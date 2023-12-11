FA Cup predictions: 35/1 accumulator betting tips and second round replay odds

FA Cup fixtures and odds December 19th | 7:45pm Home Draw Away Blackpool BLP 4/7 16/5 9/2 Forest Green FGR January 4th | 8:00pm Home Draw Away Crystal Palace CRY 13/8 11/5 17/10 Everton EVE January 5th | 7:15pm Home Draw Away Brentford BRE 1/1 13/5 13/5 Wolves WOL January 5th | 7:30pm Home Draw Away Fulham FUL 3/10 17/4 8/1 Rotherham ROU January 5th | 8:00pm Home Draw Away Tottenham TOT 4/11 9/2 15/2 Burnley BUR January 6th | 12:30pm Home Draw Away Wimbledon WIM 9/2 16/5 5/9 Ipswich IPS January 6th | 12:30pm Home Draw Away Maidstone United FC MAI 9/2 3/1 3/5 Stevenage STE

Barnet vs Newport predictions (ITV4, 7.45pm Tuesday) National League Barnet were the better side in the first meeting with Newport, which ended 1-1, and expect them to finish the job at home in this second round replay. The Bees dominated possession, won the shot count 10-8 and the corner count 16-1, and many bookmakers have made them odds-on to eliminate their League Two opponents at The Hive. But the non-league side have been struggling for form of late and Newport are healthier now than when the two sides first met after their injury crisis eased. With that in mind, backing Newport draw no bet at 31/20 with 10bet is our preferred choice for this game.

Barnet ended a run of five games without a win when beating Maidstone 4-0 at The Hive in the FA Trophy on Saturday but played against 10-men for the best part of 40 minutes. They’d lost their previous two home games convincingly. Newport have won two of their last four games, including an impressive win over League Two leaders Stockport, and their away record, while far from stellar, does feature two wins in their last four road games in the league. Barnet vs Newport County Tip: Newport draw no bet – 31/20 with 10bet

Crewe vs Bristol Rovers predictions (7.45pm Tuesday) The original fixture between League Two play-off hopefuls Crewe and a Bristol Rovers side treading water in the division above was postponed due to a frozen pitch, so this tie could still go to a replay if the scores are level after 90 minutes. Crewe were one of our original selections for second round weekend and we’re standing by them, despite a defeat to Grimsby at the weekend. That loss came at Blundell Park, but at home, the Railwaymen have been far more of a threat, winning seven out of 10 home league games.

Crewe knocked League One Derby out in the last round and Bristol Rovers look less of a challenge with the Gas winless in four games in all competitions. In his first two games in charge, new boss Matt Taylor has seen his Rovers side lose to League Two Crawley in the EFL Trophy and be held to a 1-1 draw at home by bottom-of-the-table Cheltenham in the league and has plenty to work on. Rovers aren’t finding goals easy to come, while Crewe don’t tend to struggle to find the back of the net at Gresty Road, averaging over two goals per game at home in the league. Crewe vs Bristol Rovers Tip: Crewe to win – 9/5 with SpreadEx

Scarborough vs Forest Green predictions (7.45pm Tuesday) For the third time this season, Scarborough and Forest Green will do battle for a place in the FA Cup second round following a bizarre ruling by the governing body. Rovers had beaten the National League North side 5-2 in a first round replay on November 14 after a 1-1 draw in North Yorkshire, only for the FA to subsequently declare the tie void and order it to be replayed due to Forest Green fielding an ineligible player. So, the two sides are set to do it all again at the Flamingo Land Stadium, where Forest Green struggled the first time around, but may not make the same mistakes again.

Scarborough have a good home record but head into this clash following back-to-back defeats to Warrington and Hereford in the league. Forest Green’s form isn’t much better. They are now winless in six in all competitions but should be the fresher side after having the weekend off after their clash with Wrexham was postponed. Rovers comprehensively outplayed Scarborough in that first round replay and even though they are having a dreadful time of it in the league, they showed how many steps above Boro they were in the second meeting. Forest Green are even-money with to back up that success on the road and should make sure it’s they who face Blackpool in round two, not the non-league outfit. Scarborough vs Forest Green Rovers tip: Forest Green to win – 1/1 with BetGoodwin

Stockport vs Aldershot predictions (BBC Two, 7.45pm Wednesday) Having won 13 straight games earlier in the season, Stockport are now winless in five matches, a run that includes a 2-2 draw with National League side Aldershot. The majority of those matches have been away from home though and at Edgeley Park, where they walloped non-league Worksop 5-1 in the first round, they should be too strong for the Shots. The League Two leaders are odds-on for what would be a seventh win in the last 10 home matches on , but Aldershot are prolific enough to suggest they can at least score.

The National League side won 7-4 at Swindon in round one and have netted in each of their last 10 away games across all competitions. Pairing Stockport to win and both teams to score bumps up the price to 7/4 with bet365 and completes our midweek FA Cup predictions. Stockport vs Aldershot tip: Stockport to win & both teams to score – 7/4 with bet365