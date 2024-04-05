Crystal Palace vs Manchester City tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

City need to keep their foot on the accelerator to maintain the pressure on their rivals. But, Palace have not always been an easy opponent for the Cityzens. Guardiola’s men have only won two of their last five against the Eagles, including being held to a 2-2 draw earlier this term. Oliver Glasner’s men have won one out of five matches since the German’s arrival, but are just about safe from the threat of relegation. The hosts are 19/2 underdogs in the to spring a surprise against City, who are overwhelming favourites to leave Selhurst Park victorious.

Can City break down Palace backline? Palace have been a thorn in City’s side of late, although they’ve done most of the damage on the road. The Eagles have won two of their last six visits to the Etihad Stadium, and damaged City’s title hopes again in Manchester by staging a comeback to earn a 2-2 draw earlier in the campaign. Guardiola’s men recovered but a similar result on Saturday could be a death knell for their hopes of securing a fourth straight Premier League crown, such is the quality of this season's title fight. The Cityzens will be wary of the Eagles, who have performed well at home in the league, losing only one of their last six. Palace did have a wobble at Selhurst Park towards the end of last year, losing four on the bounce, but their overall home record is solid.

Glasner has made them a tough opponent, although they were beaten last time out by Bournemouth. Palace lost by one goal margins to Arsenal and Liverpool, and have only conceded 20 goals in their 14 home matches this term. Although City found their goalscoring touch through Foden against Villa, Palace will surely not afford them the same space in the final third. We like the value of taking the Eagles +1.5 on the Asian handicap at 10/11 with . This bet pays out if Palace lose by one goal, win or draw the contest. Crystal Palace vs Man City Tip 1: Crystal Palace +1.5 Asian handicap – 10/11 Unibet

Foden to keep firing Foden has been City’s shining light this season. The 23-year-old has taken his game to the next level, and although Guardiola still has Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Julian Alvarez, Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku to call on, Foden has become his key player in the final third. Haaland started the Villa game on the bench, which would have been unthinkable last season, but the Norwegian has not been at his clinical best, including another glaring miss against Arsenal. When City have needed a performance this season, Foden has been the man to answer the call, notably his match-winning brace against Manchester United. He's now scored 14 Premier League goals, only four off Haaland’s total at the top of the goal charts.

The quality of his strikes against Villa were that of a player at the peak of his powers. The ball rocketed off his foot for his final goal, while his two other strikes were pinpoint efforts. The hat-trick was his second of the campaign, and you can back him at 14/1 to score two goals or more on , or 80/1 to notch another three goals in the clash at Selhurst Park. Foden has only scored in back-to-back league games twice this term, but we like his price of 11/5 with to score any time on Saturday. Crystal Palace vs Man City Tip 2: Phil Foden to score any time – 11/5 bet365

