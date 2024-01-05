FA Cup predictions: 95/1 accumulator betting tips, third round odds and free bets

Non-league outfits Chesterfield and Maidstone United catch the eye in their respective matches, and there are other standout fixtures that we’ll cover in our FA Cup third round acca. Here are our predictions for the FA Cup third round using the best odds from .

Can Maidstone stun Stevenage? (Saturday, 12:30pm) Maidstone are the lowest ranked side left in the FA Cup as the sixth tier outfit overcame League Two high-flyers Barrow in the last round. They’re now presented with the challenge of Stevenage on home soil, with Steve Evans’ men pushing for promotion to the Championship in League One this term. The Stones will be hopeful of producing one of the shocks of the round by defeating the third tier side. Former Wolves defender George Elokobi manages United and has his team trending towards a promotion push from National League South after their relegation last term. Maidstone have only lost two of their 13 home games in all competitions, so will be well prepared to put up a fight.

Stevenage produced a shock themselves last season by dumping Aston Villa out of the FA Cup in the third round before losing to Stoke. They’ve seen off Tranmere and Port Vale so far in the competition and may have enough to edge out the National League South outfit even after losing back-to-back away games to Barnsley and Portsmouth, which has stymied their play-off push. But, the hosts will put up resistance, and we’re taking them on a +2 handicap at odds of 8/15 with 10Bet. This bet will succeed if Maidstone lose by less than two goals or manage to draw or win the game. Maidstone vs Stevenage Tip: Maidstone +2 handicap vs Stevenage – 8/15 10Bet

Blackburn beware of Cambridge (Saturday, 3pm) Cambridge United have a history of producing upsets in the third round, knocking Newcastle United out of the FA Cup in the 2021/22 campaign with a famous win at St. James’ Park. United reached the quarter-finals of the competition in successive years in 1990 and 1991 as a fourth and third tier outfit. Adding another FA Cup scalp in the form of Blackburn would be a perfect tone setter for Neil Harris, whose bright start to life at the club since replacing Mark Bonner in December has been halted by back-to-back defeats in League One. Cambridge are in 18th place in the third tier, but only four points clear of the relegation zone. They could be forgiven for focusing on their battle to remain in League One, although Blackburn are struggling in the Championship too.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men are winless in their last five, and conceded late against Rotherham last time out to drop two points at home. Rovers need a result to revitalise their season and it will be interesting to see how they handle the pressure of the occasion, especially with a young squad. Blackburn have conceded seven goals in the second half in their last five games at Ewood Park, including Tom Eaves’ late leveller last time out. They’re strong starters, but we like the look of a price boost for Cambridge to win either half at odds of 13/5 with . Blackburn vs Cambridge Tip: Cambridge to win either half vs Blackburn - 13/5 bet365

Chesterfield can beat inconsistent Watford (Saturday, 3pm) Watford are another Championship club that have a potential banana skin in their bid to advance to the fourth round. Chesterfield are blazing a trail back towards the Football League as they aim to end their six-year exile, holding a seven-point lead at the top of the National League. Paul Cook’s men will be dangerous customers for the Hornets, who have failed to win their last three in the Championship. Valerien Ismael’s side are one of the most inconsistent teams in the second tier, capable of beating Preston 5-1 on the road one week before slumping to a 4-1 defeat to Bristol City at home the next.

The Hornets have also failed to win their last four at Vicarage Road. To strengthen our belief that Chesterfield could pull off an upset, Watford have not won a third round tie since 2019, when they went on to reach the final. The Spireites have already taken the scalps of Portsmouth and Leyton Orient so far in the FA Cup this term and have the form to defeat Watford on the road. After looking at , we’re taking the upset in our FA Cup predictions backing Chesterfield to win at 5/1 with . Watford vs Chesterfield Tip: Chesterfield to beat Watford – 5/1 BoyleSports

Brighton to make another FA Cup surge starting with Stoke (Saturday, 3pm) Brighton reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup last season for the second time in five years. The Seagulls were beaten on penalties by Manchester United in heartbreaking fashion, and after losing in such a manner Roberto De Zerbi and his side will be determined to return to Wembley and this time go all the way to the final. After drawing a rare blank in front of goal against West Ham last time out, Brighton will travel to the bet365 Stadium hoping to break down a resilient outfit under new manager Steven Schumacher. Since Schumacher’s arrival from Plymouth, the Potters are unbeaten in four, and held promotion-chasing Ipswich to a goalless draw last time out.

Stoke have reached the fifth round in successive seasons, but given their proximity to the Championship relegation zone there are bigger battles for them this term. Schumacher has immediately brought resilience to the Potters and we expect a close game. The hosts will get on the scoresheet, but Brighton should close out a narrow win on the road, which you can find at odds of 2/1 with . Stoke vs Brighton Tip: Brighton to win and BTTS – 2/1 William Hill

