Euro 2024 play-off predictions: Betting tips, 86/1 acca, odds and free bets

Euro 2024 play-off predictions
- Ukraine to beat Bosina Herzegovina and BTTS – 7/2bet365
- Greece to beat Kazakhstan by one goal – 12/5 BoyleSports
- Robert Lewandowski to score two goals or more – 23/10 BoyleSports
- Israel vs Iceland under 2.5 goals – 3/4 Unibet
- Fourfold acca pays out at 86/1 with bet365
The final three teams for Euro 2024 this summer will be confirmed via the play-offs during the ongoing international break.
There are 12 teams competing for the final spots for the tournament in Germany, but only three can advance from their respective pathways.
The sides have been chosen based on their performances in the 2022/23 Nations League, and half of the countries competing are bidding to reach the Euros finals for the first time.
We could be set for some historic results and we've taken a closer look at four of the semi-finals, using accumulator betting sites to put together a fourfold that pays out at 86/1 with bet365.
Bosnia Herzegovina vs Ukraine
(7.45pm, Viaplay Sports 2)
Bosnia Herzegovina are aiming to reach their maiden Euros, but first have to battle past Ukraine to reach the final of Path B. They finished well off the pace during qualifying, winning only three of their 10 Group J matches.
Savo Milosevic’s men earned their place courtesy of their Nations League standing but will have to raise the standard of their performance against Ukraine.
Given all that is happening off the field in Ukraine, football might not seem of paramount importance, but after reaching the quarter finals of Euro 2020, Serhiy Rebrov’s side will be determined to qualify for the finals once more.
Ukraine were narrowly edged out by Italy for second place in Group C as they failed to defeat the Azzurri in their final game. Despite narrowly missing out on automatic qualification to the Euros, Rebrov’s side should be confident of seeing off Bosnia Herzegovina.
Milosevic’s men have lost three of their last four at home, while Ukraine defeated North Macedonia and Malta on their travels in their group stage campaign. They played a tight game with Italy and came very close to defeating Germany in a friendly match in Bremen.
After looking at betting apps, we’re backing Ukraine to win, but we’re pairing the result with both teams to score to improve the odds to 7/2 with bet365.
Bosnia Herzegovina vs Ukraine Tip: Ukraine to win and BTTS – 7/2bet365
Greece vs Kazakhstan
(7.45pm, Viaplay Online)
Euro 2004 winners Greece have failed to qualify for the past two tournaments, but are heavy favourites on betting sites to see off Kazakhstan and advance to the Path C final. Gus Poyet’s side were competitive in their Group B qualifying campaign.
They finished five points off the pace of Netherlands, who finished second behind group winners France. Greece only suffered one bad result, losing 3-0 to the Oranje in Eindhoven.
They played two tough matches with France, holding a 2-1 lead in Athens before Youssouf Fofana notched an equaliser to earn Les Bleus a share of the spoils.
Kazakhstan will not roll over and were unfortunate not to qualify from Group H. They finished four points off the pace, and one of their six wins included the scalp of Denmark on home soil.
Magomed Adiyev’s side were not bad on the road either, defeating Finland with an impressive display, while also giving the Danes and Slovenia a rough ride.
Greece will be optimistic of advancing, but this has all the hallmarks of a close affair. We’re taking Poyet’s side to win by a one goal margin at 12/5 with BoyleSports.
Greece vs Kazakhstan Tip: Greece to beat Kazakhstan by one goal – 12/5 BoyleSports
Poland vs Estonia
(7.45pm, Viaplay Online)
Poland underperformed during qualifying and will be grateful for a second opportunity to punch their ticket to Euro 2024. Michal Probierz’s men finished below Albania and Czech Republic in Group E, suffering three defeats in their 10 matches.
Goals were a huge issue for Poland during qualifying, finding the net on only 10 occasions with Robert Lewandowski enduring a frustrating qualifying campaign, notching only three goals in six appearances.
Their defence was solid enough, shipping 10 goals, but they'll need to improve to emerge from Path A in the play-offs.
