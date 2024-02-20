Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Europa Conference League predictions: Betting tips, 27/1 accumulator, odds and free bets

Our tipster has four Europa Conference League predictions that can be combined into a 27/1 accumulator
Last Updated: 21st of February 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Europa Conference League predictions 

The Europa Conference League's knockout stage continues with most of the second legs of the play-off ties taking place on Thursday night. 

Seven out of the eight contests are still very much in the balance, with Sturm Graz seemingly being the only side with one foot in the last 16, taking a 4-1 lead into the second leg of their tie with Slovan Bratislava.

Elsewhere, there is the potential for mouthwatering drama after some exhilarating results last week. Ajax staged a dramatic comeback, while Molde and Legia Warsaw played out a five goal thriller. 

We’ve studied the best accumulator betting sites to make our predictions for the decisive second legs, which can be placed into an acca worth 27/1 with bet365.

Bodo/Glimt vs Ajax predictions

(5.45pm) 

Bodo/Glimt were in complete control of the tie against Ajax after 87 minutes after storming into a 2-0 lead courtesy of a brace from Albert Gronbaek. 

But, Odin Luras Bjortuft’s dismissal changed the course of game, allowing the Dutch side to stage a stoppage time comeback as they levelled the tie heading into the second leg. Branco van den Boomen held his nerve from the penalty spot before Steven Berghuis scored a sublime equaliser.  

Bodo/Glimt may have spurned a huge opportunity to advance, but Ajax are still vulnerable and the Norwegian outfit will have home advantage.

Ajax were involved in a dramatic game in the Eredivisie at the weekend, only on this occasion they were on the receiving end of a last-gasp equaliser against NEC. 

The Dutch outfit have not kept a clean sheet in 14 games, and although they’re a threat at the other end, their defensive lapses could cost them in the competition. 

Kjetil Knutsen’s men will be without Bjortuft, and have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six European matches. Football betting sites strongly believe that both teams are likely to find the net, and we’re inclined to agree at odds of 2/5 with Betway

Europa Conference League Tip 1: Bodo/Glimt vs Ajax both teams to score – 2/5 Betway

Dinamo Zagreb vs Real Betis predictions

(5.45pm) 

Real Betis have left themselves with work to do in the second leg after suffering a 1-0 defeat to the Croatian outfit on home soil. 

Bruno Petkovic scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot with 15 minutes to play to put Zagreb in a strong position in their bid to advance to the last 16. Goal shy Betis struggled once more in front of the net in LaLiga at the weekend, playing out a goalless draw with Alaves.

Unless they can get their frontmen firing on all cylinders, they’re heading for a premature exit from the Conference League. Manuel Pellegrini’s men are missing the influential Isco, while Willian Jose has been off the boil in the final third, scoring just once in his last 15 games. 

Given the fact that Zagreb have been solid at the back recently, keeping four clean sheets in their last five, it could be another long day for Betis. We’re backing under 1.5 goals in the match at 43/20 with BetMGM

Dinamo Zagreb vs Real Betis Tip: Dinamo Zagreb vs Real Betis under 1.5 goals – 43/20 BetMGM 

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union St Gilloise predictions

(8pm) 

The tie is firmly in the balance after the two sides played out a 2-2 draw in Belgium. Frankfurt made a dream start to the game by taking a 2-0 lead inside 10 minutes, but USG battled back to earn parity heading into the second leg in Germany. 

Frankfurt played out another thrilling game in the Bundesliga, drawing 3-3 with Freiburg at the weekend.  You can never accuse Dino Toppmuller’s men of being a dull watch. They are an exceptionally dangerous team at home, putting five goals past Bayern Munich in their meeting in December. 

Frankfurt have also recorded wins over Borussia Monchengladbach and Mainz since, so they’re certainly a tough team to face in front of their own fans. USG have only lost one of their last 10 away games in all competitions, and are entering the game fresh off a victory over Kortrijk in the Belgian Pro League.  

But, defeats against Liverpool and LASK in the Europa League are firmly entrenched in our minds. After looking at betting apps we’re siding with a Frankfurt win, but pairing it with both teams to score at 23/10 with William Hill

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union St Gilloise Tip: Eintracht Frankfurt to win and BTTS – 23/10 William Hill

Legia Warsaw vs Molde predictions

(8pm) 

Molde were another team on the charge towards the last 16 after leading 3-0 at half-time against Legia Warsaw. But the Norwegian side allowed Warsaw back into the contest, conceding twice in the second half to leave the tie firmly up the air.  

Frederik Gulbrandsen scored twice for Molde in a brilliant performance in the opening 45 minutes, but now the pressure is on Erling Moe and his team to hold up against the Polish outfit on the road.  

It will be no mean feat; Warsaw won all three Europa Conference League group games, including a 3-2 triumph over Aston Villa. They’re unbeaten in their last six competitive matches at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego.

It will take a strong effort from Molde to hold out, especially having lost all three of their Europa League away games, although advancing via penalties could be an option for them. 

Warsaw beat FC Midtjylland in the play-off round to qualify for the ECL, so even a shootout may not offer a haven for Molde. Kosta Runjaic’s men could have enough to win the game on the night, but we’re not tipping our hand on who will qualify for the last 16. 

Legia Warsaw vs Molde Tip: Legia Warsaw to win – 11/10 10Bet

How to earn Europa Conference League free bets

By signing up for gambling sites you can secure free bets and more to wager on the Europa Conference League.

Betfred are offering new customers £40 in bonuses when signing up using the Betfred promo code WELCOME40 and betting £10 on any sport.

Once your qualifying wager is settled, you'll receive £30 in free bets to use on the sportsbook and a £10 credit for Betfred's UK casino.

Betfred also offer new and existing customers its Acca Flex. Bettors placing a football accumulator with five legs or more with minimum odds of 1/2 per selection can earn a 50 per cent cash bonus on all winning multiples. If your acca fails by one leg, you can receive your stake back as cash up to £10.

Read all the terms and conditions of Betfred's offers before using them. With all bets, gamble responsibly.

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.