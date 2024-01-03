Crystal Palace vs Everton predictions: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bets

Crystal Palace vs Everton predictions Everton draw no bet – 21/20 with Unibet

Andre Gomes to be shown a card – 47/20 with BetMGM The FA Cup third round is one of the most anticipated weekends on the footballing calendar, and this year gets underway a little earlier than usual with a Thursday night tie between Crystal Palace and Everton (8pm, ITV4). The Toffees are five-time FA Cup winners but haven't lifted the trophy since 1995, while more recently they’ve gone out in the third round in five of the last nine seasons. Still, the Merseysiders have had more success in this competition than Palace, who have never won the FA Cup, twice losing in the final, and haven’t got past the third round in three of the last four years.

Yet it’s advantage Palace in this tie, at least according to , who have made the Eagles marginal favourites to progress to round four. Roy Hodgson’s men got a much-needed win over Brentford to end 2023, but that victory came at a cost with star man Michael Olise suffering an injury. He’ll miss the game against an Everton team that’s lost three games on the spin but won at Selhurst Park earlier in the season. The Toffees look dangerous outsiders on their return visit as we go through our three Crystal Palace vs Everton predictions. Toffees may stick around Sean Dyche admitted his side were way below the standard he’s come to expect of his team in their 3-0 defeat to Wolves last weekend, believing injuries and a hectic fixture finally caught up to his squad. He’s suggested he could have a few players back for the trip to south London, with key midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure amongst those potentially returning. But the Toffees boss has also indicated he may give some of his more jaded players a night off too.

Hodgson’s Palace team don’t play again until January 20th after Thursday, so there’s less incentive for him to rotate heavily, although that has been his standard practice for League Cup ties this season. Whether the Eagles have the stronger team on paper or not when the line-ups come out, it’s still not easy to trust a side that’s won once since October, won twice at home all season and is missing their best player. Olise showed why so many big clubs are after him in the January transfer window with an outstanding display in Palace’s win over Brentford, scoring a brace, but will sit this game out with a hamstring injury. Without Olise, the threat to Everton diminishes and despite losing their last two away games, the Toffees have been good travellers overall this season.

They’ve won seven of their 12 away games in all competitions, a sequence that includes a 3-2 victory at Palace in November. Everton’s underlying attacking statistics – expected goals, shots on target per game, big chances created – are significantly better than Palace’s in the league this season, and in a potentially tight FA Cup, they look more likely to grab a winner. Everton are 21/20 with in the draw no bet market, which means stakes will be returned if the match ends all square. That offers bettors some insurance while being able to back the happy travelling Toffees on . The Merseysiders have shown a taste for the cups this year, reaching the EFL Cup quarter-finals, and may condemn Palace to another third round exit Crystal Palace vs Everton Tip 1: Everton draw no bet – 21/20 with Unibet

Eze to shoulder attacking burden With Olise missing, Palace will look to Eberechi Eze for their attacking inspiration. The England international has got three goals and three assists to his name this season and was a thorn in Everton’s side in the reverse fixture. Eze’s dribbling ability caused Everton problems and he won his side a penalty, which he converted. That was Eze’s only effort on goal in that game, which was unusual as he’s been happy to let fly in his other starts this season. The 25-year-old has made 11 starts for Palace this season and in eight of those appearances, Eze has had three or more shots on goal.

Without Olise to contest free kick duty, there should be more opportunities for Eze to have a go at the Everton goal, which has looked a little more vulnerable in recent weeks. The Toffees have given up 11 or more shots on their goal in each of their away games this season so the opportunity is there for Eze to register over 2.5 shots at 8/11 with . Crystal Palace vs Everton Tip 2: Eberechi Eze over 2.5 shots – 8/11 with bet365 Gomes going in the book? There’s plenty of speculation about what changes Dyche will make for this game, but one player likely to come into the line-up is Andre Gomes. He’s played in each of Everton’s last three games – his only appearances of the season – and was a second half substitute in the loss at Wolves. He shouldn’t be amongst those jaded members of the squad and if he starts, the Portuguese could be in line for a card.

He’s been booked twice in three games this season and has collected 21 yellow cards across 66 league starts for Everton. Dyche likes his team to get stuck in, hence why they rank third in the top flight for fouls per game, and match referee Chris Kavanagh has shown he’s not afraid to get his cards out recently, producing 13 across his last two assignments. Given Gomes’ record and general lack of discipline, he’s the standout prospect to be shown a card when examining the market on . Crystal Palace vs Everton Tip 3: Andre Gomes to be shown a card – 47/20 with BetMGM

