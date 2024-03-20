Euro 2024 play-off predictions: Betting tips, 86/1 acca, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Euro 2024 play-off semi-finals fixtures and odds March 21st | 5:00pm Home Draw Away Georgia GEO 4/5 12/5 4/1 Luxembourg LUX March 21st | 7:45pm Home Draw Away Wales WAL 13/15 12/5 15/4 Finland FIN March 21st | 7:45pm Home Draw Away Israel ISR 27/20 23/10 21/10 Iceland ISL March 21st | 7:45pm Home Draw Away Greece GRE 1/3 4/1 17/2 Kazakhstan KAZ March 21st | 7:45pm Home Draw Away Poland POL 2/11 7/1 18/1 Estonia EST March 21st | 7:45pm Home Draw Away Bosnia & Herzegovina BIH 3/1 13/5 1/1 Ukraine UKR

Bosnia Herzegovina vs Ukraine (7.45pm, Viaplay Sports 2) Bosnia Herzegovina are aiming to reach their maiden Euros, but first have to battle past Ukraine to reach the final of Path B. They finished well off the pace during qualifying, winning only three of their 10 Group J matches. Savo Milosevic’s men earned their place courtesy of their Nations League standing but will have to raise the standard of their performance against Ukraine. Given all that is happening off the field in Ukraine, football might not seem of paramount importance, but after reaching the quarter finals of Euro 2020, Serhiy Rebrov’s side will be determined to qualify for the finals once more.

Ukraine were narrowly edged out by Italy for second place in Group C as they failed to defeat the Azzurri in their final game. Despite narrowly missing out on automatic qualification to the Euros, Rebrov’s side should be confident of seeing off Bosnia Herzegovina. Milosevic’s men have lost three of their last four at home, while Ukraine defeated North Macedonia and Malta on their travels in their group stage campaign. They played a tight game with Italy and came very close to defeating Germany in a friendly match in Bremen. After looking at , we’re backing Ukraine to win, but we’re pairing the result with both teams to score to improve the odds to 7/2 with bet365. Bosnia Herzegovina vs Ukraine Tip: Ukraine to win and BTTS – 7/2bet365

Greece vs Kazakhstan (7.45pm, Viaplay Online) Euro 2004 winners Greece have failed to qualify for the past two tournaments, but are heavy favourites on to see off Kazakhstan and advance to the Path C final. Gus Poyet’s side were competitive in their Group B qualifying campaign. They finished five points off the pace of Netherlands, who finished second behind group winners France. Greece only suffered one bad result, losing 3-0 to the Oranje in Eindhoven. They played two tough matches with France, holding a 2-1 lead in Athens before Youssouf Fofana notched an equaliser to earn Les Bleus a share of the spoils.

Kazakhstan will not roll over and were unfortunate not to qualify from Group H. They finished four points off the pace, and one of their six wins included the scalp of Denmark on home soil. Magomed Adiyev’s side were not bad on the road either, defeating Finland with an impressive display, while also giving the Danes and Slovenia a rough ride. Greece will be optimistic of advancing, but this has all the hallmarks of a close affair. We’re taking Poyet’s side to win by a one goal margin at 12/5 with . Greece vs Kazakhstan Tip: Greece to beat Kazakhstan by one goal – 12/5 BoyleSports

