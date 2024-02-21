Europa League tips: Play-off round predictions, 17/1 accumulator betting tip & free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Europa League fixtures & odds February 22nd | 5:45pm Home Draw Away Stade Rennes REN 17/10 5/2 13/8 Milan ACM February 22nd | 5:45pm Home Draw Away Fk QAR 21/10 13/5 11/8 Braga BRA February 22nd | 5:45pm Home Draw Away Toulouse FC TFC 16/5 21/8 10/11 Benfica Lisbon BEN February 22nd | 5:45pm Home Draw Away Freiburg SCF 7/5 5/2 21/10 Lens RCL February 22nd | 8:00pm Home Draw Away Marseille OM 8/11 29/10 21/5 Shakhtar SHA February 22nd | 8:00pm Home Draw Away Sporting Lisbon SPO 4/11 9/2 15/2 Young Boys YB February 22nd | 8:00pm Home Draw Away Sparta Prague SPA 8/5 13/5 7/4 Galatasaray GAL February 22nd | 8:00pm Home Draw Away Roma ROM 57/50 13/5 13/5 Feyenoord Rotterdam FEY

Qarabag vs Braga prediction (5.45pm, TNT Sports Extra) Qarabag are in the driving seat after a stunning 4-2 victory in Portugal in the first leg and the return fixture could prove just as entertaining. The Horsemen are on the brink of their first last 16 berth in a major European competition and will back themselves to get the job done at home, where they’ve lost just two of their last 26 European games. Braga will need to go all out to avoid a surprise exit and have performed well on the road having won three of their five away games in the Champions League this season, including qualifiers, while they bounced back from the defeat to Qarabag with a win over Farense at the weekend.

Braga have the third-highest scoring attack in Portugal’s Primeira Liga and Qarabag’s defence has looked a little shaky of late, shipping six goals in their last two domestic games. Eight of Qarabag’s last 11 European matches have gone over 2.5 goals, while they’ve only failed to score once in 15 European assignments this season and they may need a goal to fend off a Braga fightback. Europa League Tip 1: Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals – 20/21 with bet365

Roma vs Feyenoord prediction (8pm, TNT Sports 1) This will be the fifth meeting between these sides in under two years with Roma having had the better of their previous encounters. The Giallorossi beat Feyenoord in the 2022 Europa Conference League final and then knocked them out of the Europa League last season, winning the return leg in Rome 4-1 after extra time. The Italians are odds-on to crush Feyenoord’s European dreams once more with , even though the tie is poised at 1-1 after a pretty even first leg in Rotterdam.

Roma are a team on the up under Daniele De Rossi, though, winning four of their six games since their ex-captain took charge and with the goals now flowing after removing the shackles of the Jose Mourinho regime. A fearsome frontline featuring Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala may prove too much for Feyenoord, who lost all three away games in the Champions League group stage and are without a win in 10 European road matches. Europa League Tip 2: Roma to beat Feyenoord – 23/20 with 10Bet

Sparta Prague vs Galatasaray prediction (8pm, TNT Sports Extra) Sparta Prague can count themselves a bit unfortunate to be trailing 3-2 in this tie after an excellent away performance in Istanbul last week. Had it not been for some top-notch goalkeeping by Galatasaray’s Fernando Muslera, coupled with a late Mauro Icardi winner, this tie may have a very different complexion with Sparta having got in behind Gala’s defence time and again. Sparta should be confident of overturning the deficit at home, or at least winning the second leg having won three of the last four European games in Prague.

Galatasaray’s away record in the Europa League is decent, avoiding defeat in their last six games, but they suffered back-to-back away losses to end their Champions League group stage campaign, including a disappointing showing when qualification for the last 16 was on the line in Copenhagen. The Turkish side are tough to trust away from home and having been unsettled by Sparta’s direct style in the first leg, the hosts are worth considering to win in Prague given their price on . Europa League Tip 3: Sparta Prague to beat Galatasaray – 31/20 with 10Bet