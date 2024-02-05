FA Cup fourth round replay predictions: 37/1 accumulator betting tips, odds and free bets

FA Cup fixtures & odds February 6th | 7:45pm Home Draw Away Southampton SOU 8/15 7/2 19/4 Watford WAT February 6th | 7:45pm Home Draw Away Plymouth PA 15/4 16/5 4/6 Leeds United LEE February 6th | 7:45pm Home Draw Away Coventry COC 5/9 16/5 11/2 Sheffield Wed SHW February 7th | 7:45pm Home Draw Away Nottingham NFO 5/9 10/3 5/1 Bristol City BRC February 7th | 8:00pm Home Draw Away Aston Villa AVL 6/5 11/4 11/5 Chelsea CHE

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday predictions (7.45pm, Tuesday) These two teams both lost at the weekend but it could be far harder for Sheffield Wednesday to bounce back from their hammering by Huddersfield than Coventry overcoming defeat to Norwich. Wednesday’s 4-0 reverse at one of their relegation rivals pushed them deeper into trouble, leaving them eight points from safety. It was yet another rotten away performance by the Owls, who have lost 12 of their 15 league games on the road this season. They were beaten 2-0 when they visited Coventry on Boxing Day, while the Sky Blues also won at Hillsborough in the league in January before a 1-1 draw between the pair in the FA Cup six days later.

Coventry are heavy favourites with to get the job done on home soil and their record at the Coventry Building Society Arena this season is impressive, losing just once on their own patch. Even without key midfielder Ben Sheaf, Coventry look the better side and can heap more misery on Wednesday, who may rest a few players with one eye on Friday’s relegation six-pointer against Birmingham City. With the Owls failing to score in nine of their 15 away league games, a low-scoring Coventry victory is a stand out option. Pairing the home win and under 4.5 goals, which has landed in 14 of the Sky Blues’ 15 home league games, bumps up the price on a Coventry win on . FA Cup Tip 1: Coventry to win & under 4.5 goals – 10/11 with Betway

Plymouth vs Leeds predictions (7.45pm Tuesday, BBC One) With their options limited, the BBC have made the interesting choice to show this all-Championship affair, and it may turn out to be a good decision. Plymouth might be in the lower reaches of the Championship but their recent form is good – one defeat in 11 games – and their record at Home Park raises the possibility of a victory over the high-flying Whites. Leeds are also in good form with six wins in the last seven matches in all competitions. Their priority is automatic promotion and they sit just one point outside the top two.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke has opted to rotate his side for the cup and given the Yorkshire outfit's away record is a little patchy, they may be worth opposing on . Plymouth are full of goals with Morgan Whittaker the Championship’s joint top-scorer, while Ryan Hardie has been in fine touch of late too with five goals in his last seven games. The Pilgrims have scored three goals in each of their last five games at home and may make life tough on a Leeds side that have only been past round four of the cup once in the last seven seasons. FA Cup Tip 2: Plymouth draw no bet – 5/2 with SpreadEx

Southampton vs Watford predictions (7.45pm Tuesday) Another south coast side scoring for fun at home are Southampton, netting 19 times across the last five matches at St Mary’s, forming part of their ongoing club record 23-game unbeaten run. Saints were the better side when drawing 1-1 with Watford at Vicarage Road in the first game and are fancied to go through to a fifth round meeting with Liverpool at Anfield. The Hornets’ away record is pretty good though and with Southampton boss Russell Martin likely to make changes, it feels a little dicey to back the home side at the prices with a look at the goalscorer market taking preference,

One of those changes expected to be made by Martin for this game is the return of Samuel Edozie to the line-up. He’s been on the sidelines since New Year’s Day but was an unused substitute at the weekend. The attacking midfielder is set to get a run out and was in good goalscoring form before his injury, netting three in six games. He’ll be keen to make a good impression given the fierce competition for places in the Saints’ starting line-up with David Brooks recently joining from Bournemouth. Edozie’s attacking statistics are above average for a side creating a lot of chances and he looks an intriguing option to get amongst the goals. FA Cup Tip 3: Samuel Edozie to score any time – 9/4 with bet365

