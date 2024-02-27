Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
England Women vs Italy Women predictions: International football betting tips, odds & free bets

England seek to follow up their emphatic victory over Austria when facing Italy on Tuesday
Last Updated: 27th of February 2024
Dean Ryan
Football Writer
England Women vs Italy Women predictions: International football betting tips, odds & free bets
England Women vs Italy Women betting tips

England Women are back in action on Tuesday against Italy and know a win isn’t the only thing on manager Sarina Wiegman’s mind (5pm, ITV4).

With Euro 2025 qualifying coming up later this year, much of Tuesday’s friendly will be about how England perform against potential rivals for the trophy next summer.

This isn’t great news for bettors who, by nature, focus on tangible stats. A good performance means nothing if you’ve backed England and they lose to a late goal.

Still, the Lionesses showed their strength in Friday’s 7-2 victory over Austria and know Italy are a different proposition. Italy are unbeaten in four, bouncing back from a disappointing World Cup campaign last summer, although they were held to a disappointing draw with Republic of Ireland last Friday.

England Women vs Italy Women odds
Best Odds
February 27th | 5:00pm
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
England England
77.76%
5/18
1/4
5/18
--
1/4
4/15
Draw
18.18%
4/1
17/4
9/2
--
4/1
4/1
Italy Italy
10.53%
17/2
8/1
15/2
--
8/1
15/2
Over 2.5
63.65%
8/15
5/9
4/7
--
1/2
1/2
Under 2.5
41.67%
11/8
13/10
5/4
--
11/8
7/5
England -1.5 England -1.5
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Italy +1.5 Italy +1.5
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Teams Best Odds
England England
5/18 Spreadex
England are heavy favourites with gambing sites heading into the clash but this certainly won’t be the one-way traffic witnessed during the Austria game.

The big news is Chloe Kelly looks fit enough to feature after the Manchester City player suffered a minor injury last week.

Kelly comes into the thinking when weighing up our England vs Italy predictions and we've found three selections to consider on betting sites.

Lionesses to stay on top of Italy

England are as short as 1/3 on betting apps to round off their training camp in Spain with a victory. That doesn't offer any kind of value and a bet on England HT/FT in the double result market at evens with Betfred is of greater interest.

England had found the net three times before the break against Austria, and four times in December’s Nations League encounter with Scotland. They set the tempo early and usually find a breakthrough midway through the first half.

The only doubt to this wager is whether Italy can go toe-to-toe with England in Portugal. That seems unlikely following their goalless draw with Ireland on Friday, where they managed just one shot on target.

England Women vs Italy Women Tip 1: England HT/FT double result – 1/1 Betfred

Azzurre to go down swinging

Italy may not have enough to beat England but should have enough to trouble them defensively and are well positioned to exploit a Lionesses' defence that looked vulnerable from set pieces against Austria.

Italy come into the clash with no fresh injury concerns and are expected to focus on their defence. After all, it was glaring holes at the back that cost them at the World Cup.

Buoyed by a clean sheet on Friday, there’s every chance Italy push for goals too, especially from set pieces. Six of their last seven goals have come in the second half of matches. If England are cruising by that point then we could witness the odd lapse in concentration.

Betway price over 1.5 Italy goals at 10/3. That price highlights a possible over-confidence in England keeping their opponents at bay, though they'll have to improve n having only managed one shot on target against the Republic of Ireland.

England Women vs Italy Women Tip 2: Over 1.5 Italy goals – 10/3 Betway

Fit-again Kelly can make telling contribution

Fran Kirby’s absence through injury means we're likely to see more of the returning Kelly on Tuesday. She may not start but the Manchester City playmaker will probably get at least 30 minutes to impress.

Kelly has been in fine form in the WSL this season, scoring five goals in 14 appearances. However, goals have been harder to come by for England. Kelly started four of the six Nations League games last autumn but failed to get on the scoresheet.

Beth Mead’s return from injury makes game time even less likely for Kelly in the long run. It’s hard to see how she forces herself into a front three of Mead, Alessia Russo and Lauren Hemp.

However, this training camp in Spain is designed to give players a chance to shine and Kelly's price to score stands out when looking at England's goalscoring options on football betting sites.

England Women vs Italy Women Tip 3: Chloe Kelly to score at any time – 51/20 10Bet

How to get free bets for England Women's games

Betting sites are giving free bets to new customers thinking about betting on England Women's second game of 2024 against Italy.

Bet365 are currently offering up to £30 in free bets to use on women's football, or any other sporting event, when bettors sign up using the bet365 bonus code INDY2023 and deposit at least £10.

Users will then receive three times the amount they wager on their qualifying bet as free bets, up to a maximum stake of £10. So to get the full £30 in free bets, bettors will need to place a £10 bet on a selection with odds of 1/5 or greater once they've opened an account.

Bet365 are also offering new users to their UK casino 50 free spins when they join.

Before you sign up with any new UK betting sites, please read the terms and conditions of the offer and always gamble responsibly.

Dean Ryan for independent.co.uk
Dean Ryan @Onthenoseinfo

Dean has been working in the gambling industry for well over a decade, providing his services to the likes of RTE Racing, The Weekender, The Irish Field and RacingFM. He has also worked for gambling operators Tote, 888, BetBright, BoyleSports, BetVictor and Stan James. Dean has an extensive background in customer management, betting and casino product development, strategy and industry trends.

