Coventry vs Birmingham betting tips: Championship predictions, preview and odds

Coventry City and Birmingham City go toe-to-toe in an intriguing Midlands derby at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Friday night (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).
It's been a difficult season to date for the Sky Blues in the Championship, months removed from being a kick away from promotion to the Premier League.
Mark Robins’s men have failed to find that same winning formula when they performed above expectations by finishing fifth in the table and reaching the play-off final.
Following the departures of Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres, Coventry have lacked creativity and a clinical edge in the final third, which have combined to leave the club six points clear of the relegation zone.
The Sky Blues did improve slightly in recent weeks, reeling off a three-match unbeaten run before losing to Ipswich Town last time out. Robins needs his team to respond at the first attempt against a struggling Birmingham team.
Wayne Rooney has not enjoyed a blissful honeymoon period at Birmingham City. After replacing John Eustace in October, Blues have won only one of their eight matches under Rooney, with that sole victory coming against bottom side Sheffield Wednesday.
Blues played out a frustrating 0-0 draw against Rotherham United in their last outing, further increasing the pressure on Rooney.
Football betting sites have installed Coventry as favourites to win the Midlands derby on Friday, but we’re expecting a tense encounter between two struggling sides.
Sky Blues may celebrate a win
The Sky Blues have lacked a clinical edge this season. Without Gyokeres and Hamer, Robins’ side have struggled to put teams to the sword.
Even though Coventry were well compensated for both players, new signings Ellis Simms and Haji Wright have not provided the same efficiency in the final third as Gyokeres, while the club have failed to replace Hamer’s influence in the middle of the park.
Removing 53 goal involvements was always going to cause issues for Robins, but the drop off from Gyokeres and Hamer to Simms and Wright has been dramatic.
From a club that were on the precipice of the Premier League last season, the Sky Blues are now in danger of sliding towards the relegation zone.
Coventry did defeat Millwall 3-0 on the road and Plymouth 1-0 in their last home outing, and it may take a similar style of performance to grind out another three points.
The sight of struggling Birmingham will be a welcome one for Robins and his team. Blues were sitting in sixth place when they opted to sack Eustace and replace him with Rooney.
A move that raised eyebrows at the time has been catastrophic for the club’s promotion hopes. The frustration amongst supporters continued when they drew a blank against Rotherham last time out.
Momentum is trending downwards for Birmingham, and although Coventry have been largely underwhelming, we’re backing them to secure a narrow win, paired with under 2.5 goals with Betway.
Coventry vs Birmingham Tip 1: Coventry to win and under 2.5 goals – 3/1 Betway
Godden to rediscover form
After losing Gyokeres, Robins would have accepted that Simms and Wright would both need time to bed in with their new team-mates. That’s why having Matthew Godden in the ranks was important for Coventry to keep their promotion hopes alive.
And early in the campaign, it looked as though Godden was more than capable of filling Gyokeres’ boots. The forward scored five goals in the first seven games of the Championship season, including a brace in a 3-2 defeat to Cardiff.
But, the 32-year-old then failed to score in his next 12 games, epitomising his side’s issues in front of goal. He ended his drought with a strike against Millwall, but his old woes returned against Ipswich when he missed a second-half penalty.
Robins will be hopeful that Godden is back on the goal trail soon to distance the Sky Blues from the relegation zone, although out of 21 attempts since scoring that brace against Cardiff, only four of his shots have hit the target.
Godden will be more determined than most to find the back of the net, and we’re backing him to atone for his miss last time out by scoring against Birmingham at odds of 13/8 with BoyleSports.
Coventry vs Birmingham Tip 2: Matt Godden to score any time – 13/8 BoyleSports
Look out for Sunjic card
Ivan Sunjic has been a regular in the Birmingham starting line-up this season under both Eustace and Rooney.
He sits in front of the back four and is the traditional defensive midfielder, offering protection with strong challenges, interceptions and smooth offloads to get Blues moving up the field.
But, that also means he puts in his fair share of fouls. In 14 Championship appearances, Sunjic is averaging 1.9 fouls per game and has also collected three yellow cards.
He will be facing a tricky Coventry midfield with Callum O’Hare operating in the same vicinity.
So, it could lead to a caution for the Croatian midfielder. Referee Sam Allison has been assigned the fixture and is averaging 4.40 yellow cards per game this season.
He dished out three to Birmingham in their win over Huddersfield Town earlier in the campaign. We’re backing Sunjic to draw the referee’s attention in this one at odds of 21/10 with bet365.
Coventry vs Birmingham Tip 3: Ivan Sunjic to be booked – 21/10 bet365
