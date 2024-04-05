Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds and free bets

Man City continue their push for a fourth straight title in their clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday
Last Updated: 5th of April 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Crystal Palace vs Man City betting tips 

Manchester City kept themselves on track in the Premier League title race by beating Aston Villa in midweek but a visit to Crystal Palace on Saturday will prove a challenge (12.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event). 

The Cityzens moved level on points with Liverpool after brushing aside Unai Emery’s men at the Etihad Stadium courtesy of a hat-trick from Phil Foden, although the Reds' triumph over Sheffield United kept them ahead of both Arsenal and City at the summit.

The England international’s performances have been key to Pep Guardiola's men pushing for the title, and he will be called upon again to maintain their push for a fourth straight crown, although football betting sites are now favouring Liverpool to end City's dominance.

Premier League winner odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
William Hill
BoyleSports
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Liverpool
44.44%
5/4
11/10
6/5
6/5
6/5
6/5
23/20
Man City
33.33%
7/4
7/4
7/4
15/8
15/8
2/1
9/5
Arsenal
26.67%
9/4
11/4
11/4
11/4
11/4
11/4
11/4
Aston Villa
0.10%
--
750/1
1000/1
1000/1
1000/1
--
750/1
Tottenham
0.10%
--
750/1
1000/1
1000/1
1000/1
--
1000/1
Teams Best Odds
Liverpool
5/4 BetVictor
City need to keep their foot on the accelerator to maintain the pressure on their rivals. But, Palace have not always been an easy opponent for the Cityzens. Guardiola’s men have only won two of their last five against the Eagles, including being held to a 2-2 draw earlier this term

Oliver Glasner’s men have won one out of five matches since the German’s arrival, but are just about safe from the threat of relegation. The hosts are 19/2 underdogs in the Premier League odds to spring a surprise against City, who are overwhelming favourites to leave Selhurst Park victorious.

Can City break down Palace backline? 

Palace have been a thorn in City’s side of late, although they’ve done most of the damage on the road. 

The Eagles have won two of their last six visits to the Etihad Stadium, and damaged City’s title hopes again in Manchester by staging a comeback to earn a 2-2 draw earlier in the campaign.  

Guardiola’s men recovered but a similar result on Saturday could be a death knell for their hopes of securing a fourth straight Premier League crown, such is the quality of this season's title fight.

The Cityzens will be wary of the Eagles, who have performed well at home in the league, losing only one of their last six. Palace did have a wobble at Selhurst Park towards the end of last year, losing four on the bounce, but their overall home record is solid.

Crystal Palace vs Man City odds
Best Odds
April 6th | 12:30pm
BetVictor
William Hill
BoyleSports
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace
10.00%
--
9/1
8/1
8/1
17/2
15/2
8/1
Draw
18.18%
--
4/1
4/1
9/2
4/1
17/4
17/4
Man City Man City
75.02%
--
5/16
3/10
5/16
1/3
1/3
3/10
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 2.5
57.90%
--
3/5
4/6
8/13
8/11
4/6
4/6
Under 2.5
43.48%
--
5/4
11/10
13/10
11/10
6/5
11/10
Asian Handicap : No odds available at this time
Spread : No odds available at this time
Glasner has made them a tough opponent, although they were beaten last time out by Bournemouth. Palace lost by one goal margins to Arsenal and Liverpool, and have only conceded 20 goals in their 14 home matches this term.  

Although City found their goalscoring touch through Foden against Villa, Palace will surely not afford them the same space in the final third. 

We like the value of taking the Eagles +1.5 on the Asian handicap at 10/11 with Unibet. This bet pays out if Palace lose by one goal, win or draw the contest. 

Crystal Palace vs Man City Tip 1: Crystal Palace +1.5 Asian handicap – 10/11 Unibet

Foden to keep firing 

Foden has been City’s shining light this season. The 23-year-old has taken his game to the next level, and although Guardiola still has Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Julian Alvarez, Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku to call on, Foden has become his key player in the final third.  

Haaland started the Villa game on the bench, which would have been unthinkable last season, but the Norwegian has not been at his clinical best, including another glaring miss against Arsenal. 

When City have needed a performance this season, Foden has been the man to answer the call, notably his match-winning brace against Manchester United. He's now scored 14 Premier League goals, only four off Haaland’s total at the top of the goal charts.

Premier League Top Goalscorer odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
William Hill
BoyleSports
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Erling Braut Haaland
71.43%
2/5
1/3
--
2/5
--
--
1/3
Mohamed Salah
14.29%
6/1
11/2
--
6/1
--
--
5/1
Cole Palmer
7.69%
12/1
9/1
--
8/1
--
--
--
Ollie Watkins
7.69%
12/1
9/1
--
10/1
--
--
12/1
Heung-Min Son
7.69%
10/1
11/1
--
12/1
--
--
12/1
The quality of his strikes against Villa were that of a player at the peak of his powers. The ball rocketed off his foot for his final goal, while his two other strikes were pinpoint efforts. 

The hat-trick was his second of the campaign, and you can back him at 14/1 to score two goals or more on betting apps, or 80/1 to notch another three goals in the clash at Selhurst Park.  

Foden has only scored in back-to-back league games twice this term, but we like his price of 11/5 with bet365 to score any time on Saturday. 

Crystal Palace vs Man City Tip 2: Phil Foden to score any time – 11/5 bet365

Don’t expect cards at Selhurst Park 

These are two of the most disciplined sides in the Premier League this season. Only Arsenal have accrued fewer yellow cards than City, while Palace boast the fourth best record in the division with 55 to their name.  

It all suggests that we could be in for a relatively low card count. City have avoided the ire of the referee entirely in four of their last nine Premier League games.

Premier League top 2 odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
William Hill
BoyleSports
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Liverpool
75.02%
--
1/3
--
--
1/3
--
--
Man City
71.43%
--
2/5
--
--
2/5
--
--
Arsenal
63.65%
--
4/7
--