by the Blues, but they’ve reaped the rewards as the England international has put forward encouraging performances. He has been one of the few summer signings that looks comfortable playing his role in a Chelsea shirt. Palmer has notched five Premier League goals, albeit four have come from the penalty spot. The forward scored his first goal from open play for the Blues with a fine run and finish against Manchester United.

Pochettino would have been pleased with his impact, although was not quite as efficient in the loss to Everton. Palmer recorded five shots at goal and placed two on target, but he was unable to beat Jordan Pickford. It was the first time since Chelsea’s draw against Arsenal that he recorded more than two attempts at goal. The Blues will be hopeful that it is a sign of things to come and that he finds his scoring touch again. After looking at , we’re backing him to make the difference on Saturday by scoring any time at odds of 29/20 with BetMGM. Chelsea vs Sheffield United Tip 2: Cole Palmer to score any time – 29/20 BetMGM

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

Don’t expect too many corners at Stamford Bridge Chelsea and Sheffield United are two sides that have not tallied up the corners in recent weeks. The Blades have only mustered 10 in their last four Premier League matches, while Chelsea have accumulated 15 over the same time span. The Blues’ lack of flag kicks is surprising considering the height they have from their centre-backs, notably scoring from a set-piece against Brighton in their 3-2 triumph at the Bridge last time out.