Europa Conference League predictions: Betting tips, 25/1 accumulator, odds and free bets

Our tipster has made four Europa Conference League predictions that can be used in a fourfold 25/1 acca
Last Updated: 14th of February 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Europa Conference League predictions

We’ve reached the knockout stage of the Europa Conference League, beginning with the play-offs as eight teams will advance to the last 16 of the competition. 

The sides that finished as runners up in their respective Europa Conference League group have been drawn against the third-place teams from the Europa League. 

There are some intriguing ties in prospect featuring teams that have a proud history, including Ajax and Olympiacos. 

After looking at the odds on accumulator betting sites, here are our predictions for four matches that can be used in a fourfold acca worth 25/1 with bet365.

Olympiacos vs Ferencvaros  

(5.45pm) 

Olympiacos were eliminated from the Europa League after finishing third in their group behind West Ham and Freiburg. 

The Greek outfit had to go through a play-off just to reach the competition, but failed to last long after suffering three defeats in six games. Diego Martinez was sacked in the aftermath, but his replacement Carlos Carvalhal lasted only two months before being fired on February 8.  

Jose Luis Mendilibar is the club’s third permanent boss of the season and is charged with steering Olympiacos forward in their European campaign. Amid the chaos Olympiacos crushed OFI in their last Greek Super League outing, so come into the fixture with momentum.

Ferencvaros will be a tough nut to crack after they went unbeaten during the ECL group stage, winning two and drawing four of their matches. They finished narrowly behind Fiorentina in top spot and conceded only six goals during the group stage. 

The Hungarian are second in their domestic league and will not roll over for the Greek outfit to make the game close heading into the second leg. 

Studying the odds on football betting sites, we’re taking under 2.5 goals in a cagey affair in the first leg at 4/5 with BoyleSports

Europa Conference League Tip 1: Olympiacos vs Ferencvaros under 2.5 goals – 5/6 BoyleSports

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Eintracht Frankfurt 

(5.45pm) 

Union Saint-Gilloise paid the price for an inconsistent Europa League campaign after finishing third in their group. Despite beating Liverpool in gameweek six, the Belgian outfit fell three points short of extending their stay in the competition.  

They now face a challenge against 2022 Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt to keep their European ambitions alive this season. USG are the runaway leaders in the Belgian Pro League, holding an eight-point lead at the top of the table.  

They did play out a 2-2 draw with Westerlo last time out, and have only lost once in their last 18 in all competitions.

Frankfurt were disappointing in their Europa Conference League group campaign, finishing with nine points from three games, well off the pace of PAOK who topped Group G.  

The German outfit are in contention for a Champions League place in the Bundesliga, but their away form is a concern for this contest. Dino Toppmoller’s side have won only one of their last nine road games, although it did come against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. 

Betting apps are favouring USG for the win, and we like the price of 6/5 with 10Bet for the Belgian side to get the three points. 

Europa Conference League Tip 2: Tip: Union Saint-Gilloise to win – 6/5 10Bet

Ajax vs Bodo/Glimt 

(8pm) 

Five years ago, Ajax were seconds away from the Champions League final, but the club have endured a decline in Europe that has resulted in their fall into the Europa Conference League. 

The Dutch outfit failed to win their opening five Europa League matches, and only a victory over AEK Athens in their final group game secured third spot.  

John van 't Schip has attempted to stablise matters in Amsterdam after Maurice Steijn’s disastrous reign. Ajax are not going to challenge for the Eredivisie crown this season as although matters have improved slightly, they’re still well off the pace of leaders PSV Eindhoven. 

So, the Europa Conference League is an important competition for the club. To win the tournament, they must improve defensively. Ajax shipped 13 goals in six Europa League games and have conceded 39 in 21 Eredivisie games.

Bodo/Glimt will be relishing the challenge of facing a weak Ajax backline, although there will be concerns about match sharpness. 

The Norwegian champions have not been in competitive action since their last ECL game in December with their domestic campaign not scheduled to begin again until April. That could pose issues for their hopes of an extended run in the competition.  

Games involving Ajax have seen both teams score in the last 12 games, and we believe that trend will continue, although the Dutch outfit could take advantage of Bodo/Glimt’s lack of competitive action. 

Europa Conference League Tip 3: Ajax to beat Bodo/Glimt & BTTS – 7/4 Betfred

Real Betis vs Dinamo Zagreb 

(8pm) 

Real Betis lost their Europa League place in a 3-2 defeat to Rangers in their final group match. The Spanish side only needed a point to at least qualify for the play-offs, but Philippe Clement’s men advanced at their expense, demoting them to the Conference League.  

Manuel Pellegrini’s side endured a four-match winless run after their Europa League exit, including a defeat in the Copa del Rey to Alaves. But, they have rounded into form of late, winning three of their last five, beating Cadiz 2-0 last time out in LaLiga.  

Isco was a driving force behind their improvement, but he has been ruled out for the foreseeable future due to a hamstring injury.

New signing Pablo Fornals made a scoring start to his career in the win over Cadiz, while Willian Jose ended a 12-game drought in front of goal. The Brazilian is one to watch in this fixture. 

Zagreb may have benefitted from being in one of the weaker groups in the ECL. They recorded three wins to secure second place ahead of Astana and Ballkani, but the rest in the group were completely outclassed by Viktoria Plzen.  

Betis could have too much for the visitors in this game, and after not making an impact in the Europa League, we’re backing Willian Jose to score any time at odds of 6/4 with BetUK

Europa Conference League Tip 4: Willian Jose to score any time – 6/4 BetUK

How to get Europa Conference League free bets

You can unlock free bets and more for wagering on the Europa Conference League by signing up for gambling sites online. 

BetMGM are one of the newest operators in the UK and are offering £40 in free bets to new customers for creating an account and betting £10 on football on a selection with odds of evens or greater. 

Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive £40 in free bets to use on football and horse racing. Customers can also use BetMGM’s UK online casino

Before signing up for BetMGM, read all the terms and conditions of its welcome offer. If you do bet on the Europa Conference League, gamble responsibly. 

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.